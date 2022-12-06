Covid is going to be with us for a long time—and then there’s all the other pathogens out there. As some scientists have warned us, we’re entering a “pandemic era.” Let’s talk about what we’re doing to protect ourselves and our families, and what we’re learning. From reliable air filters to mask recommendations, share your tips, stories, and questions here. I’ll do the same.
Pandemicene: An Ongoing Thread
