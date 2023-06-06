Like a lot of grifters out there, my uncle eventually wound up as a life coach. He tried that after failing as a stock broker, a lawyer, a real estate agent, and a used car salesman. At one point, he even tried to become a sommelier.

The last time I saw him, he was trying to con my dad out of his life’s savings for some pyramid scheme. My dad said some harsh things, and they got into a fight. My uncle canceled his trip early and drove his family home. He didn’t even say goodbye to me. Over the last 30 years, they’ve only spoken once or twice out of necessity. My dad can’t stand to be around him for very long.

I’ve watched some of his videos.

They’re pretty cringe.

Yesterday, I stumbled across the news that Dave Hollis died back in February. He died from a drug overdose. You might remember him as the husband of Rachel Hollis, who became famous for the book Girl, Wash Your Face. A few years later, her husband published his own self-help book. Since then, their reputations have withered. It became pretty clear last year that neither of them were remotely qualified to tell anyone else how to run their lives. They’d tricked millions of people into thinking they had it together. Then they tried to sell the image of themselves as “works in progress.” Eventually, their content devolved into coded insults mixed with incoherent musings on the mess of their respective lives.

This latest tragedy fits into a much wider history of self-help, an industry founded by con artists who never seemed capable of living according to their own principles. This history has deep roots in American culture going back to the 19th century, and it’s something we have to talk about. The bad advice doesn’t stay in these books. It’s been circulating in our culture for generations now.

By now, it should be abundantly clear.

This stuff doesn’t work.

Positive thinking doesn’t work. The law of attraction doesn’t work. Forced smiling doesn’t work. Striking superhero poses in your bedroom doesn’t work. Neurolinguistic programming doesn’t work. Chanting aphorisms into a mirror doesn’t work. You can’t think your way out of blindness. You can’t pray your way out of cancer. You can’t just cure depression, anxiety, or mental illness. These are all promises made by life coaches and gurus.

A lot of you probably already know this stuff doesn’t work. But the history teaches us something even darker. It’s not supposed to work. The architects of this industry know it doesn’t work. They’ve been making it up.

They’ve done it for 200 years.

Just like our toxic attitudes toward poverty and unemployment, you can trace the American self-help movement back to the early 19th century. In fact, historians have documented its influence on American capitalists and politicians. Several books explore the industry’s impact on our obsession with positivity and material wealth. There’s Kurt Andersen’s Fantasyland. There’s Jessica Lamb Shapiro’s Promise Land. There’s Micki McGee’s Self Help, Inc. There’s Susan Cain’s Bittersweet. There’s Sandra Dolby’s Self-Help Books: Why Americans Keep Reading Them. There’s Barbara Ehrenreich’s Bright-Sided. There’s Christopher Lane’s Surge of Piety. There’s Kate Bowler’s Blessed. There’s also a few dozen articles scatted across journals and magazines.

They tell a story.

It all started with a man named Phineas Quimby, a clockmaker who delved into alternative spirituality and mesmerism. During the 1840s, he started traveling around “curing” diseases. He practiced a form of hypnotism in front of large crowds, charging folks $5 or $10 to tell them there was nothing wrong with them—it was all in their heads. According to Quimby, false beliefs made you sick. He believed he cured his own tuberculosis by galloping around on his horse.

It made him happy.

It’s not that hard to understand why crowds fell for Quimby’s act. Germ theory didn’t gain traction until a few decades later. Scientists didn’t begin to discover antibiotics and vaccines until around the turn of the century. Before that, doctors blamed diseases on miasma, bad air. (Ironically, that was closer to the truth.) Obviously, Quimby didn’t care about any of that.

He wanted money.

Quimby’s patients went on to start their own hustles. They birthed the new thought movement, a precursor to alternative spirituality, woo, and goop. One of them, Mary Baker Eddy, founded the christian science movement in the 1870s. Christian scientists called the physical world an illusion. In short, they believed we were living in the matrix. They described disease as a mental error.

In their view, you didn’t need medicine.

You needed thoughts and prayers.

Christian scientists added their own little twist to the new thought movement. Not only could your own negative attitude make you sick, someone else’s negative ideas could also hurt you. In the matrix, sad people were contagious. You could only help them by reminding them to stay positive. Then you had to get away from them as fast as possible, so their sadness didn’t infect you.

That idea has evolved into telling sad people to smile more. The point isn’t to help them. It’s to quarantine their sadness.

Isn’t that nice?

At one point, christian science was the fastest-growing religion in America. Eddy’s work sold millions of copies and gained her special charters from Massuchessets to build her first church. From there, wealthy backers funded churches and reading rooms all over the country—even the world. Several of their members wound up getting thrown in jail for denying medical treatment to their kids. Despite that, the religion continued attracting followers who were fixated on the idea that they could control reality with their minds. Their membership peaked during the great depression. You could say christian science has declined. I would say it dissolved into America’s wider fascination with magical thinking.

The late 19th century marks a turning point in American cultural thought. That’s when the worst, most exploitive elements of religion, capitalism, and quack medicine fused into something distinctly us.

Rich people loved it.

Self-help seemed to be evolving spontaneously throughout the west during the 19th century. In Britain, a failed doctor and journalist named Samuel Smiles published a book titled Self-Help in 1859. It became an international best-seller, especially in America. The book made Smiles famous. It even wound up in the hands of Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of Toyota, and had a profound influence on his worldview. Smiles didn’t say anything that new. He simply promoted hard work and self-discipline in a way that made readers feel good about themselves.

Books like Self-Help inspired countless spinoffs, including “rags to riches” stories. In 1897, a man named Ralph Waldo Trine published In Tune with The Infinite. That book also sold millions of copies.

It wound up in the hands of Henry Ford.

As historian Christopher Evans writes, these self-help and New Thought leaders had a deep impact on American attitudes toward poverty. They aligned very conveniently with other prevailing attitudes of the time. They filtered down into newer movements, including the prosperity gospel.

Here’s a taste of Trine:

“If one holds themselves in the thought of poverty they will be poor, and the chances are that they will remain in poverty. If one holds themselves…continually in the thought of prosperity, they set into operation forces that will sooner or later bring them into prosperous conditions."

By the 1920s and 1930s, a new self-help book caught the public’s attention every few years and sold millions of copies. These authors basically cheated off the same old ideas from Quimby, Smiles, and Ebby.

They always added their own secret ingredient, something just unique enough to hook everyone’s interest.

If you’ve ever wondered how Americans somehow turned Jesus into a business mogul, a history professor named Christopher Evans explains that too. In 1925, an advertising executive named Bruce Barton published The Man Nobody Knows. The entire point of that book was to recast Jesus as a capitalist. As Barton wrote, the prophet “picked up twelve men from the bottom ranks of business and forged them into an organization that conquered the world.” Jesus wasn’t a savior.

Suddenly, he was the world’s first CEO.

Are you laughing yet?

As my last post covered, the 1920s just happened to also see the emergence of endless growth as the prevailing economic doctrine. So while business leaders were introducing the idea of finance purchases and consumer debt, and actively trying to make their products wear out faster, they were conditioning Americans to treat religion not as a source of inner peace or stability, but as a vehicle for their own material success. None of this happened by accident.

It was all propaganda.

As Micki McGee explains, self-help writers adapted old platitudes for the crises of their time. That pattern took definite shape during the 1930s with books like Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People in 1936, followed by Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich a year later. Carnegie was a salesman and aspiring actor who instead wound up making a fortune as a motivational speaker. Napolean Hill was a classic drifter and con artist who ripped off lumber mills in Alabama, then spent the rest of his life lying about his friendship with Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon. Both books primarily address white American males and promise to teach them how to sell more stuff to more people.

There’s been dozens if not hundreds of bestselling self-help books since the great depression. Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking became the major blockbuster. Honestly, Peale simply revived Barton’s idea of corporate Jesus and sprinkled it over microwaved leftovers from Carnegie and Hill. By the 1950s, enough time had passed since those books.

There was a new audience.

From the 1940s onward, there was an explosion in prosperity gospel preachers and authors like Essek William Kenyon and Kenneth Hagin. All of them echoed and emulated each other. Sometimes, they even had to deal with plagiarism charges—because they all sounded alike. While prosperity gospel dominated the bible bet, personal success coaches like Tony Robbins and finance gurus like Robert Kiyosaki enjoyed mainstream success. Sandra Dolby compares these books to folktales and fairy tales, repackaging the same lessons in different ways to appeal to different demographics at different times. Americans keep reading them not so much because they learn something, but because they find them comforting—especially during times of economic stress.

Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen authors like Joel Osteen and Rhonda Byrne repackage these ideas once again for mass consumption. In the early 2000s, Osteen managed to make prosperity gospel appealing to a massive audience. His first two books topped bestseller lists. Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret floated the law of attraction to 30 million readers worldwide. It’s essentially a retelling of a 1910 book titled The Science of Getting Rich, but it contains heavy footprints from Napolean Hill and Bruce Barton’s corporate Jesus. Bryne describes Jesus and other prophets as living in splendor. She also (intentionally) mischaracterizes the placebo effect in order to convince readers they don’t need medicine.

Like Napoleon Hill, all these authors (including Tony Robbins) have wound up mired in numerous scandals. They often engage in behavior that doesn’t align with their philosophies, and even come off as bullies.

Americans act like these self-help sermons don’t hurt anyone. Well, let’s listen to one of Osteen’s recent sermons on “dealing with difficult people.” He begins with relatively innocuous advice: Let things slide.

Don’t flip someone off in traffic.

Okay, fair enough.

The deeper we go into Osteen’s sermon, the more insidious things get. Five minutes in, he’s telling us not to stand up for ourselves. We should let our abusive bosses take credit for our work and pass us up for our promotions. We shouldn’t try to change how other people treat us. As long as we work hard and stay productive, we’re destined to accomplish great things.

We should let bullies win.

God will vindicate us.

Okay.

This isn’t how a lot of Americans live. Plus, if you’ve ever read a real biography of someone like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, then you know the truth. They’re not nice. They didn’t start out poor. Bezos in particular has presented himself as a child of misfortune. He leaves out that his stepdad gave him $245,000 to start Amazon back in 1995. In today’s money, that’s just under $500,000. Time and again, the actual record reveals that you don’t make billions by declining to stand up for yourself. They extract as much as they can from everyone around them.

Here’s the secret of self-help:

It’s not supposed to work.

It’s not what financially “successful” Americans do. They’re operating on a completely different manual from us. Most of the self-help books out there are actually propaganda fed to the vulnerable and marginalized, to keep them passive, and to keep them believing that they’ll eventually be rich.

Their goal is to get Americans to internalize their failures. It’s to get them believing they don’t need medicine. It’s to get them to police each other for dissent and to reinforce and normalize passive behavior.

It’s to make the exploitation go down a little smoother.

Don’t cause trouble.

Just hustle.

Whether it’s Gary Vaynerchuk or Rachel Hollis, their version of hustle culture is really just puritanism 3.0. It recasts nearly 200 years of self-help and new thought into a fairy tale that keeps working Americans in line, promising them material and spiritual rewards for putting up with abuse. Every generation, gurus assist the elite in their consolidation of wealth. We’re taught to tolerate more and more injustice and mistreatment for increasingly elusive promises.

Your typical self-help seminar operates the exact same way that Phineas Quimby did almost 200 years ago. The guru stands in the middle of a giant crowd. They have people stand up and describe their problems. The guru diagnoses them on the spot. They come up with a convincing story, something that sounds good. They give them homework. The patient goes through some kind of catharsis, mainly because it’s the first time anyone ever bothered to listen to them. Simply by the law of averages, some people will manage to pull themselves together.

Those become the success stories.

That’s the formula.

It’s no accident that Fox News still hauls out Tony Robbins to give pep talks while minimizing pandemics and climate change. He tweaks the recipe a little bit. Americans aren’t lazy, he says.

They’re just weak.

The self-help industry manages to conceal its deceit because everything these gurus say has some grounding in truth. Yes, you have to work hard. Yes, you have to be able to focus on goals. Yes, you need good habits. Yes, you need to pay attention to your health and peace of mind. Yes, you should stop to appreciate the things you already have. Yes, you have to rise above petty conflicts. Yes, you have to actually make an effort, even when life gets hard.

That’s not the problem.

We get that.

Here’s the problem: All of that good advice falls apart when a small class of narcissists and psychopaths take control of the economy and the government. We’re not lazy. We’re not scared. We’re not weak.

We’re exploited.

Not all of these gurus know exactly what they’re doing. Some of them aren’t very good at it. The most successful ones don’t fool themselves. They don’t confuse the playbooks. They know their job. It’s to take money from the sick, the poor, the vulnerable, and then gaslight them.

All of them are out for themselves.

All of them.