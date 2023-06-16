Yesterday, I walked into my spouse’s room and knocked on the door. He looked up. “I just wanted to let you know, we’ll probably run out of antibiotics this year.” He closed his eyes and took a deep breath.

“Okay.”

We reaffirmed our existing plans to avoid getting sick—you know, N95 masks and air purifiers. We started doing research on plants with antibiotic and antiviral properties. We also agreed to take the increasing drug shortages as a sign we should be firming up our other emergency plans. Later, we made some sarcastic remarks about our government’s sluggish response.

Big surprise there.

There’s a few things we didn’t do:

We didn’t rush onto the dark web trying to panic buy penicillin and amoxicillin. We didn’t try to bribe a doctor. We didn’t pace around the house all afternoon hyperventilating and pulling our hair.

The media gets a bad reputation for spreading fear and doom, but I’ve noticed something over the last few years. They don’t do that anymore. If anything, they’re spending more and more energy downplaying threats. Have you noticed? When you read about deadly heat waves and cooking oceans, you stumble across the magic phrase: “There’s no cause for panic.” Read about millions of fish suffocating around the world, and they say, “There’s no cause for alarm.” Read about bird flu adapting to mammals, and they shrug.

“There’s no cause for concern.”

It’s eerie.

They still put words like “shocking” and “catastrophic” in their headlines when it comes to individual disasters. None of them seem very interested in weaving together the big picture. You probably know why.

If you try to talk about pandemics or climate change with the gravity they deserve, someone always tells you to calm down. They don’t like your tone. You’re being too honest. When new threats surface, they want you to wait until everyone’s absolutely positive it’s serious. They always forget that by the time everyone’s positive, it’s usually too late. People are already dying.

We’ve entered a strange era. It’s suddenly far more important to look calm and contained than to do anything remotely proactive. There’s a cancer drug shortage now. Patients are delaying treatment because there’s not enough drugs. Don’t worry, the government is “looking into it.”

No rush.

There’s a psychology behind what’s going on.

It’s called reactance.

Jack W. Brehm introduced the idea of reactance in his 1966 book, A Theory of Psychological Reactance. He argued that people have a natural tendency to resist perceived threats to their freedom and autonomy. They hate being told what to do, even if it’s for their own good.

Psychologists have been studying reactance for almost 60 years now, and they’ve learned a lot. Here’s my take: People have no problem indulging in panic when it means filling up their cars with gas and toilet paper.

They respond to threats with selfish behavior.

When you ask people to wear a mask or consume less to stop a pandemic or save the planet, they don’t panic. Their reactance kicks in. Their brains focus on the perceived loss of freedom, even if it’s trivial.

They perceive restrictions as a greater threat. They’ll talk about their freedoms, while downplaying or ignoring real emergencies.

That’s happening right now.

Research on reactance has shown that people start to get annoyed and even angry at repeated messages that threaten their sense of freedom. If someone perceives a restriction as unjustified, their body reacts immediately. Their heart rate goes up. They won’t just refuse to comply.

They’ll protest against the restriction. They’ll try to recruit allies to resist. They’ll rationalize. They’ll demonize it.

They’ll rebel. They’ll act out.

They’ll cause trouble.

The problem gets worse when you start looking at individualist societies, pretty much all western countries at this point.

Individualists don’t listen to the reasons behind restrictions on their freedoms. Their reactance overwhelms their logical thought process. They stop thinking with their frontal cortex. Their amygdala takes over. At that point, they only care about restoring their freedom. They’ll get aggressive. They won’t even listen to members of their own group or tribe. In fact, they react worse.

Individualists feel more threatened when someone they trust starts trying to impose restrictions on them. They value their own sense of free will over their friends and family. They only come around when a danger becomes absolute. Like we keep seeing, it’s usually too late by then.

People even feel vicarious reactance.

Someone might be okay taking precautions against a threat. If they see someone refusing, they feel a need to defend them. They would rather protect someone else’s perceived sense of freedom than convince them to adopt the same precautions, until the threat becomes absolute.

The more you try to press the urgency of a situation, the more reactance you encounter. Psychology has shown that softer messaging doesn’t trigger someone’s reactance. Does it actually persuade them to do the right thing, though? That’s unclear. At best, you get mixed results.

More often, individualists just ignore the message.

It makes so much sense.

We’ve seen this play out several times during the pandemic. A small group of rugged individualists refuses to wear masks. They refuse to get vaccinated. They even reject air purifiers. They fixate on their freedoms while ignoring evidence. A group of moderates takes up for them and offers concessions.

In the end, society adopts their reactance.

We’re seeing this pattern with climate change. The worse things get, the more trucks and hamburgers they want. We see increasingly absurd arguments against any attempt at sustainability. We’ve even got presidential candidates saying electric vehicles are too heavy for roads and bridges.

As droughts deepen, we’re seeing conspiracy theories around water. Apparently, there’s an endless supply of fresh water underground. For some reason, the government wants everyone to go thirsty.

It gets weirder every day.

There’s one group immune to all this. There’s a cluster of traits and characteristics to describe us. We’re highly sensitive. We’re collectivists. We’re outliers. We’re orchids. We feel a heightened sense of belonging and common purpose when we all take threats seriously. We see dangers coming before they arrive. We listen to each other. We take a proactive stance. We prepare. We don’t get bent out of shape over the perceived loss of minor freedoms.

We don’t panic.

When someone immediately starts trying to downplay a threat and accuse us of fearmongering, it says a lot about them. It says they’re not capable of taking threats seriously until they come absolute and unavoidable. It says they care more about their own personal freedom than anyone else’s survival. When they do panic, it’s always to secure resources for themselves at the last minute. Our politicians and media have decided to cater to this mindset.

Those of us urging action and precaution now aren’t the ones society needs to worry about. We’re not the ones who rush out to grocery stores and hoard bottled water. I don’t have all the answers, but I know that placating reactance won’t save us. It’s just going to make everything worse.

We have a right and a responsibility to take threats seriously. If we don’t want panic, then we need to stop promoting ideas like “personal risk” and “personal responsibility.” We need to promote collectivism at every turn and call out the selfish, toxic individualism that drives reactance. Our leaders should be doing the same thing. It’s the only solution that makes any sense.

Relax, nobody’s panicking.

Yet.