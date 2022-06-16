We’re losing.

Four months after invading Ukraine, Russia is now gaining ground. They’re inflicting heavy causalities on Ukrainian troops. They’re taking key cities. They’ve remained largely unhurt by sanctions.

The sanctions that politicians bragged about have blown back on us, fraying supply chains further and driving up the cost on everything from gas to fertilizer and emptying store shelves. Of course, there’s a big helping of corporate greed in there, too. Worse, Biden is now courting Saudi Arabia, the only country who arguably has a worse human rights record than Russia.

The world sees this…

It would be one thing if our wars ever worked, but they don’t. They never actually deliver on their promises.

Biden has merely provided the cover story for corporations to extract more wealth from us. He keeps talking about the federal reserve, like they’re going to ride in to save the day.

They’re not.

If we’re going to be totally honest, the tens of billions we’ve spent on war have done very little to help Ukraine. Instead, what Biden has done is enrich the military and fossil fuel industries.

He helped them, nobody else. Now he’s making excuses.

And promises…

If nothing else, we want to know: Why can’t we ever find the money to fund all the other things we really need?

Why is it just war?

They’ve mortgaged our future, again.

Even now, as he talks about creating an economy that “works for everyone,” Biden is doing the exact opposite of what he promises. He continues to pay lip service to climate change action, issuing executive orders with no real plan or funding to back them up.

He forgives a fraction of student loans, when most people say it will do almost nothing to help them financially.

It’s all optics.

Biden’s few remaining supporters reveal their privilege when they lecture everyone around them on inflation, saying it’s the price of higher wages, or that it’s just a temporary inconvenience. They follow it up with the tedious, tone-deaf mantra to “vote blue no matter who.”

They tell us to be grateful.

It seems pretty clear, what these people really care about is winning elections, and they don’t care about what happens after that. They don’t really care if Biden ever makes good on his campaign promises. They don’t care if we lose the right to abortion, or if we ever finally get to own a home without the constant fear of losing it. For them, there’s always a very good reason why he or any other politician can’t deliver.

Something else always matters more.

Yes, it’s depressing to admit that Russia will eventually come to dominate Ukraine. We know it’s going to happen.

Putin will win.

He’ll pay a higher price than he intended. He’ll stoop to new lows, like weaponizing food and energy. It doesn’t matter to him. He’s willing to pay anything, and he’s willing to put his own people through hell to get what he wants. Of course, it’s not so different from what the last five or six American presidents have done to the working class.

It’s not weakness for the poorest working Americans to finally stand up and say they’ve had enough. It’s not selfish or entitled for the essential workers who carried us through a pandemic to say they finally deserve some assistance, and not those pitiful stimulus checks everyone keeps blaming for our current economic problems.

If anyone thinks the average American is still holding on to money they got more than a year ago, they’re showing their privilege. That money went toward rent and groceries long ago.

It’s gone.

What we have now are working class people trying desperately to organize against massive corporate bullies like Howard Schultz, and a labor movement trying to counteract a bastion of entitlement who thinks Americans don’t want to work anymore, simply because we’re exhausted from two years of constant trauma, after a lifetime of hustling to make up for an economy that only ever exploited us.

We’re sick of it.

It’s not just the higher prices, by the way.

Privileged jerks talk about the “inconvenience” of high prices.

They don’t get it.

It’s not having to pay a few cents more for tomatoes or green peppers. It’s the shortages. It’s the stress of spending hours to find baby formula, while half the country gaslights you and tells you that your baby’s hunger is your fault, because you’re not breastfeeding.

It’s the stress of trying to prepare for what crucial item will go out of stock next. Food for your pet? Tampons?

Cooking oil?

Bread?

It’s working two jobs, twelve or fourteen hours a day, and still barely having enough money to buy gas to get to work.

Seriously, imagine that.

Imagine working all the time, only so you can buy the gas that gets you to and from your lousy job. Then your own president blames you, because you can’t afford an electric vehicle, assuming you can even find one, and it might burst into flames anyway, so why bother?

On top of that, there’s the litany of op-eds and social media posts making fun of you for being upset, calling you selfish and spoiled, mostly from the type of people who never truly lived through poverty. They never went a summer without air conditioning.

They never woke up next to roaches.

They never worked eight hours at one job, four hours at another job, and then tried to stay awake through a college class they were paying for, that was supposed to earn them a better future.

This is what millennials deal with. We’ve spent our entire lives working all the time, in order to pay for wars. We delayed milestones to the point where many of us are now hanging them up for good.

Our parents are blaming us.

We’re tired of it.

America is already getting ready for another war.

Our politicians are getting bored with Ukraine.

Now they’re looking at Asia.

We’re worried. We’re scared that our country is going to provoke yet another war, that costs yet another $50 billion, and does even more irreversible damage to the planet.

This time, there’s more than money at stake. Our last chance at a sustainable future lies in cooperating with other superpowers, especially since we depend on them for things like solar panels and the raw resources to make them. Our politicians don’t seem to care about that either. They’re happy to squander that last chance over semiconductor chips, plunge us into irreversible global warming, and spark a new age of conflict.

Let’s get clear on something.

The U.S. can’t afford any more wars.

Americans are poorer and sicker than ever. We have an entire new class of citizens called the working homeless, people with full-time jobs who still can’t afford food or even a place to sleep. Half of us are living just above that threshold, and we’re in constant fear that it’ll be us one day. The problem is that the people who want war don’t want to see anything else. They choose to ignore it. Instead, they want to pretend that the suffering is happening a thousand miles away.

Our leaders aren’t standing up to fascism right now. All they’re doing is pretending. They’re bankrupting us and destroying the economy, all for a set of ideologies that make no sense. They’re not saving democracy, and they’re most certainly not thinking about our future.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with sending aid to Ukraine. We just want to know why we always only spend so much money on war, and almost nothing on everything else.

We can’t do it anymore.

It’s got to stop.