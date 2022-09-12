Olive trees are dying.

The olive oil industry is expecting a 30-40 percent drop in production. It’s obviously going to drive up prices. It’s already been happening for the last year. Some of us are paying almost double what we did a couple of years ago.

I know, it doesn’t sound like a big deal. Like so many other things, we can do without olive oil. We can find a substitute.

There’s just one problem.

It is a big deal.

Olive trees shouldn’t be dying.

Here’s the thing about olive trees:

They’re supposed to resist drought. Once they’re established, an olive tree doesn’t need a huge amount of water, especially compared to crops like rice and almonds. Olives are supposed to be a stable, reliable crop.

They’re not anymore.

The vast majority of our olives come from Spain, Italy, and Greece. We grow some in California, too. Europe is living through its worst drought in 500 years. They’re saying 500 years, but who knows? It could turn out to be the worst drought in human history. Either way, it’s very bad news.

When a crop that’s historically resistant to extreme conditions suddenly stops producing food, we should start worrying. We’re not just talking about olive oil anymore. We’re talking about what it means for agriculture in general, and our survival as a civilization.

Get it?

We’re producing less food than ever.

Last week, I was confused.

I didn’t understand why the USDA and other agriculture firms were predicting a decent year for American crops despite record droughts across the southwest and the great plains. It didn’t make any sense. Then it occurred to me that they were probably lying their butts off, in order to try and buy some time for themselves and their richy rich friends to quietly sell any stocks and investments they had, or maybe they were just clinging to blind hope for a range of reasons.

Now the truth is coming out.

According to The Washington Post:

It was a bad year for corn. And for tomatoes. And for many other American crops.

Corn is having its worst harvest in ten years. Red winter wheat hasn’t looked this bad since 1963. Cotton farmers in Texas have lost 70 percent of their crops. Rice production in California has dropped by half. Things are bad for strawberries, tomatoes, lettuce, and melons.

Even farmers in Connecticut are staring at crop losses of 30 percent or more. The state is asking the U.S. secretary of agriculture for disaster relief funds, just in order to keep farmers out of bankruptcy.

It gets worse.

These farmers are abandoning their crops and either diverting their water to almonds, or selling it. They’re doing it to squeeze out some profit, and to stave off losses. I get that, but also—wow. There doesn’t seem to be an overarching system designed to ensure we produce enough food.

It all looks market-driven.

Yay capitalism.

It’s going to get even worse.

As some of us predicted, the USDA is downsizing its forecast week by week, as the harvest gets underway and reality lands on us.

For example:

They were predicting a good year for corn and soybeans, to offset losses in other crops. That’s not true anymore.

Here’s the thing about crops like corn, wheat, soybeans, and olive oil: They form essential ingredients for a lot of our foods. We use corn and wheat to feed livestock. Losses there lead to losses in other industries.

This is what climate scientists and experts in sustainable agriculture warned us about. When you create a food system that relies on 2-3 crops, because it’s more profitable and efficient, you make it vulnerable to things like drought and disease. Some of us listened, but not enough.

Now comes the pain.

All the facts are lining up now.

Things finally make sense.

When severe drought kills at least 30 percent of the olive industry in a single year, then it should do about the same thing to other crops. Now we’re starting to get the real, honest portrait of where we stand.

We have a third less food.

There’s no other way to spin it. These droughts and heat waves aren’t going away. Places like Phoenix and Las Vegas are turning into unlivable hellscapes. Like many places around the world, they’ve already exceeded the 1.5 degree threshold needed to avoid the worst of the future.

According to David Pogue in How to Prepare for Climate Change, people there are having to use oven mitts just to get into their cars.

It’s that hot.

We’re seeing our climate future unfold right before us. It’s all actually happening. And still, so many Americans don’t seem to care. They’re going to wait until they see more items missing from shelves. Until then, they’re going to cheer when their side looks like they’re winning a war, and they’ll celebrate a drop in gas prices without understanding the real reasons behind it.

That’s us, I guess.

We’d better get it in gear.

There’s always two levels of solutions, individual and systemic. For us as individuals, it makes sense to stock up on some food, to learn how to homestead, and to make sure we’re adjusting our diets so we don’t flip out as food shortages loom. It wouldn’t hurt to learn how to stretch food supplies, either.

Basically, eat what you don’t like.

Eat less.

As a society, I wonder if we’re finally going to grasp the importance of growing food to eat, and not for profit. I wonder if we’ll develop the sense to stop it with the almonds and almond milk, and the beef.

I guess we’ll see.