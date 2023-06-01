Guess who’s the biggest welfare recipient in Mississippi state history. No, it’s not a single mom with three kids or a homeless drug addict.

It’s Brett Favre, an American football hero.

He’s worth $100 million.

Recently, a reporter named Anna Wolfe won the Pulitzer Prize for uncovering the largest federal embezzlement scandal to ever happen in Mississippi. It revolves around the legendary Favre, who pressured the state’s welfare office to spend $4 million on volleyball facilities for his daughter, a student at Southern Miss. The welfare office misused a total of $77 million on everything from luxury cars to speeding tickets. When confronted, Favre went out of his way to portray himself as a clueless victim. As Sports Illustrated writes, Favre was “obsessed with not paying for it himself… He was relentless in his pursuit of government money.” He knew what he was doing. Favre didn’t stop with volleyball, either. He went on to press the governor for more money, via business grants and speaker fees. He even sent texts making sure the public didn’t know “where it came from.”

You’ll have fun reading the texts between Brett Favre and the state’s governor, Tate Reeves. It makes one thing painfully clear:

If you’re a star quarterback, you don’t have to work very hard to get powerful politicians to raise money for anything you want. When Favre asked for the volleyball stadium the governor replied, “We will have that thing built before you know it. One thing I know how to do is raise money.”

That’s interesting…

Mississippi routinely struggles to provide safe drinking water for its own citizens, many of whom live in extreme poverty. Last year residents in the state’s capital went months without drinking water at all. The problem loomed for years as the state continually refused to upgrade and maintain their water treatment facilities. Instead of dealing with it, the highest offices in the state literally took money out of public programs and gave it to athletes and celebrities. According to the investigative pieces, this kind of corruption happens so often in Mississippi politics that nobody ever worries about getting caught.

Favre himself walked away with $600,000 in speaking fees.

He never even showed up for them.

The Brett Favre story should bleed from every front page. It’s a big deal. And yet, it’s nowhere to be found at our largest media outlets. Instead, our major news networks and platforms cover one manufactured crisis after another. Nobody seems to want to talk about what’s really going on. Time and again, the rich collude with politicians to claw money away from taxpayers and spend it on themselves. Meanwhile, they get the mainstream press to distract the public. If our media pushed stories like this one, more Americans would understand something:

The rich are stealing from us.

They do it all the time.

The last few years have seen a lot of leaked memos from banks and corporations showing just how bold they sound when they think nobody’s listening. A memo from Bank of America expresses the hope that economic conditions get worse for American workers, driving wages down. A memo from Amazon reveals plans to hire students from low-income households and ex-convicts while bragging that “vulnerable adult workers would become pro-company speakers.” A memo from an Applebee’s executive promotes plans to take advantage of a sagging economy by paying workers less and working them longer hours. They fired that guy, but only after a loud public backlash.

Here’s another example:

For the last several months, Americans have complained about the new tipping culture across retail and restaurants. Starbucks recently unveiled a new tipping feature that won’t let you pay unless you designate a tip. You can decline, but it’s a little awkward since your barista will see it. Starbucks executives say they’re just trying to make their employees happy.

You might wonder why these corporations are so eager to roll out tipping apps for their employees. Subway recently rolled out tipping. McDonald’s is planning to do the same, even at the drive-thru.

Turns out, classifying your workers as “tipped employees” means you can pay them less than the minimum wage. You can use tips to offset their wages. It’s their new way of passing on costs to their customers.

It’s a form of theft.

In New York, restaurant owners have to pay their employees about $10 an hour. If you make above that in tips, though, the owner only has to pay you half the minimum wage. Companies like Amazon like that idea. For years, they’ve tried to do the same thing, advertising high pay and then using customer tips to offset wages. For example, if you tipped your Flex driver $5, Amazon subtracted that from the driver’s base pay. Amazon fibbed about how the process worked, and now the FTC says they owe drivers $62 million in skimmed tips.

Several delivery services have been caught doing the same thing. DoorDash had to pay $2.5 million to drivers after they were caught skimming tips. It might sound harmless or trivial, but these predatory tipping structures can reduce someone’s income by as much as 40 percent. Even after they’re caught and fined, these companies keep trying to slip these systems back under the radar.

It gets worse.

When drivers ask their employers why they don’t earn more from their deliveries, a representative blames it on the tip amount. They know what they’re doing. They’re forcing a wedge between workers and customers, making them hate each other while they stand back and profit. Workers think customers don’t tip. Customers think workers are trying to shake them down.

It’s an effective strategy.

Tipping has always worked like this. As Corey Mintz over at Think puts it, “tipping is a scam to maintain the illusion of low prices while allowing restaurants to pay their employees less.” That’s been happening for a while. The elite have realized they can leverage tipping even further to squeeze more money and labor out of everyone, widening margins and pleasing shareholders.

Meanwhile, they’re going to do everything they can to make us think it’s not their fault. They’re blaming those nasty unions.

The rich don’t just steal from the poor. They steal from everyone, all the time. Every single year, our politicians hand over billions of taxpayer money in the form of bailouts, forgivable loans, grants, fees, and contracts. In return, they get back hundreds of millions in the form of donations and campaign contributions. Then they award themselves pay raises and benefits.

It’s one gigantic circle jerk.

Meanwhile, this same group goes to great lengths to portray the sick and unemployed as dead weight we should throw off. They use the homeless and vulnerable as distractions and scapegoats.

When you dig into America’s labor practices, you find a disturbing cesspool of greed and corruption. The biggest companies make the biggest promises to their employees when it comes to pay and benefits, but in reality there’s always piles of red tape that keep workers from accessing them.

Basically, they exist on paper.

Americans are conditioned to think poor people are lazy. In reality, 70 percent of people on food stamps and Medicaid work full-time jobs. They work for giant corporations like McDonald’s, Walmart, Starbucks, and Tyson. These corporations routinely underpay their workers while encouraging them to take advantage of government assistance programs. Walmart alone takes more than $6 billion a year from taxpayers to offset the cost of wages.

Some of us know what’s going on.

Most Americans don’t.

Kurt Vonnegut said it better than almost anyone:

“America is the wealthiest nation on Earth, but its people are mainly poor, and poor Americans are urged to hate themselves… It is in fact a crime for an American to be poor, even though America is a nation of poor. They mock themselves and glorify their betters. This inward blame has been a treasure for the rich and powerful, who have had to do less for their poor than any other ruling class since, say, Napoleonic times… They do not love one another because they do not love themselves.”

We’ve given more to the super rich than almost any society in history. Even our politicians get millions in forgivable loans. The richest man on earth took $465 million in government loans while complaining about stimulus payments to the poorest Americans. In total, Elon Musk and his companies have received more than $15 billion over the last 20 years. That would make the world’s richest man also the world’s biggest corporate welfare queen.

Maybe he needs a work requirement.

Thanks to a constant deluge of podcasts and fluff journalism, the top 20 percent of Americans believe the poor are stealing from them. They have no idea what’s going on, even when their football heroes rip off welfare programs to the tune of $77 million. The elite are stealing our tax money. They’re stealing our wages. They’re stealing our tips. They’re stealing our privacy.

Americans tolerate this theft because of one simple lie that’s pressed into our heads from childhood: If we work hard or come up with some brilliant idea, we’ll be rich, then we won’t have to worry. They don’t show us the fine print until later. In order to get that money, we have to steal it.

That’s the deal.