There’s an opinion piece in The New York Times heralding a new “positive milestone” for Covid. It declares that excess deaths have magically dropped back down to where they were before the pandemic—thanks to vaccines, Paxlovid, and “natural immunity.” They’re calling it “a sign that the pandemic really is over.” You can almost hear their desperation. There’s just one problem.

The math literally doesn’t add up.

It seems convenient that excess deaths would decline exactly as governments ended their states of emergency (as scheduled).

So I decided to compare notes.

You can download all-cause mortality reports from the CDC. Until recently, you could get the years 2020-2023 sorted by week. That seems to have changed as of June 28, only a couple of weeks before this “milestone.” (Odd timing, huh?) Now you can only get this data reported by month. Meanwhile, the years 2014-2019 remain sorted by week. That makes it very difficult to do a precise side-by-side comparison like I did a few months ago. Frankly, it’s strange.

However, there’s a workaround.

What you can do is add up all the deaths reported from January through May of 2023. Then you can add up all the deaths reported through May of any previous year, 2014-2019. Then you can compare them.

I compared Jan-May of 2023 against Jan-May of 2019.

During the first five months (22 weeks) of 2019:

1,241,420 deaths.

Just to be sure, I checked that number against Jan-May of 2015, 2016, and 2017—and the year 2019 was the highest. It wasn’t as bad as 2018, but that was a record flu season. According to The Washington Post, the flu that year “killed and hospitalized more people… than any seasonal influenza in decades.”

We still have to do a few adjustments. Those 22 weeks from 2019 contain three extra days. So I’m going to subtract three days’ worth of deaths. I’ll do that by taking the total deaths for 2019 (2,845,957) and dividing it by 365. That gives me an average of 7,797 deaths per day.

Multiply that by three, and you get 23,391 deaths.

Subtract that from 1,241,420 and you get:

1,218,029 deaths.

Now let’s look at Jan-May, 2023:

1,297,466 deaths.

Maybe you already see the problem. So far this year 79,437 more people have died than in 2019. That’s not exactly a rounding error. In fact, when you divide that number against the total number of deaths for 2019, you get:

.0639888…

In other words, that’s a 6.4 percent excess mortality rate. That’s roughly where we’ve been for the last two years, isn’t it?

These excess deaths aren’t bunched up in January and February, either. They’re relatively evenly distributed.

Nothing has gotten better.

I know I’m just a girl, and I majored in English. But I took AP Statistics and Calculus in high school. We’re doing high school math here. Anyone should be able to download the CDC’s data and do the same.

My math doesn’t support the declaration that our excess mortality has magically fallen off a cliff. Excess mortality looks as high as it’s ever been.

In fact, mortality for 2023 through May still beats mortality in 2018 for the same period (1,258,312 deaths). Remember, 2018 had the worst flu season in decades. Once you normalize the days, you wind up with 1,228,312 deaths through May of 2018 compared to 1,297,466 deaths through May of 2023. So this year, we’ve still lost 69,000 more people than we did during a year with an historically bad flu season. In my opinion, that’s really not something to celebrate.

You could only achieve the new magic milestone if, say, you started using the years 2021-2022 as a new baseline but forgot to mention it.

Oops, I guess?

It looks like the only milestone we’ve actually achieved is a new high in the number of verified disabilities. Look at this:

This chart confirms what doctors are seeing. There’s been a huge increase in people reporting all kinds of physical and cognitive difficulties after mild Covid infections. The medical research tells us what’s happening.

So do our own eyes.

Covid remains just as deadly as ever. You should not want to get Covid. You should not want to give it to anyone.

Look, everyone wishes we could get back to some kind of normal. A lot of us are doing that with clean air technologies and masks.

The rich don’t like that…

That doesn’t give government agencies or the media permission to lie and manipulate data in order to get the reality they want. If my math is right, then it’s honestly disturbing to see the lengths our institutions will go to in order to convince the public that they’re safe when they’re not.

My math says excess mortality remains at 6 percent or higher, depending on the month. This isn’t conspiracy talk. The numbers I’m looking at literally don’t match what “liberal” mainstream journalists are trying to tell us. It looks a lot like someone’s trying to cook the books on excess mortality, using the last two years as a new baseline for measurement, a “new normal.”

If so, that’s basically cheating.

It would make perfect sense to fudge excess mortality. States have already discontinued most PCR testing sites. The rapid at-home tests miss up to 90 percent of asymptomatic cases. A few weeks ago, I couldn’t even find at-home tests in stores. They were all expired. Hospitals are more likely than not to admit you “with” Covid than “for” Covid now, because it looks better.

It’s all optics…

It’s not like we haven’t seen this strategy before. This is what the party in power was always going to do, for expediency. The U.S. has a long heritage of declaring victory and “mission accomplished” in the face of stark failures, only this time it’s not happening thousands of miles away.

It’s happening right here.

The only milestone I see now is one of shame and disgrace. Not only did our institutions fail us, but now they’re working overtime to cover up their mistakes, leaving millions to suffer and die.

It’s possible I’m wrong.

I don’t think so.