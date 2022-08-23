I still think about that video of Dave Hollis, a self-help author who made his 3-year daughter wait over an hour for pancakes while he live-streamed advice about how to lead a more mindful life.

Actually, I think about it a lot.

It’s not just that he embarrassed himself, or that it was the third or fourth time the Hollis brand had revealed the utter hypocrisy and privilege that courses through the veins of the self-help industry. It was the cringeful reminder that once you’re a parent, your life isn’t yours anymore. It doesn’t matter what you want. For the rest of your time on earth, and especially for the following 18 years or so, someone else matters more than you do. Someone else’s needs come first, and it’s not just every now and then. It’s literally all the time. It doesn’t stop. It doesn’t relent. Someone else’s life now has a profound impact on yours, in ways you can’t control.

It’s heavy.

There was a time in my 20s when I thought I’d remain single and childfree until I died. I didn’t fully comprehend all the angles and dark alleyways of parenthood, but I saw enough. I looked at my friends in graduate school who were already married with kids. I saw the bags under their eyes and the spitup on their shirts and the food smears on their pants. I heard them talk about trying to write seminar papers and dissertations with crying babies sitting next to them. I remember thinking every week, “I’m glad that’s not me.” Now it’s me, and I get it.

It’s never been easy to raise a kid, but America has been making it progressively harder for decades.

Now it’s almost impossible.

Soon, it’ll be a fantasy.

Yes, we chose this. BUT…

Here’s the worst thing you can ever say to a parent:

“You chose to have kids, didn’t you?”

That statement takes a range of complex issues and then juices out every ounce of nuance and detail. Above all, it ignores that everyone — including the childfree — benefits from children and plays a role in shaping the kind of world they grow up in. I can’t control what you do, but what you do has a major influence on how I can parent. The air you breathe out is air that my child will breathe in later.

And vice versa…

For starters, let’s acknowledge up front that, yes, most of us parents chose to have our kids. There’s a wrinkle to that, though, and we don’t talk about it. Eventually you realize that having kids is the last choice you ever really make as an individual, autonomous person.

After that, you make every single decision with someone else in mind. You do things you don’t want. You give up time and money. You accept regular inconvenience and interruption.

You take risks you wouldn’t.

The pandemic is a great example of how you give up choices. For nearly three years now, parents have been able to “choose” between keeping their children home while they try to work and manage their lives, “or” sending them out into a world where fewer and fewer people care about disease and public health, and refuse to make the simplest efforts to keep them safe. You can either deal with the demands of a child 24 hours a day, while constantly cleaning your house and clinging to sanity, “or” you can open yourself and your family up to death and disability.

Yeah, I chose to have kids.

I didn’t choose that.

Parents like me don’t get much of a say in the kind of world we raise our kids in anymore. We didn’t choose to continue spreading diseases, or polluting the air and the atmosphere. We didn’t choose to spend decades defunding education and healthcare.

That’s the problem.

Your taxes do squat for parents.

Here’s the second worst thing you can say to a parent:

“I’m tired of paying taxes for…”

You especially hear this from those who chose not to have kids, or raised children long ago, but somehow resent having to “pay taxes” for libraries and schools, or anything they think doesn’t directly benefit them, as if it would make any measurable difference.

First off, your taxes actually don’t do an adequate job of supporting libraries and schools. Look around, they’re falling apart. They have been for a long time now, because nobody wants to pay for them, and so they have to grovel for money. Nobody wants to support education.

And yet, everyone complains about it.

Well, now it’s practically gone.

Talk to almost any parent, and they’ll tell you they don’t want to send their kids to public school. They’ll do literally anything to avoid that fate, because public schools have become miserable death traps. As for parents of kids under five, we pay for preschool and daycare 100 percent out of pocket. None of your precious tax money has gone to waste on feeding, clothing, or sheltering my kid. I’ve paid for all of it.

I chose that, remember?

I’ll tell you where your tax money goes.

The vast, vast majority of it goes to the police. It goes to the military. It goes to guys like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, in the form of grants and forgivable loans. Nancy Pelosi used millions of it to fly to Taiwan, and she took her son with her, because it wasn’t a diplomatic mission.

It was a vacation in disguise.

As a taxpayer, I assure you that I pay far, far more than I get back in return. I pay for all kinds of things I don’t need, and I don’t bitch about it very often. If you’re going to complain about all the ways the government wastes your tax money, there’s far bigger fish than me.

So maybe complain about that?

Just a thought.

You benefit from other people’s kids.

Here’s another awful thing you can say to parents:

“I’m fine without kids.”

Look, I’m sorry the world continues to pressure women to bear children, and makes them feel guilty for opting out.

It’s not fair.

That said, I’m getting tired of people generally assuming that parents and kids are simply parasites who contribute nothing to society beyond an endless stream of irritating Facebook posts.

Single and childfree people contribute much more to civilization than they get credit for, but that doesn’t mean you can live a life without children. Literally every single thing you do, every little convenience you enjoy, depends on someone else making the decision to raise a family.

Someone else’s kid rings you up at the store. They deliver your mail. They grow your food. They fix your plumbing. They repair your house. They answer the phone when you dial 9–1–1. They make any medicine you take. They write and produce the shows you watch.

They pay taxes.

You benefit from someone else’s labor, and that’s the labor of moms who spent thousands of hours breastfeeding, waking up in the middle of the night to calm wailing infants, changing their diapers, wiping their dirty butts, getting them to eat broccoli, bathing them, brushing their teeth, dressing them, managing their moods, getting second jobs to support them, and teaching them how to care about other human beings, so that they can grow up into somewhat functional adults.

You dated someone else’s kid. You rely on someone else’s kid for everything in your life, even if you don’t acknowledge or even see it. All of human civilization rests on the invisible work done by parents. As bad as things look and feel right now, I’m assuming most of us want to see civilization continue on some level, in some form.

It’s going to require kids.

You’re asking the wrong questions.

Here’s one last thing parents are tired of hearing:

“If it’s that bad, why did you have them?”

Please, stop asking politically and socially active and aware parents why they chose to have kids. The truth is that maybe we still have a little hope for humanity. Maybe we believed our politicians when they said they were going to actually do something.

Here’s the thing:

Maybe instead of asking parents why they chose to take a chance and place a bet on the future, you should be asking everyone else why they’re so determined to destroy that future for their own fleeting gratification, with no regard for the planet or life in general.

That’s the real question.

We’re creating a world without a future.

Maybe you’ve heard of this thing called the college enrollment cliff. Basically, millennials didn’t have enough kids. We were too broke and miserable. It was hard enough just to take care of ourselves, and maybe a small pet. Now the consequences of Wall Street greed are cascading down and down, two decades later. We don’t have enough students.

We won’t feel the full affects of that until 2025–2028, but it’s already starting. That matters. A student shortage becomes a labor shortage, which becomes a supply shortage and a healthcare shortage, until we’re looking at full on collapse of our social structures.

It’s also a consumer shortage.

And a taxpayer shortage.

We always needed to reduce the world population, but gradually — not over a cliff. A sudden plunge in youth population because everyone stops having kids, that’s not what you want.

It’s what we made, though.

This won’t let up, either. Gen Z officially has it worse than millennials now. They’re not even thinking about things like home ownership, retirement, vacations, kids, or even a nice apartment. They’re riddled with climate grief. When they look at their parents, they see generations who got to live a largely carefree life, at their expense.

They won’t get that.

They know it.

Through our greed and selfishness, we’ve created a world where nobody wants to have children anymore. The ones who do are increasingly told they’re on their own, that nobody’s going to do anything to help them, that they resent even hearing about us.

In a world of endemic SARS and pox viruses, it’s hard to arrange a play date or hire a babysitter. That’s an understatement. I’m barely comfortable sending my kid to preschool. A night out?

Forget about it.

That’s the world I live in now, where it’s not even really safe to send your kid to school, but you do it anyway because otherwise you’d have a complete mental breakdown, because you’re never just a parent anymore. You’re a parent and an employee. More importantly, the world loudly declares “the kids are fine,” even though they’re not fine, even though they’re still dying in record numbers from disease and now guns. They’re not fine at all, but everyone’s willing to pretend they are until the next time they need to use their mental health as an excuse to indulge their own whims or ban some books they don’t like. That’s parenthood now, and I don’t see it getting any better or easier — not in my lifetime.

Not only have we created a world hostile to parents, we’re careening toward a reality where having children becomes a sheer impossibility, a world where you simply can’t afford or even find the resources you need. New parents literally just went through six solid months where they couldn’t find baby formula, while large numbers of their friends or coworkers shrugged with indifference and asked why they couldn’t simply pump “free” milk from their own over-stressed, exhausted bodies. Tell me that shit show isn’t influencing women’s decisions to have kids.

It’ll have consequences.

You think we’re having supply shortages now. Just wait another ten years of nobody having kids, because everyone around them has decided that it’s simply a personal decision you make, for which you must bear every single cost and responsibility. Given all that, I don’t blame anyone for opting out of parenthood. I never did. That said, people who do decide to have children deserve a lot better than what they’re getting.

It takes a village to raise a child.

The village got up and left.