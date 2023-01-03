There’s a popular motivational slogan out there, “Nobody’s coming to save you.” Of course, the early birds and go-getters who live by this phrase don’t mean it in the most literal way. They just like how it sounds. They still expect a hospital bed to be waiting for them when they get sick.

Well, not for much longer.

Healthcare in Britain has collapsed, and it’s safe to say healthcare in major cities across the U.S. and Canada are next.

We’re heading in that direction.

There’s no other way to describe the reports coming out of UK hospitals. According to The Sun, they’re rationing everything from antibiotics to painkillers. There’s literally “not enough oxygen in cylinders to treat patients.” They’re waiting days for beds. Mortuaries are filling up (again). Doctors are describing the system as broken “beyond Third World medicine.”

It’s the kind of thing you never thought could happen, but we’re witnessing the real-time breakdown of public health.

On Monday, The Guardian published a piece declaring a healthcare crisis. As Simon Jenkins writes, “The whole system seems to be bursting at the seams.” Up to 500 people a week are dying simply because they can’t get to a hospital. So, nobody is coming to save you, and this time it’s the real deal.

You probably won’t even get an ambulance.

If you do, it has nowhere to take you.

This is happening in Britain. It’s going to happen in major American cities. We don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold. We just know that the U.S., Britain, and Canada have all been following the same playbook when it comes to the urgency of a post-pandemic normal. Our governments have willfully ignored science and manipulated the public with bad theories on mild illness and immunity debt, in order to justify shepherding everyone back to work and school.

We’re reaping the consequences now.

We know why:

Constant reinfection with Covid has worn down our immune systems and made us all vulnerable to other kinds of infections. (For even more on that, watch this video.) Now everyone’s getting sicker, especially children. There’s a global antibiotics shortage. Parents are hunting for medicine online, just like we did at the beginning of this whole mess. Now there’s a new (sub)variant called the Kraken, the first official Covid recombinant. Not only does this beast significantly undermine our vaccines, it also doesn’t appear to be showing up on home tests, or even PCRs. All of this leaves us off guard and flat-footed.

Unfortunately, this situation doesn’t shock anyone who’s been paying attention for the last few years. It still scares us. We know one day we’ll need a doctor. We’ve gotten used to seeing these stories about overrun hospitals during Covid surges, but something has changed recently.

Crisis has become the norm.

Even during the worst of the pandemic, children weren’t sleeping in emergency rooms. People weren’t spending days in the back of an ambulance. We didn’t worry about getting strep after Covid.

Now we do.

Health officials in Britain are seeing a “staggering increase” in these common illnesses now, and it’s getting worse.

I’ve been writing about this pandemic for a year now. I’ve been following the science. The exact things doctors warned us about are happening now, and we’re just seeing the beginning of it. I’m convinced that these years will go down in history as one of the biggest public health failures of all time. Western governments underestimated the coronavirus. They thought they could beat it with rushed vaccines alone. They refused to admit the truth until it was too late.

I hate to say it, but we’re seeing the real America.

If you saw the latest tragedy on football night, then you got a firsthand account of how willing corporate interests are to brush off death and trauma in order to keep the entertainment going, all for the sake of schedules and profits. The NFL only suspended the game when players refused to continue.

That’s the real America.

The politicians and CEOs in charge of our industries are happy to let us die and then keep on trucking. They just showed us.

I’m hoping that Monday’s game was a wake up call for Americans, and not just about the pandemic. It’s a glaring example of how corporations have been conditioning us for years to disregard each other’s lives.

They’re willing to do that to our athletes, and they’re willing to do it to our children. If we want something different, then we have to be the ones to stand up and demand it. On an optimistic note, people are finally wising up. Masks are starting to come back. Maybe we can start pushing for cleaner indoor air.

Maybe they’re starting to realize. Nobody’s going to save them if they choose to disregard mask recommendations. Nobody’s going to save them if they attend a crowded indoor gathering. Nobody’s going to make them do anything to protect themselves and their families. If anything, they’re going to encourage us all to go out and spend more money.

We can still prove we’re better than that.

It’s on us.