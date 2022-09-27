We’ve crashed right into the era that everyone from climate activists to political scientists warned us about. We now have so many different disasters and crises going on, it’s hard to keep track of them.

Sure, bad things have always been happening in some part of the world. It’s never been this much at the same time.

Has it?

Given the state of the world, this seems like the absolute worst time to want to trigger a recession to “cool off prices,” but that’s exactly what the Federal Reserve wants to do. They’re not doing it for us, of course.

They’re doing it for the rich.

Crops are looking even worse.

Harvest reports keep coming in, and they’re worse each time. In America, some farms are reporting an 80 percent loss. It’s bad everywhere, across the world. You can thank big oil and big ag. Nobody wants to say it yet, but the data practically scream global food shortages everywhere.

Higher food prices look like the best scenario. We’ll be lucky if we just wind up paying more for Quaker Oats at the store.

Other countries won’t be lucky.

They’ll be hungry.

Nobody is producing enough food now. Not Europe. Not Asia. Not North America. Not South America, and definitely not Africa.

There’s pockets of abundance, like Canada and Australia. They’re producing grains at or slightly above yearly averages.

That’s about it.

Global grain reserves have sunk to all-time lows. Yeah, it’s technically the lowest they’ve been in 14 years. That kinda misses the point. The last time they were that low, wars and coups broke out across the Middle East and North Africa. It’s going to be worse this time.

Way worse.

Rich people want to start a recession.

Wall Street is maintaining a delusional optimism right now, despite every signal pointing toward a deep recession, arguably a depression. The Federal Reserve is making the worst possible call here, trying to fix inflation and home prices by triggering a recession. They think it’ll right the system.

Stocks are crashing right now, across the board, and all kinds of CEOS are telling us to brace for the worst. When the head of a company like FedEx tells you it’s going to be bad, it’s going to be bad.

Here’s the thing:

You don’t fix any of the problems we have now by jerking up interest rates. That won’t do anything but trigger massive layoffs. You might lower prices, but it won’t matter—because nobody can afford anything.

If you read between the lines, you start to see something sinister. They know what they’re doing. They want to start a major recession, because poor desperate people are easier to manipulate. The head of the Federal Reserve has even said that workers need to be “disciplined” into accepting lower pay.

If you want to crush labor unions and quell strikes, then just tank the economy. These economic downturns always wind up hurting essential workers way more than billionaires and CEOs.

They never lose money, or jobs. Every single recession, CEO pay and bonuses reach new highs. They reward themselves with yachts while the rest of us scrape together money for basic groceries and utility bills.

They continue to yank up prices, to see how much wealth they can extract from everyone until they’re homeless.

Have you noticed?

Economists routinely fail to understand some simple points. Prices can drop for plenty of reasons that have nothing to do with a recovering economy. Right now, prices are going up for reasons the Fed isn’t acknowledging: There aren’t enough homes for everyone. Giant investing firms and billionaires are vacuuming up houses. Worse, they’re getting into the rental market, too, buying up buildings and even trailer parks, then doubling or tripling rent. Climate change and all its child problems are blowing apart our infrastructure. These are all problems we could do something about, but not if the Fed drives everyone into poverty.

That seems to be the plan.

Europe is facing an energy catastrophe.

We’re finally starting to see some honest reporting on the energy shortage in Europe, and it’s way worse than they’ve led us to believe.

Optimists went way out of their way to underestimate how much Europe relied on Russia for oil and natural gas. They’ve been tossing out figures in the single digits. Sure, that’s now. Before the war, it was about 40 percent. It gets worse. Remember how Europe was going to fix everything by importing liquified natural gas? Well, that was another lie. They can’t import enough. They don’t even have the infrastructure to process enough liquified gas to make a difference.

This goes way beyond a cold winter in Europe.

Entire industries can’t operate. They can’t make cars, or fertilizer, or much of anything really. They can’t turn to hydroelectricity or nuclear power, because that requires water, and they don’t have enough of that either.

Europe could’ve invested heavily in solar and wind power over the last ten years. They didn’t. Instead, they got hooked on Russian gas.

They’re kinda screwed.

The famines are underway.

African countries have already been dealing with drought and famine for years. These problems didn’t just happen. They were caused by pollution and overconsumption in developed western nations. We’re responsible for their problems, and we owe them solutions. I would pay for it myself, if a third of my income wasn’t going to support a corrupt military-police state. (Yes, I mean America.)

Nobody paid attention to the crisis in Africa until Vladimir Putin weaponized it by cutting off their grain supply. Now faced with a massive influx of migrants and refugees, western nations are rushing “emergency aid” to them.

It’s too little, too late.

Yes, we should send that money now. We should’ve been sending them that much money for years. We should’ve been proactive, rather than reactive at the last minute. Also: Every single time politicians pledge money, they’re sorta lying. As this guy explains, we don’t really have a problem with the amount of food—or at least we didn’t. Global hunger was always a logistics and infrastructure problem, a climate problem, and a food waste problem. It’s about getting the food where it’s needed, before it spoils. It’s about cutting back our own emissions and restoring the rain cycles in those regions, not drowning them in fertilizer and forcing them to adopt western agricultural practices. Bill Gates tried that, and it was an epic failure. He actually made things way worse.

We could turn things around in Africa. It just requires sustained attention, and politicians who actually care. They don’t. They simply pledge money so it looks like they’re doing something. Then they walk away, knowing that our attention will soon shift to our own blossoming problems.

Meanwhile…

Half of Somalia’s children are suffering from acute malnutrition. They’re days away from death. I don’t see Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden hopping on a plane to visit Africa. Do you? I see our politicians making repeated flights to Ukraine and Taiwan, because they’re strategically valuable to us—and no other reason. Africans get it. They know how much they matter to the rest of the world. They look around and see their homes permanently destroyed by climate change.

They’re packing their bags.

That makes sense. I mean, if my family were starving, I wouldn’t sit around waiting for aid from countries who’d let me down time and again, and in fact had a long history of exploiting me for economic gain.

I’d leave.

Let’s put it all together.

The point here isn’t to depress everyone. It’s to give the threats we’re facing the attention they need. We have to treat them with the gravity they deserve. So, let’s talk about what happens when you combine a global food crisis with a European energy crisis, a mass migration, and an economic collapse. Let’s talk about how that plays out against a backdrop of an ongoing pandemic, and unstable weather.

You get a global depression. You get an explosion in poverty, followed by massive social unrest. You get more wars.

You get more crime. You get more coups.

The super rich don’t seem to care. It looks like they’re trying to maximize their wealth extraction and carbon emissions before they cash out.

We’ve always managed to contain instability in one part of the world, but that requires stability everywhere else. Right now, it doesn’t look like anyone’s stable. It looks like we’re all struggling to keep it together.

I’m not sure we can.

Not much longer.