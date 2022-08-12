Let’s talk about the new CDC guidelines that dropped this week, just as America gets ready to go back to school. It’s perfect timing, if you wanted to ensure everyone caught multiple diseases.

First off, it’s not a surprise.

At all.

I think most of us have already realized the CDC was going to stay down this path of relaxing guidelines and getting everyone back into the public as soon as possible, regardless of their health or infectiousness. In essence, they’ve ended all mitigation efforts for Covid. No more testing. No more masks.

Not even keeping your distance…

There’s a sense of urgency here, and it clearly comes from their desire to please politicians and corporations, who are tired of us actually taking care of ourselves. That’s not profitable, at least in the short run. They’d rather us kill ourselves at our jobs until our T cell counts fall to zero, our organs dissolve into goo from repeated infections, and we drop dead one day.

They think they can replace us.

We’re living in a really shitty prequel to Elysium right now, as billionaires endeavor to replace humans with robots and AI. I’m not big into conspiracy theories, but it’s getting really hard to deny the increasingly obvious goal here. As robots become workers, they need to do something about the surplus population, especially as climate change makes resources like water more scarce, and mega-droughts put our very food production at risk, i.e. crop failure.

Yep, you guessed it.

They’re planning to kill us off.

It’s not that far-fetched. When you look at history, you see how governments and elitists have always done this. They haven’t even really tried to keep it a secret, although they’ll obviously deny it when you put the question to them bluntly. They’ll wrap their vision for humanity in the thinnest veil and pretend they’re trying to save the world. It’s a big lie.

They’re saving themselves.

The idea of a “surplus” population has existed for hundreds of years now. The super rich talked about it openly during Dickensian times. That’s why Ebenezer Scrooge makes that cold comment about the poor needing to hurry up and starve if they’re going to, and stop bothering him.

Scrooge wasn’t an exception.

He was the rule.

Now that attitude has come back full force, and it’s driving public health decisions. Even historians are now pointing out that indifference to smallpox, cholera, and malaria were all commonplace during the colonial era. The rich don’t care if normal people and their children get sick and die, especially if they’re not the right skin color. They don’t care if we wind up with debilitating chronic illness. They do care about our medical bills, just not the way we think. They like it when we go into debt. They only lift a finger to help us when it becomes painfully clear that they’re not going to be able to find enough workers.

We’re expendable.

You see the same thing with monkeypox.

Every day, I’m seeing people who’ve been exposed who can’t get tested. Their state health departments insist they can’t get the disease because they’re “heterosexual.” They’re not even trying to be discrete. They’re simply engaging in flat out denial for as long as humanly possible. They’re also embracing an incredibly homophobic narrative, as if gay people exist in their own special universe with their own diseases, and never come into contact with anyone else. They’re also ignoring the simple fact that LGBT people have a higher official infection account because they’re more vigilant than the rest of the population.

They’ve had to be.

We make the mistake of assuming all forms of homophobia, racism, and abelism are all intentional and malicious. They’re not. The most deadly forms of prejudice manifest as negligence and indifference.

I’ll tell you why they’re insisting you can’t get monkeypox. They don’t have enough vaccines. Even stretching one dose out to five, it won’t be enough. We’ve already missed our chance to get more here.

The “gay” narrative won’t change until the supply increases. So, we have no real choice but to keep doing everything we did during the last pandemic, to avoid catching the pox until more virus arrives. It’s a very well established pattern now, as seen with Covid, and baby formula. Protect yourself until the government finally realizes how bad it fucked up.

Watch them slowly leak out a plan to deal with the mess they made, while giving a half-assed confession and apology.

It’ll happen.

It doens’t take a medical genius to see where this strategy will lead, to widespread infection among the 90 percent of humans who can’t afford to spend yet another year distancing and isolation. Poor kids will get the worst of it. The rich? They’ll continue to abscond to their yachts, bunkers, and private islands anytime they feel the slightest threat, while the rest of us are fed lies and strong armed into managing the infrastructure they need to continue making mad profits. Not much has changed since “The Mask of The Red Death.”

In fact, now I’m appreciating these kinds of stories on a whole new level, because the rich really are fleeing death. That includes our politicians, even the liberal ones, who continue to trade stocks and collude with private industries in order to engineer ways of making money off disasters without ever really doing anything to prevent them. It sorta makes sense.

Why contain viruses when you can just let them spread everywhere while you hide and hoard all the medicine and vaccines? Sick people make money for the medical industrial complex, at least in the short run.

I’m not sure the super rich even care about recessions anymore. They’re confident that they can continue making obscene profits regardless of how the economy as a whole does, because they’ve captured it.

They just have to raise prices.

What solutions do I offer?

Well, give a damn about yourself. Keep masking. Be difficult about it. Resist the narratives and educate yourself.

Give a damn about others.

The government might or might not continue passing some bills that address some of our problems, but it will always be insufficient. There’s only one thing you can count on them for, and that’s to do barely enough to win elections.

It will always come late.

We don’t need permission from the rich to do common sense things that protect our health. We just have to listen instead of fighting and lying to each other, and accepting obviously fake cover stories like, “Only gay people catch monkeypox.” Bullshit. We can mask. We can install air purifiers. We can limit gatherings. We can do things outside. If we don’t buy the lies, and we don’t consume, it might actually force them to do a better job.

Just because Starbucks is open doesn’t mean you have to go there for three hours. The CDC tells us to manage our own risk.

Well, let’s do it.