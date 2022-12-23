Here’s the deal:

China has run out of Ibuprofin, one of the most common and widely available pain relievers on the market. The media is telling its citizens, “Everyone is responsible for their own health.” Stores are rationing medicine. People are spending hours in line for it outside drug manufacturing plants.

In Britain, a “mysterious” virus is spreading through the population right after the end of the World Cup, where millions of soccer fans shared germs next to a camel show. Scientists warned that tourists would be attending both events, and that countries should be following precautions in order to prevent MERS from hitching a ride and recombing with SARS-CoV-2.

Nobody listened.

The British media describes the mystery virus as “worse than Covid,” with the same symptoms but more severe. Tests for flu and Covid are coming back negative. Nobody knows what they have. Some of these patients have been sick for weeks, and they’re not getting better. It’s not fearmongering to say this looks an awful lot like MERS, and we should be assuming the worst.

In order to quell panic, the media has decided to call it a lurgy, slang for a bad cold. They’ll probably get away with that for a while. Right now, the largest labor strikes in recent history are happening across the country. They include nurses and paramedics, mail carriers, railroad workers, and airport staff. If a deadly new virus were spreading, it’s hard to imagine anyone would know. According to a story in NPR, “You've literally got nurses visiting food banks." Sorry, but healthcare workers on food aid aren’t going to be all that vigilant about new diseases.

The country has become a failed state.

Nobody wants to admit it.

Things are hardly better in the U.S. Over here, major pharmacies from Walgreens to CVS are rationing children’s cold medicine. At least a third of our nurses have quit or retired early. Right now 17,000 nurses in New York state alone are authorized and preparing to strike early next year.

Several states are experiencing dire shortages of antibiotics. Parents are visiting up to 18 pharmacies to fulfill prescriptions. Since China manufactures a large portion of the world’s medicine, it’s going to get worse.

As in Britain, children have now started dying from strep infections, in the exact same states where the shortages are worst.

Nobody’s doing anything.

Like China, the U.S. has effectively told everyone they’re responsible for their own health. According to Bloomberg, Congress has planned no funding for Covid next year. They’re even planning to allow states to begin kicking Americans off Medicaid. Millions will lose health coverage, at a time when they need it more than ever. In fact, 80 million low-income Americans face termination.

This is the state of things.

In Britain, you can wait up to 10 hours for an ambulance now. There are reports of people waiting 20 hours. Now that ambulance workers have gone on strike, the wait times are poised to get even longer. You might wonder how the government is responding. Rather than engage in open discussion about healthcare workers relying on foodbanks, the director of NHS has told everyone, “don’t get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary emergency room visit.”

In the U.S., the CDC has been agonizingly slow to alert everyone to these threats. They say they’re “investigating,” and the media is quick to tell everyone it’s rare for children to get severely ill. They’re still downplaying, even as major newspapers finally begin to admit that Covid has trashed our immune systems, and more deaths are virtually guaranteed. Our children are in grave danger, and the public has responded with apathy. In some cities, people have returned to masking. Many haven’t, because they’re not informed.

I think we get it.

Our governments have made it clear how they plan to respond to every crisis from now on. Here’s the plan:

Ignore. Downplay. Deflect.

Many of us have wondered if we’re on our own. Well, our leaders couldn’t be sending us a clearer message. They aren’t coming to save us.

Instead, they’re going to fund wars.

This is what social collapse looks like. It doesn’t happen with a bang, but a series of whimpers. Not everyone’s going to feel it. The rich will continue to have access to healthcare. The rest of us won’t.

What’s my point? It’s not to scare anyone.

It’s to inform.

Everyone needs to hear this, and they should understand in their hearts that their governments have largely abandoned them. They’re not ignoring the medicine crisis because they think it doesn’t matter. They’re ignoring it because there’s nothing they can do. We can’t launch “fly formula” for basic medicine, because the country that makes it is currently drowning in disease.

There are solutions.

They’re the same precautions doctors have been urging for a year. Masks, vaccines, indoor air quality, distancing. Above all, our mindset has to change. The pandemic isn’t over. If anything, our healthcare systems are in free fall around the world. Pharmacies are rationing vital supplies.

Please understand, it’s bad.

Governments are telling us not to drink too much and get injured. They should be telling us to wear N95 masks and avoid getting sick at all cost. They won’t, because that would indicate they’ve failed.

No government is ever going to admit they’re a failed state. That would cost them whatever authority they have left. Instead, they’re going to continue shirking their own responsibilities, and pretend it’s normal.

They’re telling us we’re on our own now.

For once, it’s the truth.