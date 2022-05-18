It’s going to be a hot, violent summer.

I can feel it.

There’s anger and unrest everywhere. Rent and mortgages keep climbing higher than wages. So does food. Gas is hitting six dollars a gallon in some cities, and it’s well above four dollars everywhere else. Sure, environmentalists like me think higher pump prices are inevitable, but good luck explaining that to the average working American who lives in a city without reliable public transportation.

They’re not going to be throwing any parties.

The baby formula crisis won’t be letting up for several weeks. Babies are in the hospital now, starving, because of a problem that brewed for almost six months while politicians twiddled their thumbs.

It was predicted.

The same thing is happening with a number of other crises now. They’re all predictable, and yet our leaders seem more interested in flying to Europe for photo ops than getting out ahead of problems. Then they do the bare minimum, scoffing when we ask why they didn’t act sooner. It’s clearer than ever that our government doesn’t want to anticipate and prevent catastrophes that are having a real, visceral impact on us. They’re putting all of their energy into spin.

It’s election season. Instead of governing, they’re all engaged in their own massive ego parades. They want to deny responsibility.

That’s not a good sign.

Republicans in particular are taking advantage of these emergencies to point fingers and stir up racist and anti-immigrant sentiment. Instead of trying to solve problems, they want to pit working-class Americans against poor people and immigrants, while bashing teachers and nurses.

It’s their modus operandi.

There’s only one thing the public hates more than incompetent leadership, and it’s leadership that lies and gaslights. We’re seeing it in both parties now. They want to come up with cute names for inflation while Americans work two or three jobs just to afford rent and groceries. They sit around and point fingers at each other over who’s responsible for failures to pass Covid funding, while we brace for vaccine rations.

Even as the FDA approves boosters for 5–11 year olds, I’m seeing widespread reports that parents simply can’t find them.

They’re looking everywhere.

This is a government that can’t provide for us anymore. Americans at large are tired and angry. If it wasn’t clear how dysfunctional our political system was, it’s beyond obvious now. When you start having food shortages and medicine rations, we’re talking about a system in collapse, run by corrupt bureaucrats who do little but deceive and manipulate them.

This can’t last.

Look at what’s happening in Sri Lanka. The pundits say it’s a preview of times ahead for developing nations. I think it’s a preview of what lies ahead for every nation, sooner or later.

Mass media has typically served a crucial role in pacifying the public and distracting them from what’s going on. So it’s telling to me that millions of Americans are now canceling their streaming services.

They can’t afford them anymore.

Organizations like CNN are going bankrupt, because their viewerships are tanking. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens over the next few months as Americans band together to do the job their government is supposed to be doing, and find themselves without all the luxuries and distractions that kept them somewhat dully complacent about the state of things.

Resistance will take different forms.

There’s passive and assertive resistance. Some of us are just opting out. Instead of investing in dream jobs and careers, we’re homesteading and living simpler lives outside a bankrupt capitalist system.

We’re lying flat.

A lot of other people are quickly reaching the tipping point where they’ve got nothing left to lose. They see our government’s utter lack of action on a range of immediate threats. They see them reversing course on their promises. Meanwhile, we find ourselves stuck in jobs without raises to cover price surges that amount to corporate theft and extortion.

They’re not buying the face-saving lies of politicians. History has taught us you can only push people so far.

Get ready.

I’m not a big fan of riots and unrest. I think what we need is a peaceful revolution, where we simply give up on government and start finding our own solutions. Sure, we vote simply to keep the fascists out of power. Otherwise, we take our future into our own hands. That’s where my head is at.

My idea of protest is to reorganize your life. Women are protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade in all kinds of ways. They’re going to be opting out of sex and relationships, that’s for sure. We can protest food monopolies by growing our own, and embracing sustainability.

We can protest the fossil fuel industry by not driving, and instead getting around by foot or bike, and working from home. With a labor market like this, I seriously doubt our corporate managers have the guts to fire us.

Still, we have to realize human nature. Our politicians are certain preparing for it, and I think we should, too. I’m keeping a level head and avoiding crowds, for more than a few different reasons now. I’m not sure how bad or widespread they’ll get, especially as unrest unfurls across the country.

I just know one thing:

There’s anger.