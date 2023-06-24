It cost $250,000 for a ticket on the Titan, the submarine that imploded in the ocean on its way to look at the sunken wreckage of the Titanic. Experts have already pointed to design flaws responsible for its destruction. Whatever you think about who deserves what, there’s an irony here. It goes deeper than the company’s total disregard of history, and beyond the inequality of the disproportionate amount of time and resources spent on failed search and rescue.

It’s about our future survival.

Over the last week, several people have pointed out that there was nothing remarkable about the Titan. It was no match for deep sea vessels that already exist. It was a fantasy toy built by a rich boy.

Journalists have been documenting the tech elite’s plan to build an alternate world for years now. Convinced of their own superior genetics, some have started forming a pro-natalist movement, based on the core belief that their children deserve to lead the future of humanity. The Guardian has called it “hipster eugenics,” and they’re absolutely right. Some of the rich have decided there’s nothing better to do with their stolen wealth than fly space tourists around on rocket ships. If they’re not trying to see who can build the world’s biggest yacht, they’re buying up vast quantities of farmland or constructing doomsday bunkers.

They think they’re going to make it.

There’s a real sense of hubris here. As Douglas Rushkoff has pointed out, these ultra rich CEOs and investors don’t believe in humanity’s future. We’re talking about the group who built their wealth on the labor of underpaid and exploited workers while presiding over some of the most hostile, toxic environments in history. They’ve pillaged the world for resources.

They want more.

Instead of taking actual leadership roles, most of them are cashing in and cashing out. They don’t have any plans to try and save the planet they’ve ruined. Most of them scoff at strategies to address world hunger or climate change. They say “it can’t be done.” So they don’t even try. They pour their wealth into personal pet projects, like protecting “free speech” on Twitter.

Or trying to colonize Mars.

Or building submarines.

As the media sits around and wonders why there’s a mental health crisis, we live through a tragi-comedy where the wealthy actively shirk their responsibilities in pursuit of cheap thrills. They say things like “safety is waste,” and promote themselves as misunderstood geniuses. When their brilliant inventions fail, the first thing they do is lean on the government. Recipients of endless bailouts and rescue plans at the expense of taxpayers, these jerks continually show us they can’t even take care of themselves. How are they qualified to lead us?

There’s an easy answer here.

They’re not.

The tech elite are famous for their libertarian, anti-government hubris. Nearly all of them have gone on record declaring the government unfit and undeserving of their riches. And yet, companies like Tesla and Space X have received tens of billions in government funds. When they don’t get lucrative government contracts, they throw tantrums and sue—like Bezos did recently. They would fail without government subsidies. They complain about oversight and safety regulations, despite a long and detailed history of products that poison their consumers or burst into flames without warning. Their reckless disregard for safety in pursuit of profit carves a path of chaos, death, and destruction wherever their go.

They believe we’re going to live on Mars one day. As Bill Nye pointed out, “We can’t even take care of this planet where we live… and we’re perfectly suited for it, let alone another planet.”

It’s worth noting that OceanGate, the company behind the Titan disaster, received more than $400,000 in payroll protection loans. The government forgave those loans a year later.

There’s one thing worse than all of this, and it’s the secret bunkers these tech elites are building in a vain effort to escape the fallout of their own disregard for the environment. They’re not so secret anymore. Thanks to journalists, we know everyone from tech firm CEOs to investment bankers are indulging their apocalypse fetish over wine and tapas, bragging about their doomsday plans as if they’re planning an exotic vacation. Yes, they really do have apocalypse dinners where they share their escape plans. For them, it’s fun. They almost can’t wait.

A few years ago, these bunkers stood a chance.

Now, not so much.

The full magnitude of social and climate collapse is becoming apparent to scientists. Even ordinary people like us can see the writing on the wall. It doesn’t really matter how great someone’s doomsday plan looks.

It won’t work on an uninhabitable planet.

It doesn’t matter how much food you store or what kind of private army you hire. Anyone who does serious prepping can tell you: Something will go wrong. Something will break. Something unexpected will happen. That’s true on a normal planet. On a planet burned to ash and poisoned by toxic waste, it’s double true. They’re going to need friends and allies—not interns and staff. As for security, almost all the folks with guns will eventually kill each other. The only ones who stand a chance will be living in small sustainable communities far away from violence. The Bible did get one thing right: it’s the meek who inherit the earth.

Human survival has always depended on trust and cooperation.

Without that, you’ve got nothing.

It takes an astonishing amount of arrogance to even think you can predict how the next few decades will go. The world’s top scientists and logistics experts can’t even do it. The ultra-rich think they can take on the end of global civilization with toys and gadgets. They believe they’re going to hide in bunkers. In most cases, they didn’t even build the bunkers. The government did.

Whether it’s colonizing space or surviving doomsday on earth, their fantasies hinge on one crucial fallacy. They think they got where they are by themselves. They think it was their own intelligence, charm, and will.

They don’t get it.

As many of us have tried to explain to them, over and over, they didn’t amass their fortunes on their own. It took an army of workers. It took billions in taxpayer money. It took the insights of countless experts. They stand on hundreds of years of society and civilization. They don’t appreciate any of it. They seem almost happy to tear it all down, so they can play Mad Max.

For them, the apocalypse is the ultimate thrill.

These fantasies fall into a wider romanticizing of the apocalypse. Social critics have been commenting on it for decades. Even suburban dads like to daydream about riding around in armored vehicles and shooting zombies. As sociologists note, they don’t really want the world to end. Most of them simply want the tedious obligations of society to expire. They think ending civilization is the only way they’ll ever escape their lousy jobs and boring lives.

Meanwhile, they actively reject any suggestion we use all of our technology to build a sustainable future that includes everyone. As David Graeber and others have pointed out, most of us don’t even really need jobs anymore. We could be using our technology to build something magnificent. Instead, it’s being squandered by a class or twerps who can’t think beyond next quarter.

It’s tragic.

Like they’ve done so many times, these ultra-wealthy clowns have vastly overestimated their own ingenuity while vastly underestimating the forces they’re up against. Time and again, they’ve shown a total lack of appreciation or even awareness of one simple fact. They’re human.

They’re not gods.

They have no sense of the epic amount of resources that already go into their survival. They have no idea what it takes to run the civilization they’ve spent their lives taking for granted. They would be lost without it. They think they can recreate it on some microcosmic scale for their personal consumption.

They wouldn’t last a month.

They’ll never be immortal. Even if they upload their brains into some cloud, it’s just a copy of their twisted minds sitting on a hard drive in Arizona. It pains them to admit that they’re just human, and they rely on society far more than they want to acknowledge. It doesn’t matter what they try. They’re going to die here just like everyone else. There’s no e-rapture coming.

They will never leave us behind.

I bet it just kills them.