Have you heard?

Doctors and lawyers are broke. They’re barely scraping by. Can you believe that? They can’t even afford the same tiny studio apartments they lived in when they were waiting tables 20 years ago. Times are tough.

That’s why I’m going to make you a millionaire.

But first…

I’m going to make me a millionaire. I’m going to do it by rounding up every single piece of toxic life advice ever printed since 1937, when Napoleon Hill published Think and Grow Rich near the end of the Great Depression.

I’m going to explain it with deadpan honesty.

Let’s go.

Discover the secret.

Napoleon Hill talked about “the secret” almost 100 years ago. Then Rhonda Byrne wrote an entire book called The Secret.

It made them gobs of cash.

So, what’s the secret?

Napoleon sums it up in one sentence: Be determined to remain ready until you get what you want. Don’t take no for an answer. Do whatever you have to do, even if you wind up bankrupting a bunch of single moms.

Only one thing matters: You.

That’s the key.

Admit you’re a selfish prick.

Achieve inner peace through selfishness. You have to stop doing things that don’t directly benefit you. That’s a waste of time.

It’s holding you back.

Here’s an exercise:

Browbeat a barista into upsizing your latte for free. Make her cry. Offer a $75 tip if she drips her tears into your drink.

Then don’t tip her.

Laugh.

Unearth your ridiculous childhood fantasies.

It’s time to focus on your inner child.

Dig deep down into your psyche for all those crazy fantasies you had when you were a kid. Now, here’s the sad part:

Our cutthroat capitalist culture won’t let you make a simple living as an artist or a dancer or a musician. You’ve got to monetize the hell out of it. That’s hard, and it’s why most people quit. Our economy depends on 99 percent of the world settling for shitty, soul-crushing gig jobs.

Not you, though.

You’re different. You’re special. You’re unique. You and the countless millions reading this are going to forge your own path.

How are millions of us going to chase our wildest dreams while coexisting on a tiny planet with finite resources?

Don’t think about that.

Believe in yourself.

Limit others, not yourself.

Part of growing up into a functional adult is learning you can’t do absolutely anything you want. Of course, you’re not interested in that.

You want to be rich and famous, don’t you?

DON’T YOU?

Normal confidence won’t get you anywhere. You’ve got to become pathologically invested in fantasies. You have to be willing to go out into the world and impose your deepest desires on everyone else.

You have to brainwash yourself. Do it however you can. Strike superman poses in your bedroom. Chant into a mirror.

Summon a demon.

Brainwash your way to self-awareness.

Now we’re going to start stealing some ideas from psychology and watering them down for mass appeal. Are you ready?

Think about all those bullies and abusers who’ve been berating and gaslighting us since childhood, telling us we’re not good enough and we’ll never amount to squat. Over time, you internalize that.

Maybe instead of learning about your flaws and accepting them, you should just pretend you don’t have any.

There we go.

Exercise: Try bullying someone. See if you can trigger their negative self-talk to give yourself an advantage over them.

Don’t get caught.

Try an expensive mindfulness retreat.

Your environment plays a big role in your success. That means everything from the state of your bedroom to your neighborhood. If you live in a dirty apartment in a bad part of town, you need to stop doing that.

Bill Gates escapes to a quiet ranch once a year. I know a very successful fashion designer who does the same thing.

It helps them think.

Do that.

Act like you have a growth mindset.

There’s a great book by Carol Dweck called Mindset. It says you can decide what kind of person you want to be, and you can bring that person into being. There’s just one tiny problem with books, though…

Who has time to read?

Not you, my friend.

Besides, you don’t need to read. Just tell everyone you’re into growth. Accuse anyone you don’t like of having a fixed mindset.

Moving on…

Develop micro-habits, then consume.

You’re never going to change your life all at once. Focus on getting a little better at something every day.

That’s doable.

This advice might actually help, but it’s a hard sell. Americans want instant results. So we’re going to market you some diet pills and protein powders, and gratitude jars. What? Life coaches pay rent, too.

To guarantee a market for this garbage, we’re going to secretly maintain a buttload of toxic wealth and beauty standards. I mean, do you really want to live in a world without bendy girls at the gym?

I don’t.

Only make excuses for yourself.

If you fail, it’s your fault.

That’s not really true, but it’s important to believe it.

Actually, just make sure everyone else believes that. Don’t ever acknowledge things like racism or sexism. Ever.

EVER.

Okay, you can acknowledge them. You don’t want everyone thinking you’re a total sociopath. Keep it short. Minimize their role. Sure, sexism exists, but you can overcome it with grit.

Just try harder.

Stop thinking so much, for real.

Here’s your biggest problem:

You think too much.

You spend hours a day inside your head when you should be out there hustling. You’re wasting valuable brain energy on things like social justice and equality. Stop reflecting on your actions. Stop considering things from other perspectives. That’s not what I meant by self-awareness.

Frankly, it’s disturbing.

Pretend to stretch your comfort zone.

Grit yourself awake at 5 am. Drink raw eggs from a dog bowl. Take cold showers. Drink cold coffee. Chase a chicken around a parking lot.

Just kidding.

Don’t do any of that. Just say you do. Tell everyone else it’ll change their life. Write a book about it. Make an app out of it.

That’s where the money is.

Bury your wealth under minimalism.

[Have we talked about the law of attraction yet? Try manifesting the image of a cat doing fitness with your inner consciousness.]

Be a minimalist who lives in a mansion.

Don’t call it a mansion, though.

Call it a ranch.

Fall in love with money.

Your problem is you don’t love money enough.

Here’s an idea: Credential yourself as a financial planner or personal finance expert. Call yourself a content creator. Make a living by promising other people an escape from their miserable jobs.

Yeah, there’s an irony here…

(Sigh.)

You can’t make a living by promising everyone an escape if there’s nothing to escape from. Your livelihood depends on 90 percent of humanity being stuck in dead end jobs. You can’t support real social reform.

I know. It’s a big moral quandary.

Like we already said, though…

Don’t think too much.

Use gratitude to get more.

Want more stuff? Appreciate what you already have.

Ask for more.

Pretend to listen.

Listening to people is hard.

It’s also boring.

So just pretend.

Memorize questions like, “How did that make you feel?” You’ll get credit for being a good listener, but you won’t actually have to think about what they’re saying. If you really listen to people, you might reflect on your actions and stop taking advantage of them. How do you get rich that way?

Hint: You don’t.

Delegate your life to subordinates.

You’ll never hustle your way out of that cramped studio apartment if you keep playing by the rules and doing hard work.

Delegate as much as possible to someone else. Pay them as little as possible. See if you can get them to do it for free. Friends and family are great resources to exploit for personal gain. You can also use interns.

Make promises you won’t keep.

It’s called incentivizing.

Hack everything else.

If you can’t delegate something, hack it. You should devote most of your time to figuring out shortcuts and cheat codes.

Call it rest and recovery.

Get more sleep. Just do it.

I know. I know.

There’s some very good reasons you can’t sleep. Your newborn cries all night. You work 70 hours a week. You’re worried about what’s happening to the planet, or the fragile state of democracy around the world.

Maybe you have a sleep disorder.

Blah blah blah.

Ask the universe for everything.

If you want something, ask the universe for it. You have to want something a little bit, but you can’t want it too much. Otherwise, the universe will say no. I know that’s confusing, but that’s honestly how it works.

Try to catch the universe in a good mood.

Offer it a child.

Stay away from sad people.

There’s a lot of other advice out there, but you can group that under the big category of staying away from sad people.

They’re the worst.

If someone’s having a bad day, try to cheer them up. If they keep complaining, get away from them immediately.

It could spread.

Make the hard decisions.

Sometimes, you have to make tough decisions.

You might have to open a factory that relies on child labor. You might buy a big pink private jet to travel back and forth from work.

Practice a little self-care.

Be kind to yourself.

Pretend you’re a good person.

Don’t try to be a good person.

That’s lame.

Remember what Napoleon Hill says: You must have a burning desire for definite riches. If you have to strangle a climate activist and dump their body in a lake on a cool night in November, don’t judge yourself.

Listen to the final words of The Secret:

Whatever you choose is right.

The power is all yours.

The end.