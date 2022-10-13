Here’s something I come across a lot these days:

I don’t care what anyone thinks.

Sure, it feels really good to say that. It feels even better to slap it up on your Instagram and get a thousand likes. That’s what they want. There’s just one problem. It’s not true at all. You care what other people think.

You’re pretending you don’t.

Maybe you personally don’t buy into any of this dogma. I don’t. I’m not on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, but I catch glimpses of that culture. It still influences us. We need to talk about it.

The unhappiest people I’ve ever met feed themselves a constant diet of toxic individuality. They put themselves first all the time. It ruins their relationships. Unfortunately, it’s popular these days.

It’s marketable.

It matters what other people think.

Sure, it’s easy to care too much about what everyone thinks. You can’t live your life as a people pleaser. Some of us try, and it leads to tons of heartache and misery. Not every opinion of you matters. They’re not created equal.

That doesn’t make them irrelevant.

Maybe it doesn’t matter what random strangers think about you. It doesn’t matter what some internet troll thinks.

It probably matters what your boss thinks, at least when it comes to your job. It probably matters what your best friend thinks, at least about some parts of your life. If you ever want to build a meaningful relationship, you have to care what they think about what you do. Part of being a functional adult is learning to sort through all the different opinions and figure out what to do with them.

You can’t just throw them all away.

A lot of people are trying.

How did we get here?

We’ve become a society where it’s seen as a good thing to disregard other people’s thoughts and feelings all the time.

It’s not healthy.

Cultural narcissism has plagued America for years now. It’s always been there, but social media made it so much worse. A big stinking pile of Americans want to live for themselves. They do whatever they want. They say whatever they want. They make money however they want. They buy whatever they want. They’re on both sides of the political spectrum, too.

The consequences don’t matter to them.

It doesn’t matter if their reckless pursuit of good times hurts someone else. An Instagram model can make millions selling cheap makeup and fast fashion made in sweat shops. She can buy a big pink jet and fly it everywhere she goes, even if it’s just across town. If you try to call her out, that’s cancel culture.

Corporations have spent a solid 50 years nurturing our desires and telling us to disregard our social responsibilities. It’s not rocket science. They don’t want us to go around caring about people.

They want us to spend all of our money and go into debt chasing toxic fantasies instead of working together for a better future.

Being responsible doesn’t make them money.

That’s how we got here.

You're living a happiness script.

The corporations and marketing teams of America don’t want you to actually do what you want. They don’t want you to be a real individual.

They want you to consume individuality.

They branded it.

They came up with a story about the things you should want, and they sold it to you. In her book The Promise of Happiness, feminist cultural critic Sara Ahmed calls it a happiness script. Here’s a good breakdown:

Some of these scripts include "financial affluence, professional acclaim, relaxing vacations, enriching friendships, harmonious marriages, well-behaved children, and so on." While our society promotes the idea that aspiring for these goals will ensure happiness, they often "fail to deliver what they promise," and are very hard to achieve. Happiness scripts inspire the idea that "our exertions will in due course bear fruit," and that if we just keep at something eventually we will attain it. Thus, our failure to attain happiness and our goals is placed on us, even when it is due to external circumstances.

It’s like a happy meal, and it contains a bunch of life goals and watered down philosophies. We think they make us happy, but they don’t. They simply convince us to produce and consume more.

Here’s an example:

Go to college. Get a job. Get married. Buy a house. Start a family.

If you actually want that, it’s fine.

The problem is, a lot of people don’t want that. They merely grow up thinking they do. Advertisers and sitcom writers push that script on them every day for 20 years. Once we internalize it, we start pushing that script on our friends and family. That’s why your parents keep asking when you’ll have kids.

They think grandkids will fill a hole in their life.

They’re putting that on you.

The original happiness scripts are falling apart. CEOs and marketing teams are busy making up new ones as we speak:

Don’t go to college. Work all the time. Stay single. Own nothing. Be happy.

The whole, “I don’t care what anyone thinks” vibe plays right into this new corporate happiness script. They’re convincing everyone they’ll be happier if they reject the slightest suggestion that someone else’s health and well being matter as much as theirs. Caring irritates them. You see it everywhere. We’re encouraged to evaluate our personal risk for everything now.

It’s profitable.

Coincidentally, investment firms are snatching up all the houses and turning them into rentals and Airbnbs. Companies are working their employees so hard and charging them so much for everything, young people don’t have time to date anymore, or even build meaningful connections outside of work. Corporations are turning everything into a rental, lease, or subscription service.

It’s a brave new world.

How funny it is that just as we can’t fall in love or own a piece of property anymore, we’re telling ourselves it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks, and the only thing that does matter is what we want, which is apparently a life spent in front of a phone dancing for billionaires.

We didn’t come up with that ourselves. It’s the latest happiness script, and it’s being rammed down our synaptic pathways.

Advertisers and influencers are making it feel good.

That attitude doesn’t serve us.

It serves them.

We need a new sense of collectivism.

The dominant message of the 20th century was conformity. That used to be the happiness script. You derived happiness from being “normal,” saying and doing and looking like everyone else around you.

That didn’t actually make us happy.

We just thought it did.

We’ve been pulling away from that for a while now. We started promoting individual rights and freedoms. That was necessary up to a point. Everyone needs the freedom to express themselves and live according to their own values, as long as we can still come together to solve humanity’s big problems.

Corporations appropriated that.

They sold us a cheap knockoff version of individuality, something completely divorced from human rights and freedoms.

They made it profitable.

Here’s an irony: It takes a lot of cooperation and collective action to protect our real individual rights and freedoms. That’s exactly what we’re giving up, and we don’t seem to realize it. Something always gets lost when it’s translated into hustle culture. Corporations love to sell us happiness scripts and cute slogans on coffee mugs in exchange for our futures.

Don’t give it to them.

Happiness doesn’t come from doing whatever you want all the time and never caring about what anyone thinks. It comes from balancing your personal desires with your responsibilities. I care what other people think. So do you.

Let’s stop pretending.