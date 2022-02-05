Post-it notes.

That’s what Alberta’s Health Services offered survivors dealing with brain damage from Long Covid. Instead of treatment and therapy, they described a bunch of life hacks that would help them get back to their “normal” productivity, because that what matters.

In case you’re wondering, it didn’t go over very well. Their Twitter feed blew up with sarcastic comments from Covid long haulers, who said they needed more than listicles. Alberta Health Services responded by taking down the tweet, and scrubbing the story.

Critics have pointed out the irony of health agencies in wealthy countries sitting back and tacitly encouraging everyone to put themselves at risk with a “mild” variant of a dangerous virus. They’ve done nothing while op-ed columnists fill up newspapers with verbal snake oil about “super immunity” and the “relief” people feel after catching Omicron.

Turns out, it was all garbage.

Our governments are bathing in wishful thinking.

It’s not just Canada.

The U.S. and Britain have also been trying to sell the public a fiction that once they get vaccinated and boosted, the pandemic is over. The CDC has dragged its feet for a year now when it comes to delivering accurate, honest information about how to protect ourselves. Britain’s health officials plan to stop publishing daily Covid data in April, despite a recent surge in deaths that came right after they dropped restrictions.

Here’s how that’s going:

That’s the story of millions.

Aided by the media, our governments misled us on issues that were critical to our health and well-being. Now people are suffering. Those public officials so eager for everyone to get back to normal are now trying to cover up their enormous mistakes. It’s no coincidence that everyone’s suddenly worried about Putin and ISIS now. These are the age old distraction tactics: Communists and terrorists.

None of our health agencies have been straightforward with us about the risks of Long Covid, our biggest threat. They haven’t told the public about the heart disease, brain damage, and immune dysfunction you can expect even if you get a “mild” case of Omicron.

They’ve done almost nothing to counteract the misinformation floating around out there. Thanks to all that, the majority of Americans, Brits, and Canadians think Covid has turned into the common cold. They think only the most paranoid lunatics wear masks now.

This isn’t good.

You don’t even have to comb through medical journals to see how wrong, how utterly irresponsible, and how callous our government has been over the past few months. Just hop on Twitter and follow the right people. It’s full of legit doctors, scientists, and ER nurses describing actual reality. The ERs are still packed. There’s still no beds. They’re still getting threats from patients and their families, and having to get escorted to their cars after their shifts. Hospitals are running out of supplies.

They’re even out of blood.

Cases look like they’re going down, because people are testing at home. They’re not reporting their infections because, well, the CDC has largely endorsed the practice of bosses calling us into work anyway. Open your ears, and you’ll hear what’s going on.

Everyone’s getting sick.

Millions of people are falling into disability thanks to a disastrous mismanagement, and our governments aren’t taking responsibility. They’re literally hiding the mess they made.

This is the “new normal,” a fake narrative pushed hard to boost approval ratings. In reality, the world is on fire. We’re getting assaulted by a cluster of new subvariants, and nobody’s prepared. Nobody in charge is even trying to do anything anymore.

What a mess.

It’s not just the pandemic.

The pandemic is the most obvious, glaring example of our government’s total incompetence. It’s getting worse.

We’ve got real problems staring right at us. Housing prices are going up, and I hate to break it to you, but they’re never coming down again. Ever. Climate change has crippled our lumber supply, and it’s driving prices up a cliff. On top of that, wages and purchasing power are flat lined against inflation. Our money buys less and less. Some of us have gotten pay bumps, only to see them erased by higher prices on everything.

Our food supply is in danger.

We’ve been relying on fertilizer and monoculture crops for decades now, stripping the soil bare for future generations. Severe drought has been devastating farmland. We still waste a third of what we produce. We chuck it straight into dumpsters, when it could be directed to food banks and homeless shelters, or even just used for compost.

All of that’s the real reason why food prices are going up, that and reckless profiteering. Big Agriculture doesn’t want change.

It’s profitable to let people starve.

And then there’s the labor “shortage,” which is really just a refusal to treat essential workers like humans and pay them a living wage. The super rich won’t do it. They’re still giving their workers erratic, grueling schedules that crush their sleep and sabotage their health. They’re letting fast food workers get shot over condiments.

Our governments aren’t doing anything.

If anything, they’re pouring gasoline on the problems. They’re loosening labor laws, allowing corporations the freedom to start abusing teens on the job now, and subjecting them to all the same cruel work conditions that broke their parents and drove them into early retirement.

That should go over well…

Meanwhile, at least half the states in the U.S. show no concern at all about the poverty, drug addictions, housing scarcity, or rising food costs that are eating us alive. What do they care about?

Critical race theory, that’s it. They’re too busy banning books and yelling about vaccines to help us.

This is what our politicians are doing while we struggle for survival. They’re stabbing freedom of speech in the back, taking away our voting rights, and burning down our public health.

They’re doing it for one reason:

Power.

Nobody’s coming to save us.

Our governments don’t serve us anymore. They don’t protect us. Our leaders are preoccupied with Twitter spats and drone strikes. They’re catering to hateful minorities, and nurturing our worst traits. When they’re not doing that, they’re selling our natural resources to billionaires.

They’re the elephants.

We’re the grass.

Politics won’t get us out of this mess. We don’t enjoy a choice at the polls anymore. One side wants a neo-fascist dictatorship that crams the Bible down everyone’s throats. The other wants to let things fall apart at a more gradual pace, while they sit back and eat ice cream.

We can’t exactly ignore politics. It’s worth knowing what they’re up to, and resisting when we can. That said, I think a lot of us are fed up with their solutions. They don’t even have an accurate grasp of the problems. When things get really bad (like they are now), they spend most of their time and energy convincing us everything’s fine.

We’ve got to save ourselves.

Here’s how:

Inform yourself. It’s pretty clear by now that we can’t trust our major institutions anymore, not at face value. You know they don’t care about you when they offer post-it notes as a solution for brain damage caused by the virus they told you was “mild.”

We’ve all got to get better at evaluating where our information comes from and whether we can trust it. The simplest first step is to brush past the wishful thinking and dig deeper. Nothing is ever just fine.

Nothing ever just goes away. There’s always something underneath that we don’t want to hear, and that’s the truth.

We have to start listening.

Simplify your life. Sustainability is the key to the future. The less you can live on and be happy, the better. The super rich want you to buy countertop robots that cook all your food, which arrives in a box every few days.

This is a bad idea.

The endless push for convenience has ingrained a sense of dependence in us. Relying on robots will make us helpless when the power goes out, and our appliances break down, and we can’t afford replacements.

We’ve already seen it happen.

Learn first aid and basic healthcare. The anti-vaxxers and wishful thinkers have broken our hospitals. They’re not going to recover in our lifetimes. Hundreds of thousands of experienced doctors and nurses have quit. They’re not passing down their knowledge or experience.

The system we had was already cracked.

Now it’s splinters.

There’s only one solution here. Wherever we can, we’ve got to learn how to treat our own injuries and emergencies.

Do you know how to administer CPR? Do you know how to take someone’s blood pressure? Do you know how to sew stitches, or disinfect and dress a wound? Do you know how to set a broken bone?

Believe it or not, I learned all this stuff in middle school. I’ve lost these skills, but I can get them back with some effort.

I can learn basic medical care.

So can you.

Grow your own food. We’re not always going to be able to rely on grocery stores. Some of us already can’t. It takes a long time to learn how to grow, harvest, and preserve your own food.

I’d start learning now…

Learn what foods you can grow in your local climate. Learn what foods grow during what seasons. (Some of them grow year round, even in winter.) Build structures where they can survive extreme weather.

You don’t have to live in the country. People have started urban gardens. They’ve petitioned cities to let them turn abandoned lots into micro-farms. They’ve pooled their resources.

They’ve learned how to cooperate.

So can you.

Teach your own kids. Public schools are falling apart. You know it’s bad when substitutes make less than starting wage at Starbucks. Even full-time teachers can’t make ends meet anymore. There’s simply no incentive for bright, intelligent, caring people to enter the profession. When they do, they burn out in a few years. They leave.

Millions of us are legitimately scared to send our children to public schools now. They look like death traps.

If kids aren’t shot at or infected with a deadly virus, they’re persecuted and bullied all day. They’re fed right wing propaganda. They spend their days doing shooter drills and filling out worksheets.

We’ve tried to reform education for decades.

It just gets worse and worse.

There’s only one viable alternative left. We’ve got to make our own schools. Plenty of people already have. They’ve formed homeschooling co-ops. That sounds like a lot of work, and it is, but let’s face it. This beats spending every day wondering if our kids are actually learning anything, and if they’re even come home safe. We’re done sending our children off to be traumatized every day, just so we can work jobs we hate.

We’ll do education ourselves.

We’ll figure it out.

Build communities. None of us are going to survive this dystopian future on our own, hunkering down in bunkers with beans and rifles. Even if we could, that’s no way to live. Who wants that?

Not me.

Society is clearly unraveling. If we want a shot at a meaningful, fulfilling life, we’ve got to form smaller sustainable communities where we can depend on our neighbors in times of crisis. We’re going to need people who can grow food, who can set bones, who can fix plumbing, who can build greenhouses and windmills, mend clothes, and teach our kids.

We’ve been relying on robots and strangers to do all of this for us. That’s not going to work for much longer.

It’s already breaking down.

Change the way you think.

It’s naive to hope the problems we’re dealing with now are going to get better on their own. When it comes to climate change, we’ve probably already crossed the tipping point. There’s going to be more droughts and heat domes. There’s going to be more super storms and arctic blasts. There’s going to be more pandemics, and more coup attempts.

They’re going to get worse.

And more frequent…

Most of us have been trapped in limited trains of thought for the last year. Half of us have wrapped ourselves up in fake hope and wishful thinking. The other half watched the world fall apart on their phones, feeling helpless to do anything but doomscroll and panic.

We grieved.

Now some of us are changing the way we think.

We’re reconciling with hard truths. The old future is gone. There might be a world waiting for us that looks like 2015 or 2019, but we can’t count on it. In fact, we probably shouldn’t want that. It’s the endless smartphone upgrades and streaming services and digital nomad lifestyles that delivered this world of fire, flood, drought, and social unrest. It was last decade’s “normal” that dropped us into this decade of doom.

Bitcoin isn’t going to save us.

Stocks and retirement plans aren’t going to save us.

Health insurance isn’t going to save us. Self-help isn’t going to save us. Neither is the next batch of politicians who promise us a paradise of affordable healthcare and living wages.

It’s not coming.

Maybe it never was.

If we can’t get timber for houses, we’ll have to use bamboo. If we can’t rely on supply chains, we’ll have to reinvest in local production. If we can’t rely on fossil fuels, we’ll have to ditch our cars for bicycles. If we can’t rely on schools, we’ll have to teach our own kids. If our bosses won’t pay us living wages, we’ll have to learn to live without wages. It’s time to develop true resilience now. We’ve got to learn how to live with less and be happy. We’ve got to learn practical skills and build robust communities.

That’s what a true revolution looks like. It’s not about overthrowing the government. It’s about living differently.

It’s the only way.