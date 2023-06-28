Things are getting weird, folks. Yesterday, I learned that you can buy an actual personal air conditioner that fits around your neck. It promises to lower the temperature in your personal space by 30F or more. The cost for this lovely device? Somewhere around $300.

It sounds like something you’d see on Saturday Night Live.

It’s real.

A personal air cooler is exactly the kind of product that disaster capitalism offers in the face of our dystopian reality, where wildfire smoke blankets swaths of the country and heat domes send temperatures above 110F. Most companies won’t do anything to make a better future, but they’ll sell us cheap plastic gadgets that offer superficial comfort, while making the problem worse.

Naomi Klein gave us the term disaster capitalism more than 10 years ago in her book, The Shock Doctrine. She originally described how governments collude with private industries to exploit war and natural disasters for profit, taking advantage of the poor and vulnerable during reconstruction. In the worst cases, they seize land from evacuees for the development of private resorts.

It’s shady stuff.

A growing number of journalists and social commentators like me have noticed eerie overlaps between government responses to war and disaster and the ways they’ve handled the pandemic. As we recently learned, Britain’s government didn’t even plan to stop the spread of Covid back in 2020. They focused on body bags and mass burial sites. Other European nations simply let the virus sweep through their populations, as if they assumed it would cull the sick and elderly. Instead, they delivered themselves a metastasizing public health crisis.

From reliable tests to vaccines and treatments, it became clear to most of us that the best care was reserved for the rich, who also enjoyed premium access to clean air technologies. The rest of us get the distinct impression we’re being infected with Covid on purpose, to create a steady demand for drugs. Of course, the system can’t even deliver those drugs now as shortages of basic medicines threaten to further collapse our healthcare systems. Meanwhile, big pharma CEOs debate whether it’s more profitable to keep us sick. (Yes, really.)

It’s not even a matter of debate.

It’s what they’re doing.

We’ve seen this pandemic play out exactly according to the shock doctrine. Private interests have intervened at every single stage in order to protect and generate profits. The rich got richer as inequality gaps widened. The biggest winners were the ones who turned public health on its head, promoting bankrupt concepts like “individual risk assessment” and “personal choice.”

Global health organizations hold meetings to “prepare” for the next pandemic, and it’s not hard to anticipate what they’ll do.

They’ll focus on bodybags.

Again.

If our governments were going to take public health seriously, they wouldn’t have forfeited Covid relief funds during the last round of budget negotiations. They would’ve mandated clean air plans for public schools and forced them to use federal money to implement them. We’ve seen what our politicians can do when they put their minds to it. They have no problem using their power and authority to end strikes or stamp out civil rights protests.

It’s all about priorities.

When it comes to new looming threats, news networks have already started crafting their ambivalent messages.

They plan to have their cake and eat it too, generating ad revenue from sensational headlines only to demure and tell us there’s no cause for concern after the first few paragraphs, even as bird flu works its way up the food chain toward our housepets and other countries (like Japan) begin stockpiling vaccines. Western media has mastered the art of getting the public worked up over threats while doing almost nothing to promote any substantial collective response.

Meanwhile, our outgoing CDC director tells the incoming CDC director to “keep your head down,” which speaks volumes about the politicization and privatization of public health in western nations. We deserve better than that. We deserve someone willing to get in trouble for telling the truth.

They’re not up for it.

The shock doctrine also shows us what to expect from our leaders as climate change becomes an unavoidable fixture in our daily lives. For example: The governor of Texas recently revoked mandatory water breaks, allowing construction companies and utilities to work their employees to death during heat waves. Texas already suffers more work-related heat deaths than any other state.

If we were wondering how politicians would guide us through this nightmare, they just showed us. They’re making it all about personal responsibility. Wear your own neck fan. Strap a water bottle to your belt. Meanwhile, they continue to approve record numbers of fossil fuel projects to satiate increasing energy demands. None of them are going to risk their careers by even suggesting anyone use less energy or rethink the role of meat in their diets. You won’t be getting anything from the government, except a body bag.

Of course, that’s how the government wants to respond.

We don’t have to accept it.

This particular form of late-stage or end-stage capitalism suffers from one fatal flaw, and that’s where we can push. It’s actually not profitable in the long run to work your employees to death during heat waves and pandemics. It’s not profitable to make everyone so sick that you run out of antibiotics and cancer drugs. It’s not profitable to make everyone responsible for buying their way out of disasters, while turning their tragedies into business opportunities.

It doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about the clowns at the Federal Reserve or your average investment banker. Few of them have anything that even comes close to true foresight. Almost all of them obsess over quarterly earnings and profits in the short term. They aren’t thinking about the long-term implications of climate change or cascading pandemics. When they do, they do it through the blinders of self-interest. They can only think about their own wealth.

They don’t get it.

They don’t understand that this thing they call “the economy” is a collection of mutual interests. When everyone acts selfishly, everyone suffers except for a tiny handful at the top. Even they feel it eventually.

Red states recently rolled back child labor laws in a vain effort to ease the labor market, ignoring the record numbers of workers sidelined by chronic illness and disability. What happens when child workers get so sick they can’t work anymore? What happens when young teens in Texas start dropping dead from heat exposure on the job? They haven’t thought that far ahead.

They never do.

Some of them have fallen for their own lies about self-determination and willpower. They truly think they got where they are all by themselves. They’re woefully unprepared for a reality that calls for cooperation and collective action, even if we want to try and preserve “capitalism.”

Everyone does better in a system that respects basic human rights. Depriving workers of water breaks isn’t going to get us anywhere.

Neither is selling everyone neck fans.