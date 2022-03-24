You probably know there’s a new Covid variant causing problems in Europe, even though nobody wants to talk about it in America.

Well, almost nobody…

I’ve been keeping up with the science, and I think we’re in big, big trouble. You might think so too, and you’re not crazy. We’re not just talking about the latest variant, either. I’m talking about our Covid response as a whole. See, after BA.2 comes the dreaded “Deltacron,” which the Chinese CDC describes as a grey rhino event, something terrible but also completely predictable. Deltacron is already out there spreading, waiting for BA.2 to have its turn.

Here’s what’s troubling:

Politics has conquered science.

The BA.2 variant is driving up hospitalizations and deaths in several countries. This thing is 80 percent more contagious than the original Omicron, and it looks very different genetically. By early April, it’s absolutely gauranteed to account for almost all of our infections in the U.S. and globally.

We should be concerned.

The simple response to these new threats is to mask and distance. Our politicians know that stance puts them in a politically vulnerable position.

So instead of leading, they’re catering.

It won’t end well.

We’re already on the brink of a recession (or worse) for a range of reasons. We’ve lost a substantial portion of our workforce to Long Covid. The people who blew off Omicron last winter are just now starting to see their Long Covid symptoms. They’re starting to realize their illness won’t be going away. We know that vaccines only reduce your chances of Long Covid by roughly half, and we know they get less effectivey with every single variant.

It won’t be long before a flood of disability claims.

Letting another variant spread unchecked through the population will make everything far worse in the long run.

It’s not exactly rocket science.

Just regular science.

This is going to be our first dark wave.

This wave is going to mark the first time we’ve truly shut down our pandemic response. We’ve completely let our guard down.

Here’s how:

States are closing down testing sites right now. Funding for treatments and vaccines have dried up. The outgoing Covid Czar, Jeff Zients, recently announced that we don’t even have enough vaccine supply left to give everyone a fourth dose. Work on new vaccines has more or less stalled.

Wait, there’s more…

These free rapid tests don’t seem to do a very good job of detecting Covid, especially the new variants. (Maybe that’s why we’re getting them.) On top of all that, we have a new Covid Czar, Ashish Jha, who doesn’t believe infections are worth paying any attention to at all.

So, you can see what the plan is.

The plan is to suppress every single tool we have for detection and mitigation. The data is going dark. In other words, they’re just going to let people get sick and die. They’re giving up.

It’s going to be impossible to ignore.

Our incompetent, corrupt politicians are making a big gamble here. They think they’re going to save the economy and win the midterms by completely ignoring Covid, and pretending they fulfilled their campaign promise to end the pandemic. They think we’re stupid.

In all honesty, this administration has arguably done a worse job managing the pandemic than the last one.

I wish I didn’t feel compelled to say that.

Either way, we’re going to feel the consequences. You can suppress case counts all day long. I think it’s going to be difficult to explain away all the hospitalizations and deaths. It’ll be hard to cover up the empty shelves and worker shortages. The parents who complained about remote schooling are going to get a nasty surprise when they shut down indefinitely, because there’s no teachers.

It’s all coming…

This strategy won’t work.

Our collective response to Covid has revealed the deep flaws of short term thinking. You can only dangle super immunity in front of people for so long before reality catches up and bites you in the ass.

Eventually, it’s going to be impossible to deny what’s happening, as we continue to let increasingly infectious and dangerous variants wash over the western world with zero mitigation. The short term hopium is going to run out.

Excuses won’t cut it.

The only question is how many people will die between now and then, and how many people will wind up with debilitating chronic illness.

Unfortunately, I think it’s going to be a lot.

I think the only people who have a chance of making it through the end of this year are the ones who can still manage to work from home, and keep their kids in schools with mask mandates or remote learning. Either that, or we’re just going to have to wear N95 masks for 12 hours a day.

Beyond that, I think history books will remember this decade as the era we made a series of unfathomably stupid decisions. Future generations are going to wonder what the hell we were thinking.

So will we.