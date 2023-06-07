An army without water means nothing.

Earlier this year, the media bombarded everyone with stories about a Chinese weather balloon that glided over the U.S. They portrayed the balloon as a spy device that was gathering information on American military bases.

Here’s a different theory:

Maybe China was using the weather balloon exactly as described. They weren’t simply using it to study and assess the U.S. military.

They wanted a closer look at our climate.

That’s exactly what scientists use weather balloons for. Even in the age of drones and satellites, meteorologists and climate scientists still rely on weather balloons as a major tool for climate monitoring. China has good reason to want detailed information about our weather patterns. Even if they were telling the truth, a rogue weather balloon only shows that they’re investing a lot of money in trying to understand how the world’s weather works now. It’s already playing a larger role in global politics than anyone wants to say out loud.

Climate change is a matter of global security.

Americans should be treating it that way.

For the most part, they don’t.

“It’s never happened before.” That’s a vice president at Kansas Wheat, talking to the local news in Kansas as flour mills prepare to buy grain from Eastern Europe. Farmers are taking local reporters on tours of their crops, showing their dead fields. Even the surviving stalks stand at half their normal height. They’ve produced barely anything. “It’s not worth harvesting,” one of them says.

It’s not just Kansas, either.

It’s not just wheat.

Across the U.S., heatwaves and drought are killing crops and dropping quality by double digits. Soybeans and corn are also suffering.

The problem runs globally, as Australia predicts a 30 percent drop in wheat production over the next year. Several countries stopped wheat exports last spring as drought shriveled water supplies around the world. Even when their crops recover, these countries are keeping export bans in place.

Meanwhile, a recent attack on the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine has triggered its total collapse, unleashing floods that threaten the country’s “massive agricultural fields” to the south. It’s an epic environmental disaster on several levels. The dam maintained Ukraine’s largest reservoir. Without it, hundreds of thousands of people no longer have access to drinking water.

Russia denies responsibility. It could’ve been a pro-Ukrainian nationalist group, based on reports about the Nord Stream attack last year. In fact, it looks like the U.S. even knew about the plans and let it happen.

Either way, Russia will benefit.

Ordinary Ukrainians won’t.

Even if states like Kansas manage to find Eastern European wheat for sale, they’ll be paying through the nose now. This news comes after weeks of uncertainty around Russia’s wheat export deal with Ukraine. If you remember, the two countries agreed last July to allow grain exports through the Black Sea. Russia has started blocking ports again, slowing down ships. Overall, Ukraining grain shipments over the last year remain down by more than half their prewar volumes.

Last year, several experts predicted that Putin would continue sabotaging Ukraine’s grain output and make half the world dependent on Russian wheat. That strategy has played out in their favor.

Russian grain exports have gone up 36 percent. They’re shipping to virtually every country in the Middle East and North Africa, from Kazakhstan to Nigeria. From the most practical standpoint, these nations have little interest in taking sides in the Ukraine war, and they have even less reason to trust the west. They need to feed their populations to prevent violent uprisings like we’ve seen in Syria, which were driven by crop failures and drought. Diplomats are calling the whole thing “disgusting,” because there’s really nothing else they can do.

If they could stop it, they would.

For the last year, American politicians have fearmongered over Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. The entire time, Russia and China have been using the Ukraine war as a distraction. They’re building their economic influence and their dominance over the world’s food and energy supply. Why nuke someone when you can just flood their crops and destroy their drinking water?

The plan is working.

As it turns out, food and water serve as much more powerful weapons of mass destruction, especially now that climate change is taking out vast swaths of farmland and throttling crop prices everywhere. American climate denial and minimizing have hurt us on an ecological level. It also hurts us on a strategic level. Russia and China might be polluters, but they’re not deniers.

They’ve weaponized the planet.

That’s not to say Russia and China enjoy any kind of immunity. They’re just treating climate change like the emergency it is, at least in the short term. In China, farmers are dealing with the opposite of drought. Extreme rain and humidity in the country’s wheat basket have destroyed millions of tons of crops. The agriculture ministry is urging farmers to harvest early. They’ve surged production and imports by 60 percent. It makes them the world’s top wheat importer. They’re doing everything they can to buffer their long-term food stores.

They’re preparing for the worst.

The U.S. is not preparing for the worst. That’s not our modus operandi. Our leaders dive into conflicts predicting easy victory, with no backup plan. Everyone around the world knows it. That makes us vulnerable, even as our politicians and military continue to saber rattle and ramp up funding for what they see as an imminent military showdown with China. Almost none of our leaders or economic advisors ever think about climate change in the long term.

Now, let’s circle back to Kansas:

For most of our history, this state has led the U.S. in wheat production. The U.S. has typically exported food to the rest of the world.

That era is coming to an end.

Russia knows.

China knows.

The problem goes beyond our food supply. The heat waves and droughts tearing apart our crops are sending out economic pain waves, too. Layoffs have already started rippling through small towns throughout the plains.

The Kansas Wheat VP is right, by the way. This hasn’t ever happened before. Even during the dust bowl and the great depression, the U.S. didn’t rely on food imports to get by. Farmers burned corn because it was cheaper than coal. That’s changed. Our food production is falling. We’re even struggling to ship goods, on a basic logistical level. Last fall, the Mississippi River nearly dried up completely, hampering U.S. grain exports. That alone cost us $20 billion.

These droughts don’t have to be a disaster, but the prevailing thought among agriculturists is turning them into one. In many regions, farmers are still slow to adopt sustainable agricultural practices. Our government isn’t making that a priority, and they’re not putting in strong policies to move us toward drought-resistant grains like amaranth. From Kansas to California, they’re still planting crops that consume enormous amounts of water, overpumping aquifers, then acting surprised when they have to kill their fields and collect insurance.

Many farmers continue to insist these droughts won’t last, even when the science shows we’re heading ever deeper into a millennial drought that will only get worse for the rest of the century. A large number of them are planning to sow even more wheat next year to make up for their losses.

We need to expedite our transition away from wheat. It won’t survive climate change. This process will take years.

It would be smart to start now.

As heat and drought cause financial ruin across the corn belt, fascist media outlets are trying to get farmers worked up over solar panels and wind turbines. They’re spreading fear that the government wants to cover their land in aluminum and silicone. Regardless of your stance on green energy, this isn’t the biggest immediate threat anyone is facing. If you were looking for the next secret Russian propaganda campaign, I think we’ve found it.

Getting farmers to start blaming their massive crop failures on liberals and climate activists would be a stroke of evil genius, especially leading up to the 2024 elections. It fits with the tactics Russia has been using on us for nearly ten years now. It makes perfect sense in light of the Dutch farmer protests, who’ve spent less time over the last year raising crops and more time striking over climate mitigation policies, blocking roads with their tractors and spreading conspiracy theories about the government trying to take their land. Russia and China would love for something like that to happen in the U.S.

If that sounds too far out, consider the facts:

Someone did just blow up Ukraine’s biggest dam and drown their wheat fields. China is trying to buy up as much food as possible. Farmers around the world are hurting from waves of severe weather. It would be surprising if our adversaries weren’t trying to maneuver all of this to their advantage.

Meanwhile, smoke from 200 Canadian wildfires smothers U.S. cities up and down the coast. People say it’s so thick, you can taste it. A third of Americans don’t care. They want to watch baseball. You know what they say:

Amateurs talk strategy.

Pros talk logistics.