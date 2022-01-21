Morgues are running out of space again.

Garbage is going uncollected.

But everything’s fine, according to the major news networks.

Shelves are going bare, but that’s to be expected. Mail is backed up. Hospitals are canceling surgeries, which only matters if you need one. Children and teenagers are sitting in auditoriums, trading germs. They’re not in class. They’re not learning. It’s okay, though, because schools are open and we’re all getting back to normal.

Right?

Experts at Penn State University are predicting nearly 200,000 people will die from Omicron, just from mid-December through March. Deaths could go as high as 350,000. If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that higher estimates are usually conservative, because at least half of Americans never do what they’re supposed to. It’s okay, though. Our politicians and even some of our journalists have decided we have to learn how to live with the virus, even if it means another hundred thousand doctors and nurses quit, leaving nobody to take care of the brutal oncoming waves of Long Covid. On top of all the death, we can expect 1.5 million hospitalizations, and countless cases of prolonged, severe illness. This wave is slamming every age group, especially kids.

New studies have shown that even “mild” cases of Covid are turning severe, causing permanent heart and brain damage. People seem to finally be waking up to the consequences, a little late.

Still, there’s nothing to worry about. We’re going to peak soon, and in a couple of months we’ll all just get on with our lives, as long as the WHO is right and we truly have nothing to worry about with Ihu, even though France is seeing a bizarre surge.

If you think a mild “mostly asymptomatic” case of Covid is nothing to worry about, then consider the story of Heidi Ferrer, a healthy woman who committed suicide after months of fatigue, brain fog, memory problems, and tremors that interrupted her sleep. These kinds of symptoms will hit as many as one in three people who catch Covid. Even young long-haulers describe their pain as a “life sentence.” Poor Heidi’s death won’t be added to the official Covid data, so I guess it doesn’t matter.

Here’s what I’m trying to say:

You really, really don’t want this virus. Regardless of what the media says now, regardless of what speeches politicians give to make us feel better and more secure, you shouldn’t feel “relieved,” or treat Omicron like some inevitable rite of passage to normal.

It’s a mirage.

It’s gaslighting 101.

The media is still obsessed with “mild” Omicron.

I’m going to be blunt.

The media is getting people killed.

They’re ruining lives.

Just over the last week, major news channels and websites have published stories talking about the “relief” people feel when they catch Omicron, that letting it spread through the country will give everyone lasting “super immunity,” and that the air in office buildings might harbor less virus because it’s “drier.” This is all bad, bad science.

It’s all reckless and irresponsible journalism, written by people who have zero background in epidemiology or medical science. And it’s all very clearly pushing an ulterior motive to get everyone back to work and school, regardless of the consequences.

Fortunately, the pushback has been growing.

People are wising up.

The gaslighting has gotten worse than ever.

When someone lies and manipulates in order to undermine your perception of what’s going on, they’re gaslighting you.

This month has been one giant gaslight. Every single day, the institutions in charge of informing and protecting us have pushed false hope and half-truths. Their goal was simple, and sinister.

They were trying to trick us. In a more charitable interpretation, maybe they were fooling themselves, too.

They wanted us to disregard our own judgement, to risk our own health and our families, in order to embrace the “normal” they’d spent the last year longing for. Our safety didn’t matter.

That much showed.

I don’t know about you, but I feel more abused and traumatized by our government and our media now than I ever did by the virus. I’m not angry at the virus. I’m not panicked about Covid.

I’m disturbed by human behavior.

I’m appalled at the politicians, the influencers, the life coaches, the school boards, the news anchors, the pundits, and the internet personalities who knowingly distorted facts and ridiculed anyone who tried to speak up about the truth. I’m angry at the public sentiment that tried to pressure and coerce people into accepting a dangerous narrative, and left many of us no choice but to spend additional months in isolation.

These people then had the nerve to accuse us of living in fear, and telling us we needed to overcome our “anxiety.”

Imagine how morally bankrupt someone has to be to shame parents of unvaccinated children, to make fun of them and tell them they’re worrying too much, and that they’re being selfish for simply wanting everyone to wear a mask during a surge.

You can only hide from reality for so long.

The politicians and news media spent over a month insisting that Omicron was “mild” and that the pandemic was ending.

That narrative has collapsed.

I think we’ll see the end of it this week, as it becomes harder and harder to sell the “mildness” of this variant in the face of so much illness. Even the governor of West Virginia had to cancel events because he was too sick to keep going, and he was boosted. He’s getting antibody treatment.

It sounds pretty serious…

So there you go.

When a virus causes chaos on this level, you can’t hide from it. You can’t pretend it’s not a big deal.

It is.

This virus isn’t mild. It doesn’t cause mild illness. You’re better off if you’re vaxxed and boosted, but you still don’t want to catch this virus. You don’t want to risk going to the hospital when they’re overflowing with sick people. The governor of West Virginia will always get the best medicine and treatment. We’ll get sent home with cough syrup.

We’re not special.

The damage has been done.

There’s a little bit of relief in the fact that the CDC is finally gently encouraging people to wear N95 masks, that the “mild” Omicron narrative is subsiding, that the government is finally working to send people tests and masks, and that they’re being a little more honest.

For me, the damage is done.

It makes me angry to think about all the people who let their guards down just a little, because they trusted the mainstream media to give them accurate information. I feel bad for the Covid bystanders who got boosted, but wound up losing their health or a loved one because of someone else’s arrogance and bad judgement. They’re collateral damage in a war between truth and ignorance, and they didn’t deserve it. I feel especially bad for the essential workers who never had a say in assessing their own personal risk, but were at the mercy of bosses and supervisors who felt authorized to make health decisions for their employees.

At the start of Omicron, life coaches and libertarians filled up my feed calling me a “fear monger.” They’ve gone increasingly silent. Although they might never admit they were wrong, or apologize, one can hope that fewer people listen to them next time.

There’s definitely going to be one…

This won’t be the last time a new variant emerges that evades our vaccines. It won’t be the last time we need a plan for some students and teachers to work remotely. Experts know we’ll be dealing with Covid for several more years, and that it’s not just going to fade away.

I’m demoralized.

If this past month was a preview of what’s to come, then we can expect more gaslighting and more flat-footed leadership that pressures us to put our lives at risk, and treats our health like it’s disposable. We can expect more sloppy journalism and hope mongering from the media. We can expect more bouts of insanity where the public pretends the pandemic is “over,” and then gets upset when their trash piles up.

Many of us won’t trust the same way again.

It’s not the virus.

We’ve had more than a glimpse now at the dark side of human nature, at the desperate dishonesty people wield for their own selfish benefit. We’ve seen just how reluctant the average person is take on small inconveniences to save lives, and how good they are at lying to themselves and each other in order to preserve their own comforts and privileges, regardless of who it hurts. There’s a reason why some people like me are reluctant to reenter the classroom, and it’s not just fear of infection.

I honestly dread the day that I’ll face a room of 20 or 30 people again, because I know deep down that two thirds of them would be utterly unreliable in a crisis. Some of them would even hurt me and my family for no good reason at all, and feel self-righteous justification doing so.

That’s not just a pessimistic statement.

It’s a statistical certainty.

It’s a part of the deep lingering trauma many of us feel, the basic bonds of society and humanity severed. I’ll never look at a crowd of people the same way again. I’ll never feel at ease at a concert or a party. That’s not the fault of the virus. That’s from the knowledge of what people are willing to do to each other, in pursuit of their own pleasure.

The only thing that gives me a little hope is that there’s still millions of us, including a large body of experts, who question the prevailing narratives and call out false assumptions. I trust them.

I hope they keep it up.

We need them.