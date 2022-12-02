My uncle worked for the railroads.

He’s retired now.

He’s lonely.

Like they say, “It is a career that kills marriage.” He never got married, never even dated, and he didn’t have many friends. On paper, he had a decent number of vacation days. He was never allowed to take them. Over the last few years, things have gotten even worse for the industry. As one railroad worker’s wife explains, “railroads are working their employees to death (we're talking on-call 24/7, working 12-hour shifts, many railroaders—including my husband—having NO days off for months), then punishing them when they get sick.” They’re punished even if they have to go to the ER. They’re dropping dead from heart attacks.

It’s a big deal.

It’s also a familiar story.

A lot of us can relate. Taking your full vacation is “frowned upon.” If you actually use all of the time off you’ve earned, everyone thinks you’re lazy. We all know someone who was passed up for a promotion or even fired because they couldn’t or wouldn’t sacrifice everything for their job. Lately, employers are even asking professors to rate their students’ health on recommendation forms. Yes, that’s illegal. They’re still doing it, just to see what they can get away with.

Now my uncle lives in the woods, by himself, with his Purple Heart. He has a nice house and a few cars, but nobody to share it with. We haven’t talked in a long time, but I don’t have to imagine what he would say about politicians crushing railroad workers’ demands for sick leave.

He would be disgusted.

The House voted to kill a looming railroad strike, but they also voted “in favor” of seven paid sick days. They did it in two separate bills, which allowed the Senate to pass one without the other.

Well, they did.

The Senate approved a labor contract to avert the strike. Then they rejected the demand for sick leave. Many of us predicted it.

It was a slap in the face to anyone with a real job. Your labor might be essential, but they’ll never pay you what it’s worth. As most labor organizations will tell you, roughly 33 million workers in the U.S. have no sick leave at all. Most of them work the lowest-paying jobs. They’re cashiers, hotel and restaurant workers, and delivery drivers. If they get sick, or if their children get sick, they can’t stay home. They have to come to work anyway.

Take a look:

That memo doesn’t shock a lot of us. Our bosses don’t care about us, no matter what they say. Even if you have sick leave, the idea of leisure has become so stigmatized in this country that most of us don’t take it.

Call in sick, and you’re a liar.

Ask for time off, and you’re lazy. Ask for a regular schedule, and you’re entitled. Get pregnant, and you’re a liability.

It never ends.

Americans talk a lot about family values, but our work culture shows the opposite. We don’t value family at all—not as a culture. We talk about mental health and wellness. We talk about sleep. We talk about self-care. Our bosses slip all these things into their memos and emails. They mention them in meetings. It matters so much until it threatens profits. Then it doesn’t matter.

Growing up, I didn’t know my dad very well. He worked at a steel plant. His job wasn’t so different from my uncle’s. He didn’t come home most nights. I remember waiting for him. I remember going to bed sad. He could stay at work as late as 11 pm, even midnight. Sometimes he put in 24-hour shifts.

He was tired and grouchy on the weekends. In fact, he didn’t do much except work in the yard, and take an afternoon nap.

He wanted to be left alone.

I get it now.

I’ve had jobs where I worked 15 hours a day, five days a week, and even a few hours on Sunday evenings. Those kinds of jobs deplete you. On Saturday, my one day off, I never wanted to do anything. I didn’t want to go anywhere. It took all my strength just to do a little laundry, or pick up some lunch. Otherwise, I laid in bed and stared at the ceiling, almost catatonic.

That was before I got married.

I couldn’t imagine working like that now on top of raising a family, but millions of us do. Jobs like that guarantee bad parenting and neglect. In America, those kinds of jobs are the norm.

It’s bizarre how much lip service our politicians and business leaders give about family values, while routinely voting in favor of policies that make it almost impossible to actually raise a family.

It’s more than just hypocrisy.

It’s American sadism.

I’ll prove it.

Here’s Dennis Miller on the Ben Shapiro show.

I really want you to see this:

The most enamored I ever was of Michelle Obama was when I saw her speaking one night… She was talking about how her father, who she adored, would come home between shifts and take an hour to bounce her on his lap, and then he’d go back out. You know, it’s almost like cave man stuff. You leave the cave to go procure meat for the young ones. Imagine that. You have your dad. He’s smiling at you. He’s come from a bust-his-ass job. He’s going to another. Imagine a young girl sitting there [thinking] wow, there’s a man for you. Later in life, why do you want to turn this stuff over to Chuck Schumer? Why do you want your old man’s government to be in charge of the most important moment in your life? I always loved the American Dream. I always loved the going for it, no guarantees.

That’s how a lot of Americans think. Despite himself, Dennis Miller has perfectly illustrated what’s wrong with us. It’s reminiscent of what George W. Bush told a single mom from Omaha back in 2005: “You work three jobs? Uniquely American, isn't it? I mean, that is fantastic that you're doing that."

This is straight-up sadism. It’s rich men deriving pleasure from the struggles and suffering of the American working class. They would never work three minimum wage jobs, but they love hearing about it.

I find it disturbing.

When wealthy Americans hear about a working dad spending one hour a day with his daughter, they get all warm and fuzzy. It makes them proud. This is what they call the American Dream, working all the time under horrible conditions, and then romanticizing the one hour they get with their families.

They like it.

They think it makes for a great story.

They convince the rest of us to like it, too. They tell us to be proud of it. They tell us it makes us heroic to work 15 hours a day, in order to make profits for billionaires. They hide the consequences. They don’t tell us about the heart disease and cancer it causes later in life.

Dennis Miller has absolutely nothing in common with Michelle Obama’s father. He has nothing in common with my dad, or my uncle. He talks a lot with Ben Shapiro about busting his tail in Hollywood.

His net worth is $80 million.

Men like this don’t understand what it means to work hard, and ironically turning it over to Chuck Schumer didn’t make a difference either. Red or blue, they’re all happy to railroad us. That phrase takes on special meaning in light of this vote.

Honestly, it makes me deeply angry for rich men like Dennis Miller and Ben Shapiro to sit around talking about how much it inspires them to hear about America’s dads working so hard they never get to see their daughters.

He laughs about it.

Meanwhile, dads get fired if they fall asleep at work after staying up all night taking care of their sick children. Moms take their babies to work because they have no choice. Some dude snaps a photo of her with his phone, without her permission, and posts it on Instagram with a nice long caption praising super moms and all the sacrifices they make. We skip funerals because we’re afraid to ask for a day off. We go to work when we should be in the hospital. Bosses yank our crutches out of our hands, because they don’t want customers to know. Cancer patients wait tables until they drop dead after their last shift. They deserved to spend their final moments with their families. They didn’t even get that.

I’ve heard it all.

Some of my friends talk about working so much, they don’t even remember family milestones. They can’t remember birthday parties or holidays. Even if they were home, they were working.

One of my friends, an older professor, talks about the day his wife died during a routine surgery. “I was in a meeting,” he said. “It was her last few minutes on earth, and I was listening to an argument about paperclips.”

“I should’ve skipped that meeting.”

“I should’ve been there.”

Maybe you’ll want to dismiss these stories as urban legends. I can understand why. They make us uncomfortable. If they’re true (they are), then it’s impossible to deny how sadistic our employers are. It would mean we’re willing to tolerate each other’s abuse, so we can buy cheap plastic stuff.

It would mean that Dennis Miller and Ben Shapiro are right.

It’s not about the money. It’s not about what the CEOs can afford, or what anyone deserves. They’re just sadistic. They don’t even know it. They think they’re celebrating the American work ethic. In truth, they’re simply deriving pleasure from watching the rest of us struggle and suffer.

They’ve taught the rest of us to enjoy it. They’ve turned many of us into martyrs and masochists. We enjoy our own misery.

We’ve been railroaded.

It has to stop.