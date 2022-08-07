They’re at it again.

Climate denying shitheads are pitching a fit over Cracker Barrel’s decision to add Impossible Meat to their menu. Mainstream media likes playing it up as a “controversy,” as if there’s really two legitimate sides here, or a real reason for anyone to get upset about it other than pure idiocy.

Heads up, there’s not.

It’s yet another example of how a vocal minority of the country wants to force everyone to do the same thing. Common sense would dictate that if you don’t want vegan meat substitutes, you don’t have to order them. There’s no reason to whine about seeing things you don’t like.

That’s not good enough for this crowd.

They can’t stand the slightest reminder that other lifestyles exist. They want to spend their time and energy nurturing all kinds of conspiracy theories, believing their rights and freedoms are under assault. They’re literally posting stuff like this on Facebook: “You can pry my pork from my cold dead hands.”

There’s an irony here.

The ones who bitch the loudest about snowflakes and wokeness actually put their own fragility on full display when they start these fights. They can’t stand seeing other groups get something they want, whether it’s vegans getting an option at a restaurant or gay people getting the right to breathe.

By the way, these shitheads had better get used to seeing impossible and beyond meat everywhere as we slouch deeper into the 2020s. There’s no secret conspiracy to take away their hamburgers and hotdogs.

It’s happening on its own.

Mega drought and super heat events are killing the cattle industry. Just look at the news. One week we read about thousands of cows dying in “rare” heat waves. Then we see ranchers having to sell off or cull their herds because they can’t afford to keep them fed and watered. Things aren’t much better for poultry, fish, or pork. Sometimes they’re worse. See, mother nature will indeed pry your pork and beef from your warm dead hands, and have fun doing it.

Sure, I feel bad for the farmers.

Then again, the agriculture industry did sort of screw up. For every rancher that’s embraced sustainability, planting cover crops and using drip irrigation, there’s another two or three who don’t believe climate change exists, even as they suffer the consequences in real time and extreme weather drives them out of business. They blame everyone but the fossil fuel industry.

Let’s cut the shit.

By 2030, we’ll be lucky if Cracker Barrel can serve food at all, much less bother fussing over whether it went mooo.

Even as our crops wither and cattle drop dead from heat exposure, the radical right will keep bathing in lies and conspiracy theories. Some of them know better, and they’re just doing the Alex Jones thing, peddling conspiracy theories because it plays well with their unhinged base.

Some of them really have gone crazy, and they’re just going to get crazier and crazier the more our systems start to break down. Seeing an ad for vegan sausage already triggers a sense of misplaced rage. I wonder what bizarre theories they’ll come up with to explain why beef and chicken and pork prices keep going higher and higher, and there’s less and less available.

For once, I’ll choose to end on an optimistic note.

Maybe some of these clowns will actually try some of this impossible meat one day, and they’ll realize it tastes the exact same as the highly processed, artificially flavored beef they know and love. Someone will explain how these industrial meat alternatives actually aren’t that much healthier anyway. They’ll see how, given the way restaurant franchises prepare food, it really doesn’t matter what you’re putting in there. It all comes out basically the same.

Then they’ll finally stop complaining.

Hey, you can hope.