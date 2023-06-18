It started with a cough.

Now our 4-year-old daughter is lying on the couch with a 100F fever. I started blaming our school. Then my spouse confessed. He took her to a party without a mask. “We were only inside for a little while.”

He apologized.

There were some… emotions.

It was supposed to be an outdoor party. They were supposed to have masks with them. They were supposed to put them on if things started to feel risky. My daughter prefers to wear a mask, even when she’s outside. She only goes without one when an adult reassures her it’s safe.

Sure enough, exactly five days after the party, that’s when her symptoms showed up. We’re waiting on a PCR test, but even those are hit or miss—especially for kids. Honestly, I don’t know what else you catch from standing inside for a few minutes without a mask. We have to assume it’s Covid. Meanwhile, we’re doing everything we can think of to reduce her risk of developing Long Covid.

Sometimes I do think I take the pandemic too seriously. Sometimes I wonder if I’m being paranoid. Sometimes I wonder if everyone around me is right, I’ve been stressing out over nothing.

Then this happens.

Sometimes you think you’ve talked too much about Covid or climate change. Someone says you go overboard. They call you dramatic. You think you bought too many air purifiers. You think you spent too long researching clean air and treatments. You think it’s finally time to ease up. Then you realize you haven’t talked about it enough. You didn’t scare people enough.

This incident would seem to prove that nothing is safe. You can’t just go somewhere without a mask, not anymore. It doesn’t matter what the CDC map says. It doesn’t matter what the wastewater monitor says.

It doesn’t matter what season it is.

Covid is everywhere.

I’ve spent the last year digging into the psychology of our denial and wishful thinking, and now I get it. I understand the thoughts that run through someone’s head. Nobody wants to live in a world where you can’t even take your kid to a party for a few minutes. Nobody wants to live in a world where every single cold could turn into a debilitating lifelong illness. That’s the world we live in now.

That’s the world our leaders made for us.

We live in a world where most of our friends and coworkers won’t wear a mask to protect us. They tell you to smile more. They tell you to relax. Stop fearmongering. You’re being hysterical. You’re going a little overboard. You need to learn to look on the bright side. They’re concerned about you…

If you get Covid, they’ll blame you.

They’ll make up lies, just to protect themselves from liability.

It’s easier to pretend.

Dark thoughts creep into some people’s minds these days when they look at the state of the world. Life would be easier if you didn’t have to protect someone. It would be easier if you just let them die. At least then you wouldn’t have to bleed yourself anymore. You wouldn’t have to worry so much about the future. You could just withdraw from society completely, move into a shack in the middle of the woods, and wait for it all to come crashing down.

It would be easier to believe lies, even if you were just pretending. It would be easier to take the path of least resistance.

It’s harder to keep fighting.

It’s harder to keep doing the right thing, even when everyone else calls you paranoid or rolls their eyes when you share the truth.

It’s harder to keep coming up with a reason to give a shit about other people. It’s harder to make the impossible decisions. It’s harder to keep taking responsibility. It’s harder to accept someone’s apology when they screw up and betray you. Of course, if you’re not going to do that, you might as well give up. Of course, when someone else depends on you, you can’t give up.

You don’t have that option.

Life has no problem reminding me what happens when you relax and let your guard down. Just when you think it’s safe, that’s when danger hits. Just when you start to think you were overreacting, that’s when the thing happens. We don’t ever get a break. We don’t ever just get lucky.

Our friends and family love to say things like, “That’s rare. That only happens 1-2 percent of the time.”

They don’t get it.

Some of us spend our entire lives in that 1-2 percent. If something bad can happen, we’re the ones it happens to. We’re special like that. Doom likes us. It comes for us first. We don’t get to take breaks. We don’t get to take any comfort in statistics. We know that it only takes one small mistake to change your life forever.

It’s easy to call someone a doomer or a fearmonger if you’ve never lived through a rare tragedy. It’s easy to tell them to keep calm and carry on. It’s easy to tell them to look on the bright side. It’s easy to say everything will be fine.

It’s not so easy when you’ve lived through doom.

That’s why we keep our guard up.

We can never let it down.