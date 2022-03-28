I’m just not into it.

As our president delivers an emphatic speech from Poland, calling Vladimir Putin a butcher and declaring he “cannot remain in power,” I find myself rolling my eyes and struggling to keep them open at the same time.

I think, “Here we go again.”

The U.S. must always be at war.

If there’s one thing I’m tired of, it’s the constant war mongering. It feels like most Americans just can’t learn their lesson. We don’t win wars. We don’t promote or protect democracy anywhere. All we do is drag ourselves into one mess after another, with no clear plan or even a set of objectives.

Biden’s speech characterizes American amnesia perfectly.

We’re so quick to find a villain.

Americans cheered for the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan. If you didn’t support those wars, you got shamed, and not just by republicans. There were plenty of democrats rattling sabers, too. Then as the war became more and more unpopular, democrats leapt at the opportunity to come out against it. They were helped by the eventual revelation that Iraq really never posed much of a direct threat to Americans. He simply posed a threat to corporate interests. As far as his human rights abuses, there have always been plenty of brutal dicators killing their own people. Few of them ever get our attention.

Now the same thing seems to be happening in Russia. Putin actually does pose a threat to us, but not via conventional military action. He poses a threat to us through information and cyber warfare, and through distraction. Many alalysts agree, Putin above all craves a conflict with the U.S. It justifies everything he’s doing. The more bellicose rhetoric we give him, the better.

We never learn.

That goes double for our leaders.

We spent two decades fighting losing battles in two failed states. We got nothing out of it. The world isn’t safer. We didn’t defeat any enemies. All we did was kill a bunch of people, and spend trillions of dollars on weapons. That sure seems to make a lot of weapons manufacturers happy.

It makes them rich.

We have enough problems right now.

I think we know why Biden is going so hard on Russia, and throwing so much support behind Ukraine. If it’s not a reckless saber rattling, then it’s at least an attempt to distract Americans from the utter collapse of our society and our economy. From that standpoint, it’s sickening to watch.

I thought Biden cared about Americans.

I was wrong.

We’re flying blind into another wave of Covid. Half the country remains under severe drought. The shelves get emptier by the day. We’re talking about basic stuff, out of stock on a regular basis. Climate change, combined with supply chain collapse, is taking down our agriculture.

Wages are flat. Inflation is killing us. You can’t even buy a car right now. I have friends and family who work at car dealerships.

They’ve got people on waiting lists.

Used cars are selling for more than the list price of used ones. Factories are shutting down for weeks at a time over key shortages. The price of grains is soaring, along with other foodstuffs. As the war in Ukraine drags on, this will only get worse. This is insane stuff. This is the stuff of a looming depression. It makes the 2007 economic collapse look like a beauty pageant.

You’d think we could count on a president to use his head, to navigate us through this maze of global economic uncertainty. Instead, he seems to be buttering us up with lofty speeches about hardship and sacrifice. He talks about global food shortages. He talks like he has a plan for us.

I don’t think he does.

I think the plan is to send us some ramen noodles along with our masks and Covid tests that don’t work, then tell us to get back to work.

We’re getting tired of it.

Everywhere I look, I see people tired and fed up.

I see people with master’s degrees turning down important jobs that offer an insulting $17 an hour. I see young people dropping out of college, because it offers nothing but debt now. I see teachers and nurses quitting to go deliver groceries, because it pays better.

I see entire generations priced out of education, home ownership, and even transportation, then told to celebrate it.

This is not a nation of people ready to sacrifice for some greater good. Billionaires and politicians have taken everything from us.

Now they want more? Sorry.

We’re sold out.