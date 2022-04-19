So you’re suddenly interested in human rights. You suddenly care about teenage girls getting raped and children dying. You want to send tanks and rockets and drones halfway around the world, because it’s our mission to stop such awful things from happening.

You want to send cryptocurrencies.

You think anyone who’s critical of the American narrative is naive, or that we’re irresponsible for criticizing Biden.

I have some things to say.

Teens get raped all the time in America.

Sexual assault is rampant on college campuses. Despite scores of articles and reports, hardly anyone talks about it.

A woman once came forward and confessed to being sexually assaulted as a teenager by a man named Brett Kavanaugh. She endured public shame and humiliation, and her attacker was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice. There’s a man named Donald Trump who faced no less than 40 allegations of sexual assault, including teens who said he spied on them in their dressing rooms. We elected him president.

A few years later, another man named Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee for president, largely regarded as the only man who could defeat our (alleged) sexual predator president. Then it came to light that he, too, had a troubling history of touching women.

We elected him president.

Guys, it’s not like there weren’t other options. For some reason it was more palatable for many Americans to vote for possible sexual predators than a socialist or (gasp) a woman.

The people I hear barking the loudest about human rights now are the same ones who continue to play a complicit role in America’s enormous problem with sexual violence against women. In America, one in nine girls under 18 will become the victim of sexual abuse or assault.

Where’s your opinion on that?

Americans disregard the rights of others.

According to the CDC, nearly four hundred children under the age of five have died from Covid, a majority of them this year, and thousands more are experiencing chronic illness. That’s significantly higher than flu deaths in the same age group. And yet, parents can’t get a vaccine. We can’t convince anyone to wear a mask around our kids.

People are dismissing these deaths, calling us paranoid.

We’re being told it’s inevitable.

Tell me the constant gaslighting we endure, and the relentless disregard for our well being, isn’t a human rights abuse.

You can learn everything you need to know about human rights in America by watching how we’ve handled the pandemic. The minute “healthy people” got vaccinated, many of them stripped off their masks and pretended the threat was over for good. The CDC blessed it.

Now these proud advocates of human rights won’t return to mask wearing because they say it’s time to move on.

It’s inconvenient for them.

They don’t care if children remain unvaccinated. They don’t care if people with chronic illness or compromised immune systems get sick and die. They think these people should just stay home, or rely on their own N95 masks to protect them from a sea of virus.

When you bring this up, a lot of Americans give you a condescending lecture explaining why it’s such an onerous chore to wear a mask. They pile on all kinds of condescending judgement.

They talk about “living with Covid.”

Honestly, this illustrates the standard response to anyone with a disability, an atypical personality, or a chronic illness. It’s always our job to accommodate what some other group decides is “normal.” Our pain and discomfort, even our deaths, are written up as collateral damage.

Where’s your outrage?

Americans dehumanize the poor and homeless.

All around the country, city governments are bulldozing homeless camps and destroying their belongings. They’re tossing their bikes and even their food into garbage trucks and crushing it.

Our officials say it’s for their own good. They say there’s a plan to relocate them to homeless shelters.

Gimme a break.

There’s no plan. Read the actual news. Watch the videos. Our police aren’t escorting these people to shelters. In many cases, the shelters either don’t have room, or they don’t have the resources to care for them. Honestly, do you think these people just prefer tents and bridges?

Cities are ordering police to disperse these homeless populations, only so they don’t continue to annoy people. They don’t care where these homeless people go, as long as it’s somewhere out of sight.

These are human rights violations.

It’s a violation of human rights to engineer an economy and a society where so many people either can’t afford a home, or live in constant fear or losing their mortgage or getting evicted.

Americans shrug.

We bathe in propaganda that it’s somehow their fault, that they didn’t work hard enough, or they had some character flaw that made them vulnerable to alcohol and drug addiction. The way we treat poor and homeless people is outrageous, even as we praise the system that puts them there and refuse to change it, because we benefit from it.

That’s human rights abuse.

We have no moral authority on human rights.

A lot of people will hate me for saying this, but we need to be honest. We have no place to get outraged over human rights.

We have a long, dark history of oppressing people based on their gender, abilities, social class, and skin color.

It’s happening right now.

Americans are letting a corrupt government take away their bodily rights, their voting rights, their right to shelter, and even their right to clean air and drinkable water. This is the same country that forcibly removed 60,000 indigenous people from their homes, before going to war over the simple question of whether slavery should be legal.

It took us a hundred years, and 200 tries, to pass a law that made lynching illegal. We treated this like a proud achievement. Now many of our schools aren’t even allowed to teach this history.

It’s embarrassing.

You can’t bomb your way to human rights.

There’s a certain kind of person out there who only starts talking about human rights when weapons enter the conversation.

Their ears perk up.

They won’t say a word about sexual assault. They won’t call out any of the politicians who face their own allegations of child sex trafficking. They won’t stand up for people with disabilities.

They’ll ignore them all day long.

They’ll even bully us.

They say nothing about the deeply dystopian assault on our rights here at home. They remain silent when we need their voice to help fight for human rights. Sometimes they even respond with the most condescending, paternalistic assurances that “it’s not that bad.”

These people will only come to your aid and defense if they can blow something up, or bash another country. They only talk about human rights if they can blame some dictator halfway around the world, and make fun of him in the process. They want to forget all those times they tacitly condoned human rights abuses themselves.

If this is you, then I’ve got a message:

War is never something to celebrate, even if you think your side is winning. We might have no choice but to send Ukraine weapons now, but we have a choice in how we talk about it.

Arming Ukraine isn’t something to brag about.

It represents nothing but a total failure of western diplomacy. Our corrupt economic and political systems are what allowed Putin to become so powerful in the first place. We helped make him.

Should we get incredibly lucky and manage to push Putin out of Ukraine without igniting a nuclear war, it’s not something to throw a party over. It’s one baby step in a very long list of problems we need to work on. Believe it or not, we’re going to need Russian cooperation to deal with the world’s future problems, including climate change. We’re going to have to embrace a multi-polar world, not one with us in charge. We aren’t the heroes here, just gun dealers with heavy conscience.

Any leader who doesn’t understand all of this doesn’t deserve the chance to continue leading us through these crucial years.

We’re not the good guys.

Stop pretending.