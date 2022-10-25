Two stories sum up the state of education these days.

They’re doozies.

First, a new report just came out saying students are falling “behind” in math and reading, with the biggest test score drops in 30 years. Everyone’s freaking out. They’re blaming it on the pandemic, but not in a way that makes any sense. Politicians and parents are all looking for scapegoats.

Second, there’s a “mysterious outbreak” of some disease at a high school in Virginia. Half the students and teachers are out sick.

Yeah, they’re actually calling it “mysterious.”

Nobody wants to admit they’ve been forcing kids and teens back to school during a pandemic so their parents can return to their awful office jobs. (Remote work was killing real estate.) Nobody wants to admit they went ahead with this plan knowing it would kill hundreds of thousands of people and inflict lifelong chronic illness on millions more, even though the “Covid is over.” Nobody wants to admit that test scores are low because we let a dangerous virus run wild through our country for the last three years, one that actually causes brain damage.

Here’s the real headline:

Americans send children back to school to catch a virus that eats their brains, and they wonder why they fail tests.

Never mind that throughout history, pandemics have lasted several years. We wanted it over in two. That’s the national attention span. It’s what Americans always do. They sabotage public institutions like education in pursuit of their own gratification, then they look for someone to blame.

Oh, and all the best teachers quit (or died). They got tired of this crap last year. Now states are pulling people off the street and throwing them in classrooms with barely any training at all. They’re that desperate. They’re trying to spin this move as a sign that “our standards are too high.”

So, there’s that.

Tests do a horrible job at measuring learning.

There’s no shortage of things to freak out over these days, but “poor test performance” should fall way down the list. It barely matters.

Educators have been trying to tell the public for decades now that standardized tests do a terrible job at measuring someone’s knowledge and learning. They do a terrible job at telling us if someone’s ready for college, or what kind of courses they need. I’m going to ask you a very simple question:

Who designs these tests?

Hint: not teachers.

Nobody who knows anything about teaching plays a deciding role in what kinds of questions go on these tests or how they’re given—or how they’re interpreted. The only parties who make and promote these tests are testing companies. They didn’t invent testing to help education. They did it to rank and sort the public into hierarchies, based on a flimsy and often completely fictional “meritocracy” that’s really just a justification of privilege after the fact.

In short, they’re bullshit.

There’s a whole education industry.

Parents care about test scores because it’s all one big contest to see who’s going to get into the best schools and have the brightest future. They’ve tied their children’s test scores to their own self-worth.

That was intentional.

The education industry has convinced most Americans that actual knowledge doesn’t matter. It’s all about test scores. It’s about school rankings. It’s about prestige. It doesn’t matter what you learn.

It matters where you get your diploma.

By the way, there’s definitely an education industry. It’s made up of the testing companies. It’s made up of nonprofits and think tanks who come up with “solutions” and then force them down every teacher’s throat. It’s made up of admissions coaches and accreditation agencies. It’s made up of the overpaid administrators who cater to CEOs and their vision of what education should do.

A ton of people make a very good living off education. Look all the way down at the bottom of the industry, and you find teachers.

They’re falling apart.

We’ve run out of teachers (and students).

For the sake of argument, let’s say that tests matter.

There’s a bunch of reasons why those scores are down. Unfortunately, teachers have been explaining it for decades.

Nobody listens.

It has nothing to do with how much time kids spend in school. More class time won’t help. Earlier start times won’t help. More outcomes and standards won’t help. That’s because we keep ignoring the basics.

Scores are down because teachers and students are exhausted. They’re physically exhausted. They’re mentally exhausted. They’re emotionally exhausted. Most teachers don’t make enough money to live on. About half of them have a second job or a side hustle. If you’re wondering how you’re going to pay your rent or mortgage, then you can’t focus. It’s that simple.

School starts way too early. There’s one reason. Parents have to be at work by 9 am at the latest. We’ve screwed our kids from the beginning by expecting them to be focused and alert by 8 am or earlier. Endless amounts of research have told us that’s not healthy for them.

We make them do it anyway.

Hundreds of schools are physically falling apart. The desks and chairs are broken. There’s no heat or air conditioning. The food is almost undigestable. It’s filled with chemicals. The water isn’t safe to drink. The ceiling tiles have mold. The projectors don’t work. We could go on…

When they’re not filling out worksheets, they’re learning how to dodge bullets from maniacs with assault weapons.

Maybe that has something to do with the low test scores.

It’s just a theory.

They’ve fallen, and they can’t get up.

Let’s put it this way:

It’s a little hard to focus on some stupid test when the world’s rivers are drying up. It’s a little hard to focus on some stupid test when you’re constantly catching deadly diseases that eat your brain. It’s a little hard to focus on some stupid test when global superpowers are threatening each other with nukes. It’s a little hard to focus on some stupid test when a maniac might kick down the door any minute and blow your head off. It’s a little hard to focus on some stupid test when your school sends DNA kits home to identify your disfigured remains.

It’s a little hard to focus on some stupid test when almost none of the adults you know give the slightest shit about you, and simply use your mental health as an excuse to promote their own version of “normal.”

That’s why test scores are down. And as long as we never deal with any of the real problems in our schools, including dirty air filled with pathogens, they’re going to stay down for good this time.

Get used to it.