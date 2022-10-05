A vaccine-resistant strain of Ebola is spreading through Uganda right now, and neighboring countries have gone on high alert. There’s a lot to worry about with this one, but relax. The CDC is on top of things. They’ve got the answer to our most urgent question right now:

If I catch Ebola, can I still have sex?

You might remember this was the first thing the CDC covered when monkeypox started spreading across the globe last summer. Masks? Too much trouble. Vaccines? Too expensive. Treatments? There’s no funding for that, Bernie. Now: How do you bone when you’re sick? Yep, that’s a legit concern.

As you probably know, Americans have gotten a lot more chill when it comes to deadly pathogens over the last couple of years.

We’re not scared of a little unexplained hemorrhaging. How’s this infection going to impact our social calendars? That’s what we need to know. We hate having to stay home when our friends are all out having fun.

Don’t we?

The CDC has a plan.

Don’t worry if Ebola reaches the U.S.

Our nation’s top health agencies have already decided to let it spread unabated. Ebola is super contagious, so there’s no point in trying to contain it. If you want a Zero-EVD policy so bad, consider moving to China.

The CDC has more important things to do than quarantine people. They’re currently hard at work crafting guidelines that explain how we can still throw parties and go on dates, even if there’s a tiny chance you’ll die bleeding from your eyes. That only happens in 50 percent of cases.

In case you missed the memo, they’re also changing the name from Ebola to EVD (Ebola Virus Disease). It sounds less intimidating. It makes you think of ED, which isn’t deadly or contagious at all.

Anyway…

Here’s what to do:

Ask yourself how you feel.

Before having sex with someone if you think either of you might have EVD, stop and ask yourself if you feel sick. Have you had diarrhea lately?

Did you vomit on your date?

You’re probably okay.

EVD has an incubation period up to three weeks. You might be contagious during that time, but there’s no point in getting tested.

There are no tests.

Sure, there’s probably a test, but they’re expensive and hard to make. Actually, they’re not that hard to make, but the CDC is really tired of having to go through the trouble. Honestly, you sound a little entitled.

If you feel okay, then go ahead and kiss your date.

Like this:

Next…

Check for mysterious bleeding.

It’s important to engage in foreplay during EVD-related sex, because that gives you an opportunity to examine your partner for any mysterious bleeding that might’ve gone unnoticed during your date.

It can come from the eyes or nose, or possibly the ears. If you notice any blood, it’s important not to touch it.

If your partner isn’t bleeding or throwing up, they can probably have sex. You can both get tested for EVD later.

Wait, never mind.

You can’t.

Wait, don’t actually kiss them.

The previous section talked about foreplay.

Of course, The CDC meant you should not make contact with the lips. Instead, you should only simulate kissing. Act like you’re kissing, but make sure your lips don’t touch. Lips can transmit bodily fluids. So, just to be clear, don’t actually kiss them. And if you’re going to actually kiss them, don’t use any tongue.

Your tongue is covered in saliva.

Saliva is a bodily fluid.

Try not to sweat too much.

Sweat is another bodily fluid often produced during sex. If you’re worried about catching or transmitting EVD, try not to sweat.

To reduce your amount of coital sweat, you should try to have sex very slowly. That keeps your heart rate down, and therefore your body will generate less heat. If you’re going to sweat, consider wearing gloves or even having sex fully clothed. That way, the sweat doesn’t get directly on you.

You can also turn on a fan.

Or just blow on them.

Try not to climax.

Both partners tend to produce other kinds of bodily fluids during sex, especially at the end. You should try to avoid this if possible.

If you’re concerned about contracting EVD during sex, then ask your partner to wear a condom. If you don’t have any on hand, then you can make one out of a grocery bag and some scotch tape.

You can also try a sock.

Try not to cry afterward.

Tears are a bodily fluid.

If sex with your partner was extremely good, or extremely poor, you might feel tempted to weep gently into a pillow.

Try to avoid this action.

If you start crying uncontrollably, it’s best to do so over a sink or a toilet. That way your tears won’t come into contact with anyone. If you know you have a tendency to cry after sex, consider packing some kleenex.

It’s good for other bodily fluids, too.

Putting it all together:

Remember, you can still have sex even if you’re concerned about EVD. Just remember the following simple steps:

Ask yourself how you feel. Check for any mysterious bleeding. Don’t really kiss them. Try not to sweat. Try not to climax. Try not to cry.

The world might be full of diseases, but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be full of fun, and full of love. Like the kids say:

You only live once.