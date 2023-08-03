Here’s a bunch of stories that should be on the front page of every newspaper, but they’re not. They’re buried. As Caitlin Johnstone recently pointed out, the news media is largely run by sycophantic trust fund babies.

Now, let’s get sarcastic:

First off, temperatures are breaking past 100F degrees (37.7C) in South America right now—where it’s winter. The same thing happened a few years ago in Oklahoma, where temperatures reached 100F in February.

It’s just weather, right?

According to the Wall Street Journal, caring about any of this means you have a mental disorder. You’re just freaking out, and you need help.

Honestly, I wish this were true.

Do you have any idea how awesome it would be if climate change were just happening in our heads, and all we needed was a little therapy and a few pills?

Sign me up for that.

I’d love it if I woke up from a delirium to realize that entire countries hadn’t shut down over wildfires and extreme heat.

Unfortunately, that’s not even close to the truth. After all, we did just live through the hottest month in recorded history. Water off the coast of Florida did reach hot tub temperatures. Arctic sea ice does keep plummeting to new lows. That’s not neurosis. That’s the reality we live in. Columns like this are just tantrums from trust fund kids. That’s how we should treat them.

Meanwhile…

If you want to know how things are going in Texas, Houston’s largest public school district is now converting libraries into discipline centers. Quote: “The new superintendent says schools in working-class areas need good teachers more than they need librarians.” Unfortunately, they killed half of their good teachers with Covid and then chased the rest of them off.

That’s not the only change. Schools are also extending the school day, forcing teachers to follow scripts, and basing their pay on “academic performance.”

In the words of Fabio, I can’t believe it’s not fascism.

Oh wait, it is fascism?

Never mind.

