It’s getting uglier than usual.

Politicians are supposed to be out there kissing babies and pandering to yoga moms. They should be yelling at the top of their lungs about climate change and mass shootings, but they’re not even really debating. There’s a new term floating around, bubble campaigning. Candidates are sticking to their echo chambers. They’re hiding from reporters behind walls of police.

I know, it’s shocking.

I’m looking at the midterm senate races and getting strong 2016 vibes. Democrats had a ton of energy a few months ago. Now it looks worn and tattered. Republicans stand a much better chance than they should.

Let’s talk about four key races.