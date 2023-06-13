My brother turned 30 recently.

He lives with my dad. He has a job. He works nights. He works mornings. He works weekends. He works whenever his boss tells him. His boss is a computer. He says, “It’s not like I’ve got anything better going on.” He doesn’t date. He doesn’t plan on starting a family. He reads about technology.

He buys cryptocurrency.

He waits.

When you ask him what he plans on doing with his life, he shrugs. “This,” he says. He plans on hanging out and taking care of our dad.

We’re trying to move back so we can help out.

My friends are all making similar plans.

The same goes for my students.

They work. They take care of someone. They vote, if they aren’t scheduled to work all day. They read. They downsize their expectations.

I have yet to meet any of these selfish entitled millennials or zoomers the media keeps telling me about. Everyone seems to be working all the time and doing the best they can to get by. They’re not really looking at the future. They don’t even want to talk about it. They’re waiting for something to change, for better or worse. They’re waiting for something to happen.

Anyone who still cares about the future has given up on the system. They get it. There’s no FDR coming to the rescue this time. Even if they still vote, they regard politics as a useless pantomime. It’s all driven by corporate interests, dark money, and fossil fuels. They aren’t buying vote blue anymore. They understand voting for what it is—keeping fascists out of power a little longer.

They’re working in the margins now. They’re working at the local level. They’re building communities. A lot of them aren’t trying to stop the worst of climate change anymore. They’re focused on survival. They don’t mean their own survival. They mean the survival of humanity, or even life itself.

They’re not building underground bunkers.

They’re building homesteads.

It’s the only way.

I know a few people trying to get to the mountains.

One of my friends recently got a job in Appalachia. During her campus visit, the hiring committee brought up climate change as a recruiting point. One professor took her aside after lunch. His voice slid into a conspiratorial hush as he talked about the elevation. “You’ll be safer up here.”

“I know,” she whispered.

My friend faces a different kind of problem now.

She can’t afford a house.

She’s a department chair. That was the job she was interviewing for. Now she’s there, doing the job, watching the median home price jump higher and higher. Over the last six months, it’s gone up more than two hundred thousand dollars. It’s heading for $700,000. Honestly, she feels cheated. She doesn’t feel cheated by the hiring committee. She feels cheated by everyone.

She laughs about it.

My friend has published three books with major university presses. She’s won several teaching and research awards. She used to edit one of our flagship journals. It doesn’t matter. The real estate market is choking her family. “I feel like I’m sinking,” she says. “I’ll be renting forever.” She doesn’t talk about it much, except with her closest friends. She knows it’s pointless to speak up.

She knows the comments she’ll get:

“You should’ve chosen a different career.”

“You should’ve moved somewhere else.”

“You should’ve joined OnlyFans.”

That’s how it goes for the vast majority of us under 50. Our parents and their generation didn’t do anything wrong. It’s our fault. We’re lazy. We’re entitled. We’re selfish. We want participation trophies. We don’t know how to work, and yet it feels like that’s all we ever do.

We’re constantly told that society owes us nothing, even as we’re expected to keep society going for everyone else.

The other day, I was talking about the enormous debt college grads face. I said young people weren’t trying to get rich. They went to college to become nurses, teachers, social workers, and civil engineers. Someone told me they were greedy for wanting those jobs. “They could’ve been a janitor,” he said.

Teenagers cry for help on TikTok.

They beg their leaders for action.

What do their leaders do?

They ban TikTok.

They try to raise the voting age while lowering the working age. You can serve them beer if you’re sixteen, but you have no say in the future. All things considered, it’s no wonder young people feel depressed and hopeless.

Nobody listens to them.

Another one of my friends moved to the outskirts of Appalachia last year. She runs a program that serves ten thousand students. Like my other friend, she’s published books and won awards. She married a banker. Together, they make six figures. They’re getting by. They decided against having kids. “Between our student loans and climate change, it just feels sort of pointless.”

She was planning to travel the world, but then the pandemic happened. Her parents got Covid, and now they’re dying. She splits her time between work and hospitals now. That’s how she’ll spend her 40s.

She knows it.

If you really pay attention to young people around the world, they’re not lazy or entitled. They’re working long hours at difficult jobs. They’re preparing to take care of their parents, if they’re not already doing it.

They don’t even expect an inheritance. When their parents die, they know there’s a good chance they’ll have to sell their homes to pay enormous medical and hospice bills. They cross their fingers and hope a collection agency doesn't come after the little money they have left. They don’t have savings.

They have a piggy bank.

They look at the state of healthcare. They see all the nurses quitting. They see the rising costs. They see the shortage of cancer drugs. They see the falling life expectancy and quality of life. They know that if they get sick, they’re as good as dead. That’s their future now.

They just hope the government doesn’t raid their 401Ks to pay their student loans. Even if they did, it wouldn’t be enough.

They’re hoping their lives end with a little bit of dignity.

That’s all they want.

My little circle of friends catches up every few months. We used to get tipsy and make jokes about the zombie apocalypse. We predicted who’d get eaten first, and who would turn into Negan. Over the last few years, those conversations have gotten weird. The jokes have a gravity to them now.

Most of them are trying to get out of big cities, even if they have to commute. They’re giving up on having kids. They’re giving up on retirement. They’re trying to find safe, remote jobs that don’t require them to venture out into large crowds. They’re looking for cooler, higher ground.

Look at almost any survey. Young people aren’t exactly looking forward to the future. They’re anticipating it with shades of dread.

They’re preparing for it.

They don’t know exactly what it will be. It could be the next pandemic or a fascist takeover. It could be a wildfire or an ocean boiler. It could be a war with China, provoked by corporate oligarchs. Or it could be several of these things happening at the same time, a kind of super disaster. They can’t afford bunkers, and they know it. They can barely afford apartments.

Still, they’re trying.

A lot of young people remain politically active. They vote. They read. They teach. They advocate. They work for nonprofits. They work in the justice system. They conserve water and electricity. They don’t go on elaborate vacations. They don’t have the money. They’re still making an effort, but they’re making backup plans the best they can. They’re not just making practical ones. They’re bracing themselves. They’re trying to figure out how to live in this purgatory.

They’re not exactly opting out.

They’re divesting.

They’re tired.

Some of them are starting to give up. They’re doing it in secret. They aren’t telling their bosses and coworkers. They know what they’ll get. More lectures about their mental health. More lectures about self-care.

I have a couple of friends who’ve decided nothing matters. They’re not saving for anything anymore. They’re just going to party it up while they can. They know it looks irresponsible. Then again, they know the facts better than most. One of them used to be extremely politically active.

Everywhere you look, one thing holds true:

Young people are fed up.

There’s a revolution underway, but it’s not a violent one. What’s the point? We’re long past the time that would’ve made a difference. Besides, I don’t know anyone who wants to get mauled by a robot or gassed by a drone.

Do you?

Unlike previous moments in history, the rich and powerful have prepared for massive social unrest. They’ve got private armies. They’ve got bombs. They’ve got robots and assault weapons. They’ve got a militarized police force with armored vehicles. A conventional uprising doesn’t stand a chance.

I think young people get it.

You can relax.

Some of us have discovered the secret.

Capitalism is going to fall apart on its own. It doesn’t need us to overthrow it. The collapse is already well underway. The billionaires can fight it all they want. They can spew out propaganda 24/7.

It won’t matter.

Meanwhile, young people are biding their time. They’re doing the bare minimum. They’re taking care of those around them. They’re building local ties. They’re saving what they can. They’re getting rest.

They’re waiting.