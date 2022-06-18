The AP just released a report that thousands of cattle died this week in Kansas, from heat stress. I don’t eat meat, but it represents a huge loss to the food industry. This won’t be the last time thousands of cows die, either.

Farmers are dismissing the warning signs:

“This is a one in 10-year, 20-year type event. This is not a normal event,” said Brandon Depenbusch, operator of the Innovative Livestock Services feedlot in Great Bend, Kansas. “It is extremely abnormal, but it does happen.”

Sure, sure.

We’ve been hearing a lot of that lately, and it’s the exact kind of denial that’s going to ultimately destroy our food production.

Let’s face it, the kind of cattle we use for milk and hamburgers aren’t native to America. We brought them here from Europe. We’re not supposed to rely on them so heavily for food. If we keep this up, we’re basically begging for more shortages, and they’ll just get uglier and uglier.

They’re not fit for the climate.

Especially now.

Look, steak tastes great. It’s right up there with sex. But we’ve taken something that could occasionally be great, and we abused it. The average American eats 50–80 pounds of beef per year, for a total of 27 billion pounds. We eat 250 pounds of meat in general, including pork, poultry, and seafood.

We can’t keep that up.

We’re just getting warmed up.

I don’t know how many “freak weather” events we need in order to believe that something’s going very, very wrong here.

The western half of the U.S. is ten years into a mega drought. Lakes and rivers are drying up. Extreme drought is also hitting Central and South America. It’s so bad, they’re cutting water use to a few hours a day. Maybe people are under-reacting because we’ve had to say it so many times.

Well, lakes and rivers can’t dry up forever.

By next year, they’ll be dry.

They’ll be empty.

This summer is literally killing our food supply. It’s happening right in front of us, and so many people just shrug.

There’s hope.

So many people seem to respond to bad news by calling it “doom,” and then saying they’re just going to throw their hands up and enjoy what’s left of the world, meaning they won’t do anything to change.

No, no, no.

That’s not the point.

The point is we can still do something, but we’ve got to do it right now, and we don’t have time to be polite about it.

Look, fuck your hamburgers.

Okay?

We should’ve stopped raising cattle ten years ago. Whine all you want. One cow takes a huge amount of resources. There’s no way around it. We’re far better off on a vegan diet, eating vegetables and beans and grains. It’s cheaper. It takes way less water. It doesn’t strain the soil.

We have crops that do well in hot, dry weather.

We have amaranth.

We have tepary beans.

We’ll have kernza.

We could feed the entire world on a shoe string budget if we just paid more attention to sustainable agriculture, learned how to preserve food, and cut down on our food waste. Some companies are already doing it.

Good for them.

We need an attitude change.

Humans won’t make it out of this century if we don’t adapt.

We have to do it fast.

We’re going to have to choose what we want. We can have fast food and hamburgers for a few more years, then slowly starve. If we go that route, then our food production system really will collapse. Food will get so expensive that people can’t afford it. We’ll guarantee a new era of social unrest.

Or…

We can make the switch to perennial crops and adjust our taste buds. We don’t even have to screw around with lab grown meat.

What’s wrong with beans?

What’s wrong with squash? What’s wrong with peas and okra? What’s wrong with onion and tomato sandwiches? And cornbread?

What’s wrong with spinach?

It’s only doom if you see it that way.

The way we lived can’t go on.

That has to die.

The harder Americans cling to their cheeseburgers and beef burritos, the harder our future’s going to get. That’s where the doom comes in, the picture of what’ll happen if we don’t make big changes.

Some of us have already made the transition. We’re learning to grow the food that our own land can support. We’re cutting back on the air conditioning. We’re giving up those luxuries and conveniences.

We’re not going to sit around and wait. We’re not going to let beef brains drag us down with them, if we can help it.

There’s a certain amount of doom in predicting more cattle deaths, but you’re just an idiot if you think this won’t become the norm. It’s insane for us to keep raising cattle for food. They’re not native. They don’t do well in heat. They’re not adapted to the continent, especially in our hot dry future.

So, get ready for the hamburgers to go away.

Cows don’t belong here.

Stop eating them.