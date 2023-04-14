I just found out the government cares about me.

I’m suspicious.

If you’re wondering what our politicians are up to, that’s pretty much it these days. They’re either trying to ban TikTok, covering up corporate misconduct, or freaking out about classified documents (or spy balloons). They won’t do anything to protect you from zoonotic diseases, corporate greed, labor exploitation, mass shootings, corruption, or toxic spills. They want you to either ignore those or throw your hands up and act like there’s nothing we can do about them.

They really want you to worry about TikTok.

They’re just looking out for you, right?

After the last three years, I’m not sure I believe a bipartisan group of politicians telling me the single greatest threat to my future doesn't come from groupthink or our dependency on fossil fuels, but an app.

They say they’re worried that China could force TikTok’s owners to hand over sensitive data about us. That’s it. They won’t get any more specific about what they think China would want with our user information. If I used my imagination, I guess they could use it to rig elections. They could use it to cause some kind of economic or social unrest. Then again, western billionaires are already talking about putting microchips in our brains to make us more productive and keep us from thinking about things we shouldn’t. So, okay?

The Chinese company ByteDance owns about 40 percent of TikTok. Western and Japanese investors own the rest. The Biden administration has essentially backed the American xenophobic attitude toward TikTok, threatening to ban the app if the parent company doesn’t sell their stake to someone else.

It has to be someone we like.

Biden also endorses the RESTRICT ACT, which would let the secretary of commerce “regulate” tech from countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Meanwhile, companies like Facebook (Meta) and Twitter can do whatever they want. After all, they’re never up to anything nefarious, are they?

When you really look at the information, the real story emerges. Our government doesn’t care about us. They do care about our data.

There’s a difference.

They want to bully ByteDance into selling their app (and all of its sweet user data) to American tech giants. That’s why they hauled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in front of congress and grilled him last month. That’s why you keep seeing op-eds in favor of banning TikTok. It’s not a plaything of western oligarchs yet. They want it. Look at the performance of western social media, and you can see why. Americans love TikTok. I don’t think that’s because it’s dangerous. It’s because they can watch silly cat videos without all the toxic political drama that Facebook and Twitter have become notorious for. I’ve been on TikTok.

It’s no more dangerous than any other app.

It’s not highly addictive.

I’ll say it in a different way to drive the point home: Young people are spending more time on TikTok because the world around them is falling apart.

It’s all they’ve got left.

If you want zoomers and teens to spend less time on their phones, then let’s show them we actually give a rat’s ass about the planet, and that we’re not going to just let them die in mass shootings and climate disasters.

How about that, instead of taking away the one thing that might bring them any amount of joy in their lives?

I like that idea better.

It’s just slightly ironic that all these think pieces about the dangers of TikTok are appearing on the exact same media platforms that were talking about the evils of mask mandates and lockdowns a few months ago.

So, lockdowns and mandates are bad. The government shouldn’t ever lift a finger to protect public health or your future, but they should totally storm into your phone and take away any apps they don’t like.

Because national security.

Okay…

I don’t think I’m making this up. A recent piece in The New York Times pretty much puts it right out there: “TikTok has what many Silicon Valley companies lust after: a culture-making machine beloved by 100 million Americans and deep-pocketed advertisers.” TikTok boasts a net value of about $50 billion. If none of the tech giants can afford that price tag, then the company might have to go public to avoid a national ban. So, you tell me which story makes more sense:

An app on your phone poses a risk to you because it does everything that every other app on your phone does, but it just happens to be owned by someone the U.S. government doesn’t like.

Or…

There’s an insanely popular app, and the western tech oligarchy only controls 60 percent of it. They want the rest. They want access to all your precious user data. They want all that yummy advertising revenue. So they tell our politicians to cook up a story that the app is bad for us, unless it’s owned by someone like Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk. Meanwhile, we’re supposed to ignore all the other threats facing us. The government can’t do anything about those.

I know which version makes sense.

You tell me.