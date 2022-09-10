In a case study on irony, the state of New York declared an emergency over one disease while actively spreading misinformation about another. As I look at that sign from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, encouraging everyone to mask any way they want, it’s hard not to see it as an omen.

Meanwhile, the state capital of Mississippi still doesn’t have clean drinking water. It comes out as a brown sludge. If you drank that stuff, I’m fairly sure you’d be dead 48 hours later. Then of course there’s monkeypox, which is now entering the schools, and they still have no plan at all. Almost everywhere you look, public institutions are failing to do their most basic jobs.

Public health is crashing.

It needs a reboot.

It was a good run.

One of the highlights of public health was the innovation of the polio vaccine by Jonas Salk in 1953. He gave it away. He cared more about helping people than making himself a mega-millionaire.

That’s rare now.

These days, we get to enjoy companies like Pfizer and Moderna fighting over vaccine patents, completely forgetting that both of them benefitted from tech developed largely with taxpayer money. We get to enjoy signs like the one featured above. We get to celebrate individual choice, while resigning ourselves to multiple reinfections from a virus that’s destroying our brains and bodies.

Here’s what the author of one recent Covid study says:

The level of damage that’s been done to population health [during Covid], it would be as if everybody suddenly decided to take up smoking in one go.

There’s been an abundance of studies by now telling us that we let our guards down too soon. Covid is killing young, healthy people months after they recover from infections, even mild ones. The insurance industry is seeing a 40 percent increase in excess deaths in the working-age population.

It’s disturbing stuff.

It’s also hampering our economy. A study by the Brookings Institute found that Long Covid is keeping 4 million Americans out of work, resulting in somewhere between $170 and $240 billion in lost wages a year. A total of 16 million working Americans have Long Covid right now. A lot of them won’t recover.

The damage will only deepen, because we’ve chosen to focus on “preventing severe disease” while ignoring what the virus does to us over the course of years and months, where the real threat lies now.

Meanwhile, we’re passing up extraordinary opportunities to truly end the pandemic, if we really wanted to do that. Other countries jumped at the chance to offer the world’s first nasal vaccine, which could actually block infection and transmission. Ironically, it was developed at an American University. It’s already available for emergency use in India, but it’s nowhere on our radar at all.

So instead of Jonas Salk, these days we get the likes of Leana Wen and Monica Ghandi, who routinely make the wrong call and seem to enjoy playing the victim after deliberately spreading misinformation.

That’s an epic fail.

We’re increasingly on our own.

It’s kind of symbolic that one of the first diseases we eradicated is now making a vicious comeback. Polio is re-emerging in the very city where Jonas Salk designed the first polio vaccine. It’s happening because a bunch of semi-educated yoga moms decided they weren’t going to vaccinate their kids.

Now, here we are.

Meanwhile, monkeypox has started appearing in public schools and universities, just as some of us predicted. It’s still almost impossible to get tested or vaccinated unless you meet the official criteria.

Despite full awareness of the threat, the CDC and other major health organizations aren’t doing much of anything to prepare. Earlier this year, they passed up a chance to bring millions of doses out of cold storage. The vaccine manufacturer even threatened to cancel contracts when the Biden administration proposed splitting doses in an effort to stretch their supply.

They called it unsafe.

I think they just didn’t like finding out that you can get five doses of vaccine for the price of one. That’s what really upset them. They literally can’t produce enough vaccine to meet demand. They’re going to make a fortune as it is, and they’re still pitching a fit over lost profits.

Now, cases are “declining,” but we have no idea if that trend will hold up. I don’t know about you, but I’m worried health officials will doze off again and let the virus start spreading in teens and children.

Then we’ll be in trouble.

This is the future we can look forward to, one where incompetent public health agencies negotiate with pharmaceutical and drug companies who care more about patents and profits than preventing disease. Sellout doctors dominate the media, spreading misinformation and promoting a culture of personal responsibility that leaves everyone more vulnerable. In this new era, you only get as much protection from disease as you can afford.

There’s a way out.

Of course, that doesn’t have to be our future.

Public health can come from us.

It’s not like there’s a complete media blackout on accurate information about the diseases we’re facing. The problem is that most of it exists behind paywalls, and in the pages of scientific journals. Still, there’s public health experts like Eric Topol and Katelyn Jetelina, and Eric Feigl-Ding.

I’m doing what I can to educate and inform the ones around me, offering help and resources, and setting an example.

We can reboot public health.

We just have to try.