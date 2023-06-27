A shepherd girl once sat on the hillside watching the sheep when she saw a wolf slink out of the nearby woods and start chasing the flock. The girl cried for help. The villagers came, but the wolf fled before they arrived. Instead of believing her, they accused the girl of lying and then went back down the hill.

“Stop fearmongering,” one of them said.

The next day, the wolf came again. The girl cried for help. The villagers eventually came, but they didn’t rush. This time, the wolf ate one of the sheep before they showed up. The villagers accused the girl of lying again. Some of them complained, “It was just one sheep. What’s the big deal?” Others accused the girl of killing the sheep herself for attention. They said she couldn’t be trusted. Eventually, everyone got bored and went back down the hill.

The day after that, three or four wolves showed up.

They killed a whole bunch of sheep.

The girl cried for help.

The villagers came, but they left their weapons at home. Most of them assumed the girl was just an hysterical coward at this point. When they saw wolves feasting on their sheep, they got angry at her. They said she was manifesting the wolves with her negative thoughts. “When you cry wolf, it just attracts more!”

“Should we build a fence to keep the wolves out?” she asked.

“That’s ridiculous,” one of the villagers said.

“Who’s going to build it?” another said.

“Not me,” said another.

“Some of the wolves might dig under it,” said another.

“I have an idea,” said one of the villagers. “The wolves are probably just eating the old, sick sheep anyway. We should just let them.”

“It will make the flock stronger,” said another. “Eventually, the sheep will fend off the wolves themselves.”

The girl tried to reason with the villagers, but they had already made up their minds. As they went back down the hill, she started gathering wood. The girl tried building the fence herself. It worked okay, and it was the best she could do all by herself. A few of the sheep tried to help, but their lack of opposable thumbs made it difficult. The girl stole a gun from the village armory.

That night, an entire pack of wolves came.

She chased them off.

The villagers rushed up the hill at the sound of gunfire. They looked at the fleeing wolves and started yelling at the girl. They demanded she hand over the gun. “That’s too dangerous for you to play with,” they said.

“You know what’s worse than wolves?” some of the villagers said.

“What?” asked the girl.

“Bears,” they said.

The villagers went back down the hill and started making plans to deal with an invasion of bears. Sure enough, the girl started seeing bears prowling the hillside. She cried for help. Only a few villagers came. They saw the bear and shrugged. “It hasn’t attacked any sheep yet,” they said. “There’s no need to panic.”

The bear smiled.

“Those sheep look delicious,” it said.

The girl still had one gun hidden in her dress. She waved her gun at the bear to scare it off, but one of the villagers stopped her. “Don’t be so violent,” he said. “That bear has freedom of speech.”

When the girl got back to town, many of the villagers expressed concern for her mental health. “Maybe you should go on a mindfulness retreat,” said the girl’s friends.

“Yeah, you look tired.”

Finally, the girl decided to move to another village. She packed her bags, along with a gun and hunting knife. Some of the sheep came with her. They were tired of getting eaten by wolves and stalked by bears. On her journey, the girl chased off entire packs of wolves. After a week in the woods, she arrived at a village where everyone took wolves and bears seriously. They already had a fence.

She lived happily ever after.

Her old village did not.