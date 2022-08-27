Climate scientists and activists have been shouting their heads off for decades now while world leaders made empty promises and the general public rolled their eyes. Now it’s becoming very, very clear what deep shit we’re in. If you pay the slightest bit of attention to the news, you see that China’s suffering through their worst drought/heat wave in recorded history, and it beats any severe climate event any country has ever experienced.

It’s just beginning.

They’ve already lost 400,000 hectares of crops. Thousands of factories have shut down. These are the factories that make our phones and cars. So, you know, get ready for more supply chain nightmares.

That’s going to be the least of our problems.

Europe is seeing their worst droughts and heat waves in 500 years. Americans are also seeing our worst drought in a thousand years. We’re speeding right into another dust bowl. It’s easy to throw around words like “drought” and “heat wave” and then go back to laughing at videos of kittens.

So let’s talk about the implications.

It’s going to hurt.

For the last few years, we’ve had the luxury of watching natural disasters on our phones without really feeling the full consequences.

Those days are over.

It’s going to start with higher prices and shortages, but it’s going to progress to water curtailments and brownouts, for almost everyone. There won’t be anything we can do except reign in our entitled attitudes.

Republicans and MAGA cultists have complained for years now that environmental regulations and green energy cost jobs and hurt the economy. Well, we’re going to see what happens when farmers lose literally half their crops and have to cull entire herds of cattle. Earlier this summer, they were looking at billions and billions of dollars in losses. Those losses translate into empty shelves at grocery stores. Now we’re learning that even cotton isn’t safe. There’s going to be a 40 percent loss there, too, so I hope you’ve got some durable jeans.

If you really want to, you can cruise around the internet now and look at photos of what’s emerging from all the lakes and rivers as they reach record lows. We’re finding old submarines and battleships, ancient relics, mummified bodies, fossils of extinct animals. You name it.

Drought photos are becoming a whole genre of photography. And while that’s cool, it’s also deeply disturbing.

This isn’t going to get better.

It’s going to get worse.

At first I thought I was a little bit crazy to be thinking about solar atmospheric water generators and rain catchment systems, but here’s another thing that’s becoming increasingly clear. If you wait until it’s not weird anymore, then it’s too late. The time to start planning is now, especially if you live on the outskirts of drought regions and don’t know if you’ll be able to relocate. As it turns out, building a rain catchment system for drinkable water isn’t that easy.

It’s doable, but not something you want to take lightly.

You can’t exactly just stick some rain barrels under your gutters and call it a day. That’s how you get sick. Your shingles can leach contaminants into the water, and they’re difficult to filter out. Rain catchment systems for potable water need special materials, along with some thought and design.

You also have to test your water.

And rotate it.

It’s an investment.

And then we have another avenue I’ve been looking at—atmospheric water generators. There’s a few brands. The only ones I’ve looked at that I halfway trust are Watergen, Source (they make solar generators for your roof), and H2O machine. The rest seem a little bit shady, they’re located overseas, or they use gobs of electricity, and they’re not really an option for an ordinary person. Given what’s on the horizon, I don’t think you’d be a crazy prepper for buying one and pairing it with solar panels, if you can afford it.

For an ordinary person just trying to figure all this out on top of working an ordinary job while raising a family, it can get intimidating and overwhelming. That’s why you’d want to start now. If you live in an apartment, all I can say is you’d better start hounding your neighbors and land lord, or figure out a plan.

I can’t exactly predict who’s going to get hit first and how hard. That’s kind of the point about all of this. You don’t know. Where I live, we might make it a few more years before water scarcity becomes a daily problem. Then again, maybe we won’t. Look at what’s happening everywhere else. If you’ve got drinkable water right now, if you’ve got food…

You’re lucky.