Well, here we go again.

The U.S. just reported a huge jump in covid cases. Surprised? I’m not. I’ve been expecting this for a while. My winter holiday plans look exactly like they did last year. Stay home. Send presents.

Eat. Sleep. Zoom. Repeat.

(Exercise.)

I’ve got one thing going for me, and it’s that I don’t have to be out in the mess we call America right now. I’m grateful. Anyway, I’m done “arguing” about covid. These days, I’m sharing my take for those who want it. There’s still value in keeping each other informed.

Here’s the deal:

The fatigue is strong.

At least half the country doesn’t care about the pandemic anymore. Have you noticed? Everyone’s worried about inflation and shortages now. Rich people are freaking out over cardio bikes and smartphones. Next week, black friday videos are going to light up the web.

Everything’s wide open.

There’s no distancing. Not even a whiff. People like me who still have unvaxxed kids, we just stay home. We don’t bother. We’ve accepted the burden of keeping our families safe. It rests entirely on us. We’re not forgetting this, though.

My view of humanity has changed forever.

I’m comfortably cynical now.

I don’t believe the average person is good. When I see a stranger without a mask, I assume there’s a 75+ percent chance they’re a total asshole, and I stay away from them.

Booster shots came too late.

I’m boosted.

You should get yours ASAP.

Hey, I’m glad the FDA finally authorized third shots. They should’ve done it fifty yesterdays ago, back when Pfizer first asked them. We knew we were going to need them. We had the data.

Remember that conversation?

Pfizer said, “Immunity wanes after about six months. Do you guys want booster shots to protect everyone?”

The FDA said, “Nah bruh.”

We love to be stupid. Not only did a third of the country flat out refuse vaccines, we waited until the beginning of a surge to approve boosters. It’s going to take weeks for everyone to get their third shot. I don’t even want to predict hospitalizations.

It’ll be high.

The covid pill is *sorta* good news.

There’s good news, and bad news.

The good news is that Pfizer has a knockout treatment for covid. It cuts your risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.

That’s great.

Even better, the U.S. government has bought 5 million treatments. Now here’s the less good news. If you think that means you don’t have to worry about covid this christmas, you’re wrong.

Five million treatments of an experimental new drug don’t just magically appear. They have to be manufactured and shipped. That’s going to take time. At best, Pfizer predicts they’ll be able to make a little less than 200,000 treatments in December. That’s for the entire country. That means you might be able to get that cool little pill. Maybe in a few months, we can relax a little.

Don’t, like, count on it.

There’s going to be an escape variant.

The future looks bright for covid.

There’s every reason to expect a new variant to show up this winter. We’ve got all the right conditions:

Low vaxx rate.

Large, maskless gatherings.

Understaffed hospitals.

Stupid people.

Sure, scientists are working on new vaccines as we speak. The question is how fast they can roll them out. A few weeks, maybe? A couple of months? That’s great, we’ll just spend another season in quarantine, because nobody has a clue how any of this works.

I know what you’re gonna say:

Gawd, Jessica, stop doomscrolling. Stop fear mongering. Everything’s going to be fine. Just relax. Get out a little.

Here’s the thing.

People have been saying this for two years. We were told to stop freaking out, because the virus wasn’t airborne. Then they told us to relax, the virus doesn’t infect kids. Then they told us the fourth wave would probably be the last. Each time we express concern, and they tell us to “stop panicking.”

You know what?

It’s not doomscrolling and panicking if you’re right.

We have been, every time.

It’s smart to upgrade your mask.

When I have to go out, there’s one thing I can count on.

My mask.

There was a time we said this:

My mask protects you. Your mask protects me.

Haha, that’s over.

Nowadays, you need a mask that protects you, because other people generally don’t care about your health and safety.

Their comfort matters more.

There’s people still running around with cloth masks like it’s 2020. Seriously, get a clue. Masks have gotten way better, and way cheaper. I’ve upgraded twice. Several companies make reusable and disposable N95s for everyday people now, or something similar.

Get some.

Pay attention to the news.

I get it.

Everyone’s tired of hearing about the pandemic.

Guess what? The virus isn’t tired. It feels great. It’s ready to go. It has a line of upgrades longer than Apple.

Covid has jumped into the deer population, where it has a big reservoir to mutate even more, then jump back to humans. This has got doctors very concerned, because it means we’ll probably never be free of this virus. We’ll be dealing with it in various forms for years to come.

Does that mean you should panic?

No…

It means pay attention. Americans are terrible at staying informed. Have you noticed? They spend all their time watching football and getting drunk. They don’t watch the news. They don’t read scientific journals. They think it’s cool to be arrogant and uninformed.

That’s why we keep losing.

If you live here in Trump’s America, you have no choice but to check the news everyday and see what the coronavirus is up to.

You have to stay ahead of the curve.

You have to predict the future.

It’s how you stay alive.

Take care of yourself.

Here’s a big irony:

Your average big beef American lectures people like me for wearing a mask and social distancing.

They say, “I take care of my body.”

Hah, no they don’t.

The ivermectin bros who go around bragging about their immune systems have no idea what they’re doing. They don’t eat fruits and vegetables. They don’t watch their cholesterol.

They laugh at vegans. They think kale is gross.

They’re not healthy.

Everyone has locked onto this myth that covid only hurts you if you have “underlying conditions.” Well, that would be almost two thirds of Americans. We’re riddled with high blood pressure and diabetes. People don’t know how sick they are, because they don’t go to the doctor. They either can’t afford to, or they just don’t make the time.

Taking care of yourself doesn’t involve bathing in Borax to leach nanoparticles out of your body. It doesn’t entail running off to the supplement store to buy whatever Dr. Oz or some influencer is hawking online. It’s not about juice cleanses, vagina candles, or goop. The things that protect us from viruses aren’t hard. They’re just not something you can brag about. They’re not shortcuts. That’s what Americans want, so they can get back to drinking and watching football and shopping.

So that’s what they do.

Play the long game.

I’m not saying panic. I’m not saying spend all day on your phone, freaking out over what’s going to happen tomorrow.

I’m saying play the long game.

That’s what I’m doing.

You have to be smart. You have to be careful who you trust. You have to form a little posse, and hold them tight.

It sucks that I have to check the news every day to see what’s going on with covid, and to sift through what the experts are saying. And yet, that’s what I have to do. We talk a lot about the truth these days, and how hard it is to figure out who’s telling it.

Well, there’s not one person out there who has all the answers. Everyone’s grabbing little pieces of truth as they can.

Life has always worked that way.

It’s just more obvious now.