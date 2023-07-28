There’s a lot going on, so let’s jump right in.

We’re definitely heading into a Covid wave. Wastewater surveillance has shown infections almost doubling over the last month. This wave follows the one that’s ripping through Japan. We’re hearing that they’ve seen their most deaths this summer since WWII. Public health officials have no information for us about new variants or how deadly this new one might be. At any rate, we can expect this wave to lead to even more Long Covid than we have now. That means more brain damage, more heart disease, more strokes and seizures.

We know the drill...

Those of us who care about public wealth will top off our air purifier coverage and check our filters. We’ll keep masking and avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible. Everyone else will talk about living their lives while touting their immunity and blaming their Long Covid on allergies.

Sigh…

On the climate front, wildfires are overwhelming cities throughout Greece and Italy, leaving some without power or even drinking water. The media has done a lackluster job covering these tragedies. The only real updates are coming from social media, and eyes on the ground. In a clear demonstration of values and priorities, western news outlets are focusing on how all of these fires will impact everyone’s European vacations. They know their readers.

Meanwhile, a new study has shown that the global current belt known as AMOC could collapse as soon as 2025. Even as we witness climate chaos that wasn’t predicted to happen for another two decades, western news sources are finding the most conservative scientists they can to assure everyone that we won’t lose vital ocean currents “that soon.” The “cautious optimists” have been fixating on the accuracy of stories by the handful of journalists who actually care about the planet. These types don’t seem to grasp that they’re not helping. They’re reinforcing a status quo attitude that excuses indifference.

As for the science:

If and when the AMOC breaks down, it’s going to have consequences beyond human comprehension. In the short term, it’s going to drive even more extreme weather. In the long term, it’s a tipping point that leads to, well, who knows what—we just know it won’t be good. Nobody who values their careers is going to put it in blunt terms, because they don’t want to sound alarmist.

Of course, we know how that goes…

Here’s the new plan going forward for OK Doomer. I’ll be doing at least two free posts each week that cover crucial topics. I’ll do one post for paid subscribers that’s either a news roundup or something else.