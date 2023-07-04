Banks and corporate landlords hate remote work.

It’s killing their financial empires.

For two years, they’ve launched endless propaganda campaigns to motivate and shame employees back into the office to stop the bleeding. One especially transparent piece in The Hill tries to link remote work with blood clots, heart disease, and diabetes. They never mention that a mild case of Covid often results in the exact same conditions. Even worse, they offer up the dishonest and misleading assumption that working from home makes everyone more sedentary.

Another piece in The New York Times tries to assert “working from home is less healthy thank you think.”

The evidence for these claims often refers to the risks of inactivity in general, not remote work. Inactivity can happen anywhere.

It happens in offices all the time.

Offices have become especially unhealthy over the last year, as our coworkers continue to show up to work with Covid infections, among a variety of other illnesses, almost always refusing to mask properly.

So what’s going on?

It’s time to talk about the real reason for this endless propaganda campaign. Maybe you already know, but it has nothing to do with your health. It has nothing to do with your productivity. It has nothing to do with culture.

It’s about real estate.

Before the pandemic, corporate landlords took out $1.2 trillion in loans to buy office towers all over the country. Then when the pandemic hit, these landlords did something even dumber. As The Financial Times states, they took advantage of “nearly free money” from the Federal Reserve to buy up “trophy office buildings.” Now that everyone is embracing remote work, they can’t lease that office space to anyone. They have a bunch of zombie office towers.

They can’t do anything with them.

Some of these commercial real estate owners are trying to turn their empty buildings into apartments and restaurants, but it’s an expensive overhaul. Not every zombie office building makes a great apartment.

They’re stuck.

Anywhere from 12 to 20 percent of office space remains vacant. It’s worse than the 2008 recession. If these landlords can’t find a way to make money off their corporate real estate soon, they’re going to start defaulting on their loans. The landlords will go bankrupt, and banks will wind up with giant office towers they can’t sell. More than $1 trillion will go poof.

The Federal Reserve’s misguided war on inflation has made everything even worse over the last couple of years. By raising interest rates, they’ve motivated more companies to ditch their office leases. Now commercial real estate is in a death spiral that could tank the economy (again).

There’s more bad news.

Major cities have spent the last several decades catering to these corporate landlords. Now their entire downtowns rely on workers for commerce. We’re talking about all those restaurants and coffee shops that serve breakfast and lunch to white-collar workers, and all the bars where people used to go and complain about work before they spent an hour commuting home.

These cities also depend on property taxes from overpriced commercial real estate. When nobody wants those buildings, their value plummets. New York alone has lost $453 billion in office real estate. Across the U.S., office buildings have shed anywhere from 40 to 80 percent of their value.

So, we have a problem.

Once again, the elite’s poor judgment and greed are threatening our financial security and expecting everyone else to fix it for them. This time, they’re lying to the public about the health risks of remote work or even threatening them with pay cuts if they don’t give up their newfound freedom and return to these zombie office buildings. They won’t even upgrade the air quality.

Meanwhile, actual companies don’t seem to care. They like remote work. They already know it makes their employees happier and more productive. It saves them money. Gen Z isn’t budging on their demands for flexible schedules. Most news outlets even admit that the push back into the office has stalled. People aren’t letting go of remote work for a variety of reasons.

We can’t ignore the commercial real estate crisis, but corporate landlords won’t solve it by lying to everyone and browbeating them.

That strategy has already failed.

Even if they succeed in forcing workers back into these offices, that won’t help the economy. It’s just going to result in more Covid infections, more death, and more disabled workers. That’s not a solution.

It’s a stopgap.

We had the right idea back in 2021, to rethink our economic systems so they don’t rely on division and exploitation. It was never going to be easy or convenient. It was going to require the richest Americans to give up their endless growth and obscene profits. That idea died as the rich fooled themselves into believing they could sneak their version of normal back unnoticed. Even if Americans have largely abandoned masking for now, they’re not letting go of remote work.

Some of the commentary on the commercial real estate crisis has suggested that some financial pain might be good for these landlords. It’s the only way they’re actually going to change anything.

On a broader note, it looks like we’re definitely involved in a protracted class war with landlords, bankers, hedge funds, and private equity firms.

They’re doing their best to break us financially.

Remote work is a great form of protest.

It’s going to break them first.

Keep doing it.