Americans Take Up Smoking to Boost Morale



Wildfires broke out across Canada this week, smothering half of North America in thick black smoke. Rather than let it get them down, most Americans saw it as an opportunity to take up smoking. “I never tried cigarettes before,” said Melanie Crusoe, 34, through fits of coughing. “It’s so relaxing. I suddenly don’t care about my $200K in student debt anymore.”

Recent studies have shown that the primary ingredient in cigarettes, nicotine, has been shown to ease stress and anxiety without impacting worker productivity, like other stress-reducing drugs might. Most Americans no longer need to worry about cancer, given continuing declines in life expectancy.

In light of the emerging data, a group of doctors is urging the government to drop the Surgeon General’s warning. “They’re not going to live long enough anyway,” said one scientist at a recent conference.

“They might as well.”

The group’s spokesperson, Leana Bolleaux, recently said that “Even if young Americans live long enough to develop cancer from tobacco, there’s a good chance they’ll just get cancer from pollution or toxic spills. Let’s stop infantilizing young adults and let them make their own health decisions.”

“It’s interesting that our mental health crisis didn’t start until Americans gave up smoking,” said one doctor who wished to remain anonymous.

Kelly Brooks, 29, is thinking about giving cigarettes a go. “My dad smoked all the time and my grandad chewed tobacco. They were both so chill. I’m a nervous wreck. Maybe that’s the problem with my generation.”

There is no glaring evidence that any of these doctors have received payments from any tobacco companies.

Many Americans are enjoying the chance to take advantage of a pastime that’s been heavily stigmatized since major cities banned smoking in public, nearly 20 years ago. Now these residents can experience the pleasures of smoking without having to endure judgment and ridicule.

“I was thinking about trying cigarettes anyway,” said Bob Rosedale, 23. “These wildfires are saving me lots of money.”

“It’s like a free trial period,” said Amanda Brasque, 33.

Samantha Easy, 21, was walking down the street smiling at fearmongers and telling them to take off their masks.

“Look at that beautiful blood red sky,” she said.

“It’s like sunset, but it’s all the time.”