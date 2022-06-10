The news has gotten infuriating lately.

Everywhere you look, doctors and health experts are “baffled” by so many health crises. They don’t know why hepatitis is spreading in young children. They don’t know why previously rare diseases are spreading out of control. They call it all a “mystery.” They’re “searching for answers.”

They speculate it was lockdowns and masks that made our immune systems vulnerable, even though most Americans either refused these health measures or did them half-heartedly at best.

It sounds like they’re calling our immune systems entitled, as if a year or two of avoiding illness spoiled us.

It figures.

Leave it to Americans to decide that the real reason we’re getting sicker than ever has nothing to do with the total failure of public health, but instead it’s because we didn’t get sick enough before. It’s also really something to see the media try to pin our current problems on solutions that we never fully implemented, and to completely ignore the wealth of evidence that SARS-2 has fried our immune systems, as predicted.

It deletes T-cells.

That’s the real answer.

Of course, that answer would make the government and the media vulnerable to all kinds of class action lawsuits, given the reckless ways in which they promoted bad science and misinformation.

So, we’re being gaslit.

Planes will start falling out of the sky.

Sounds alarmist, doesn’t it?

Airlines pressured health agencies to drop isolation guidelines. They lifted mask mandates. Now their pilots are sick all the time, and they can’t keep planes in the air. There’s even reports of exhausted pilots falling asleep in the cockpit, to the alarm of air traffic controllers.

Thousands of flights are canceled all the time now, and they have the audacity to blame regulations.

They’re lowering training requirements.

So, we’re going to have a bunch of exhausted, inexperienced pilots flying our planes. Oh, and they’ll have brain damage and chronic fatigue from multiple SARS-2 infections, currently in progress.

I won’t be getting on a plane anytime soon. If I had the money, I’d also be investing in a plane proof bunker.

I’m kidding.

Not really.

Get ready for infinite SADS.

There’s a new syndrome called Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). Healthy young people are dropping dead from heart attacks, strokes, bloodclots, and seizures.

Once again, health experts are “baffled.”

They “don’t know why.”

The level of denial here is pretty staggering. The CDC has literally told us that one in five SARS-2 survivors will go on to experience major health complications, even if they got a mild or asymptomatic infection. They don’t know yet how that number might go up now that we’re anticipating everyone to catch heavily mutated SARS, 3–4 times a year.

So, that’s what’s happening.

Here’s the real kicker:

A new report has said that traffic accidents have reached all-time highs, with a 10 percent jump just in the last year. If you’re thinking experts are “stumped,” then you guessed right. Apparently it’s only the conspiracy theorists and nutcases who make the obvious connections here.

Consider this equation:

SARS-2 Brain damage + massive infection = traffic accidents.

I know, it’s hard to believe.

It’s not like you need your brain to drive or anything, or to get things done at work, or make reasonable decisions in your life. So if we’re already seeing a surge in traffic accidents, plane crashes should be next. All of these are delayed consequences of our failed herd immunity approach. It’s going to be biting us in the ass for decades.

This is only the beginning.

We’re killing our economy.

Economists and financial experts are also puzzled at why the American economy seems to be nose diving. They can’t grasp why there’s twice as many job openings as job seekers.

They keep saying, “post-pandemic supply chain issues.”

Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, thinks the reason is that we’re making too much money.

He thinks wages are too high, and so Americans aren’t taking the shitty jobs they once settled for.

In press conferences and interviews, Powell talks about SARS-2 like it’s over. He doesn’t seem to have the first clue that 26 million Americans are now dealing with chronic illness, and it’s keeping them out of the labor pool. Apparently it also hasn’t crossed his mind that our low unemployment numbers don’t account for people who’ve abandoned work entirely, because they’re either too sick or they’ve been rendered homeless, and kicked off unemployment.

Or, maybe he does.

Maybe our politicians and media aren’t as clueless as they’re letting on. Maybe they understand exactly what they’ve done.

That’s what gaslighting is, after all.

When you gaslight someone, you’re not just lying to them. You’re telling them you think they’re stupid enough to believe it. You’re telling them they’re crazy, lazy, negative, or entitled if they don’t accept your completely ridiculous excuses for all the abuse you’ve heaped on them.

I used to think gaslighting was something that only conservative politicians and media outlets did. Now it’s pretty clear that liberals will do the exact same thing to cover up their crimes.

They’re both bad at it.

And yet, the gaslighting seems to work. So that’s the future for us, I guess. It’s a future of shortages, plane crashes, traffic accidents, and health problems. I wonder how bad it’ll have to get before the media finally starts admitting that maybe things like global warming and disease aren’t just topics you can doomsay about, but also problems with consequences that we actually have to manage, even if it’s not profitable.

The government should be investing in green infrastructure. They should be funding Long Covid research. They should be overhauling our food production systems and supply chains. They should be preparing for global famine, and encouraging a return to masks. They should be encouraging all kinds of sustainable, healthy behaviors. Sometimes, they pay lip service to these ideas with a speech or a largely symbolic executive order. Instead, most of them are going to keep yelling at each other about riots that happened over a year ago, all for entertainment.

They won’t do a thing.

The mainstream media will continue playing dumb for the rest of this year, probably. Don’t listen to them.

They’re lying.