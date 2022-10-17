It’s nice to read a book that validates and informs almost everything you’ve thought, felt, and said for the last several years.

That’s An Inconvenient Apocalypse. It lays out the grim facts, but it talks in the dry tone of a cynical old professor who’s going to spend the end times walking in the woods and quoting Robert Frost to himself.

There’s no point in avoiding reality.

Hiding makes it worse.

Basically, the authors say it doesn’t matter how many electric vehicles or solar panels we crank out now. The planet can’t support 8 billion people chasing first-world lifestyles and dreams. Their exact words: “Earth’s ecosystems can sustainably support far fewer than eight billion people, even if everyone were consuming far less energy and material than today.” The techno-optimists aren’t going to save us with magical solutions. It doesn’t matter what we try.

It just won’t work.

Wes Jackson and Robert Jensen call the current model of civilization a giant ponzi scheme. The whole thing depends on new investors.

The latest and maybe the last investors came in the form of millennials and zoomers. We invested in the ponzi scheme of late stage capitalism, and we’re not going to see a return on that. The billionaires of yesteryear and today are cashing out, and they’re leaving the rest of us high and dry. It’s no different from those NFTs that sold for millions of dollars, now worthless.

The ponzi scheme is finally ending.

Here’s the really grim part: