It’s happening.

India’s heading into a scorching heatwave that’s going to cost thousands of lives and destroy tons of crops. They’ve already endured record heat this year, and it’s not even summer yet. Temperatures are expected reach to 46 degrees Celsius in the next few days. That’s about 115 degrees Fahrenheit, a solid seven degrees above what the human body can tolerate. In some places, it’s going to push 120 degrees. The heatwave will be hitting Pakistan and neighboring countries, too.

It’s pretty grim.

India’s not the only place dealing with climate disasters. Wildfires are spreading across Siberia right now, completely unchecked. Russia can’t put them out. They normally rely on military units to combat the fires, and those units are currently… guess where.

Yep, Ukraine.

As we head into summer, ongoing war and supply chain problems will put a deep hurt on every country and choke off their abilities to deal with climate disasters. That includes us, where drought is hammering the entire continent. It’s ravaging our food production. Meanwhile your average American acts like everything’s going to be fine, as long as they keep doing superhero poses and chanting aphorisms into the mirror. The toxic positivity around here borders on mental illness.

This kind of news should knock climate slackers off their chairs and make them finally pay attention.

It’s all connected:

We’re going to be in real trouble when heat domes destroy India’s crops, because they were supposed to be stepping up to fill Ukraine’s place as a food basket for North Africa and the Middle East. It’s starting to look more and more like massive famine in that region is unavoidable. Europe can’t grow enough food. The MENA region can’t grow enough food. China can’t grow enough food. South America can’t grow enough food.

This will be bad.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are contributing to the annihilation of Ukraine, one of the world’s top wheat exporters, while the world literally burns. It would be nice if these two could stop pretending to fight fascism, and start paying attention to the real problems that are currently tearing down our society.

The climate disaster is upon us. There’s no more time left for us to bargain and negotiate. Now is the time for us to start doing everything we possibly can to curb our emissions and tamp our energy use.

I’m going to zero in on two solutions right now:

Our power bill. Our food waste.

Apart from protesting and urging action, our daily habits matter more than we think. The average American household consumes 30-40 kilowatt hours of electricity per day. Some use 50kWh. That’s anywhere from three to five times as much as other homes around the world.

Frankly, it’s absurd.

Here’s where most of that energy goes:

Air conditioning. Space heating. Water heating. Lighting Refrigerators. TVs and electronics. Clothes driers. Separate freezers.

So if you want to make a difference, you can practice some mindfulness about your electricity use. That would mean bumping your thermostat up and trying to use less AC and heating. Dress for the weather, even if you’re inside. Use fans to circulate your air, and learn how to insulate your home. Take shorter showers. Turn off lights and gadgets when you’re not using them. Ditch your standalone freezer if you’re not using it. Wear your clothes a few times before washing them. Consolidate your laundry as much as you can, and line dry it.

Stop running your AC full blast at 65 degrees.

Up your heat tolerance.

Your power company also probably offers ways for you to opt into various renewable energy programs. In some cases, they can even source your power from wind and solar farms. You should do it.

My family makes all of these efforts, and our daily energy hovers around 18-20 kWh or less. Some days we can get it down to 12 or 15 kWh. That’s a lot harder to do in the summer, which is why we pay extra to source wind power, and why we’re currently upping our solar game. I know some real climate warriors who have completely given up air conditioning.

They’re heroes.

There’s another thing you can do:

Stop wasting food.

Americans waste enormous amounts of food every year. In fact, nearly 40 percent of all our food gets wasted before it even winds up in the store due to inefficient processing and distribution.

Food waste actually comes in as the third biggest contributor to global warming. It’s a big problem. Even states like California, which have passed food waste laws, are having a hard time implementing them because stores and food banks are bickering over costs. Meanwhile, governments themselves contribute to food waste by paying farmers to either not grow or even destroy their excess crops.

It’s a mess.

While we’re educating and advocating, what we can do is limit our own food waste. It means acting like an adult, actually eating everything you buy and cook, and not letting it go bad in your pantry. It means buying foods that are grown and processed closer to home, and eating fewer things that have to be grown and shipped from far off regions. It means cooking in bulk, eating leftovers, and resisting the temptation of fast food and takeout. Finally, it means coming up with a food rotation system and paying attention to expiration dates.

You can do all of this.

Also, you can compost. You can even compost if you live in an apartment. There’s appliances like Lomi that make it possible.

Curbing your food waste and personal electricity use are among the handful of ways you can actually make a measurable difference. It helps with the climate despair, and has the added benefit of not making you feel like a hypocrite when you get on your soap box.

We’re in a bad situation now. We’re going to witness enormous amounts of suffering as the years go by. That doesn’t mean we can bury our heads and pretend corporations are going to save us. They’re not. It’s up to us to make hard decisions. We have to keep working, even as the bad news washes in.

We have to act.