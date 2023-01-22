The mainstream news is spending a lot of time on Germany’s recent decision to scrap mask mandates on long train rides. There’s another story they probably won’t cover just yet, but it’s far more important. As German health minister Karl Lauterbach recently said during an interview with the Rheinische Post, multiple infections with Covid are causing “an immune deficiency that can no longer be cured.” He refers to studies, most of which I’ve gathered here.

There’s overwhelming evidence now that Covid infects and hijacks your immune cells. Researchers are still learning the details, but the takeaway is clear. Even just a couple of bouts with Covid can hamper your immune system for a long time, maybe permanently. It leaves you vulnerable to all other kinds of viral and bacterial infections. It leaves you open to fungal infections too, and those are especially dangerous. So the experts who tried to warn everyone were right the whole time, and the message is leaking out.

It’s a big deal.

The world is only just beginning to see the truth, as we trudge through a winter that makes the last two look almost pleasant.

This recent news from Germany slams the last nail in immunity debt’s coffin. It was a short-term fiction, meant to explain away one bad winter. It can’t explain what we’re seeing with children dying from strep throat and global shortages of basic medicine. Our politicians and their corporate media are out of lies. They were having to recycle old ones. They hauled out their Covid minimizers again to try and convince us we’re “overcounting” Covid hospitalizations and deaths.

I don’t think it’s working.

As many of us predicted, the true scope of the damage is becoming self-evident to the millions of people now getting sick constantly. Nobody cares how we’re counting hospitalizations and deaths if Strep throat and other common illnesses now pose an imminent threat to their lives. It doesn’t matter what you’re in the hospital with or for if we’re out of antibiotics and painkillers.

Basically, the gig is up.

Lauterbach has broken the silence on a major catastrophe. This is the first time a major public health official has acknowledged the severe damage Covid does to the immune system, not to mention Long Covid.

Until now, western leaders have said nothing about this problem. It’s good that Lauterbach is coming forward. Of course, someone was eventually going to have to acknowledge it. The constant waves of illness and sudden death were becoming too obvious to ignore. The anti-vaxxers were exploiting it for their own agendas. They were starting to get aggressive again. They even harassed Pfizer’s CEO on the street. Our leaders had no choice. They could either come clean about the true damage Covid is doing, or face mobs of angry conspiracy theorists.

It’s worth pointing out that Lauterbach just returned from The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, where the world’s elite go to hang out and trade world domination plans. As #DavosSafe showed, all the billionaires are availing themselves of every possible technology to reduce their risk of catching Covid. They’ve been lying to everyone.

Lauterbach’s remarks are just the beginning.

Over the next several months, we can expect a slow, grudging admission that western leaders have done catastrophic damage to society by allowing and encouraging Covid to spread freely. They don’t have a choice at this point. Although they probably knew they were misleading the public, I don’t think any of them fully understood what an enormous mistake they were making.

Our leaders have a difficult pivot to make this year. Somehow, they’ll have to find a way to admit that an incalculable number of people, including children, now have compromised immune systems. They’re all going to be looking for someone or something to blame. They’ll have to come up with some kind of system to address the damage they’ve done. Fair warning, it won’t be a very good one. It won’t help everyone whose been hurt by their epic failures.

The corporate media will have to find a new narrative.

We’re witnessing something that doesn’t happen very often in history. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. Our politicians and public health officials have facilitated a mass disabling event. Those of us who did all the right things… we’ve spent the last few years enduring intense levels of ridicule, shaming, and gaslighting. We thought it would go on forever. Well, the tide is turning. The public is coming back around to masks and clean air. The truth is coming out.

We’re feeling something different now.

It’s a strange emotion.

It’s not schadenfreude, because we didn’t want to be right.

It’s not exactly vindication, either.

There’s some relief, though.

There’s catharsis.

It’s been hard to deal with the isolation and alienation that comes from being labeled a fearmonger, a doomer, and a “last holdout” by smug elitists who’d rather sling condescension than read the studies. It’s not fun having to constantly question and second guess your own sanity because everyone in your life treats you like you’re wearing a tin foil hat.

We’re feeling split emotions now. On the one hand, we have an increasing sense of confidence and validation that we’re doing the right thing by taking strong precautions. We always were. We also feel a sense of dread as the consequences of “let it rip” wash over the world.

Many of us have managed to protect ourselves and our families from Covid itself. We still have to live in a world ravaged by it.

At least for now, we can let look forward to a future where we know we did the right thing, and that we had the fortitude to keep it up despite psychologically traumatizing pressure and gaslighting from everyone.

The gaslighting is losing its power.

I think it’s almost over.