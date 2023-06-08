At first, they thought it was an ordinary fog.

Then they started choking.

A thick toxic cloud fell on London in 1952. People started dropping dead from smoke inhalation. It was so thick, you couldn’t see yourself.

Nobody could drive, not even emergency vehicles. Even on foot, it was almost impossible to see where you were going. Schools and stores closed. Games were canceled. The city came to a standstill.

The toxic fog stayed for several days.

By the end of the week, morgues were overflowing with bodies. The pollution was smothering some people, causing heart attacks and strokes in others. Undertakers started running out of coffins. The immediate death toll hovered in the thousands. In the weeks and months after, thousands more died. Hundreds of thousands wound up with chronic health problems.

History remembers Winston Churchill as a hero, but he never said a word about the event. Britain’s government did nothing until investigations showed conclusively that the city’s unregulated coal use had caused it. They passed clean air laws four years later. Smaller fogs continued to settle over the city and claim lives. Britain strengthened the laws in 1968.

The air slowly got cleaner.

The east coast is currently living through their own great smog right now, especially in New York and D.C. When you look at air quality maps, you can see wildfire smoke from Canada spreading over half the country now, driving down air quality. If you remember, wildfire smoke also turned San Fransisco’s sky blood red back in 2020. That year shook a lot of us awake.

If anyone tries to tell you these wildfires are just a natural occurrence, they’re swimming in denial.

Healthy, natural forest fires don’t blanket entire coastlines in smoke. Climate scientists have shown ample evidence that lethal drought and heat waves trigger much bigger fires now than we’ve ever seen. Although humans cause at least half of all forest fires in North America, severe drought makes them worse. Dead and dying trees burn faster than living ones.

What does drought do?

It kills trees.

Consequently, Canada is currently going through its worst fire season in recorded history, 1400 percent worse than normal.

It’s driven by fossil fuels.

Even before the great smog, London had gotten used to the sight of toxic green clouds hovering over the city. They called them “pea-soupers.”

We can’t get used to massive clouds of wildfire smoke blanketing our cities, but we definitely need to adjust. Even if we halted fossil fuel use now, these droughts and fires would continue for decades. It’s sort of grim that our new normal now involves checking local air quality and donning N95 masks, even if we don’t live in a giant city. That’s where we stand. That’s our dystopia.

It’s better to deal with it.

Cities and states are starting to make N95 masks available again. The public is learning about HEPA filtration and air quality. They’re learning that even temporary air pollution on this level can increase your risk of developing asthma, heart disease, and cancer. That’s just scratching the surface.

Wildfire smoke is like cigarette smoke.

There’s no safe amount to breathe, for anyone.

For now, there’s a few simple things we can do to adapt. Some of us have been pleading for these steps for years now:

First, we need to make N95s cheap and available for everyone. These masks work. Hundreds of studies support that. It’s going to be a challenge. Since the height of the pandemic, we’ve let several mask producers fail. We subsidize so many industries. We subsidize fossil fuels and corn. We subsidize green energy now. We can subsidize masks.

Second, we need to make HEPA air filters cheap and available for everyone. We should subsidize the clean air industry, too.

We need the CDC and other public health organizations to step up and start advocating for clean air. They owe us more than quietly changing ventilation guidelines on their website.

It doesn’t have to take ten years to make this happen.

We could do it in a few months.

Most of us can’t afford to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on purifiers and masks. That’s why we pay taxes. Clean air isn’t just about pollution. It’s about allergens. It’s about viruses. It’s about mold and bacteria.

All of these pose an increased threat now.

The elite have already made significant investments in clean air for themselves, while gaslighting the rest of us. Meanwhile, the recent debt ceiling deal forced the government to claw back “unspent” Covid relief money. A large chunk of that money was supposed to go toward ventilation upgrades in schools and public buildings. A lot of states sat on that cash, out of misplaced ideology.

This is our great smog, and the lesson is clear:

Everyone deserves clean air.

Everyone.