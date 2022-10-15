It’s 4 am and I can’t sleep.

It happens.

I’m thinking about another stupid advice column. Like countless others, this one describes the kind of person everyone wants to hang out with.

Then something finally clicked:

Nobody wants to hang out anymore.

Seriously, nobody.

At least, nobody I know wants to hang out. None of us want to be likable. We’re tired. We’re overworked. We’ve got bigger things to think about. We’re not worried about having a growth mindset.

Not anymore, we aren’t.

Fuck it.

The snow crabs are gone.

I’m reading about Alaskan snow crab season.

They just canceled it.

Yep.

They nixed the whole fucking thing. The state is “investigating” the sudden disappearance of 1 billion snow crabs. Let me repeat that. 1 billion snow crabs are missing. That’s 90 percent of the population.

They’re just gone.

They think it might be climate change.

Really, ya think?

I doubt they all took Elon Musk’s advice and colonized Mars. I doubt Putin has them. They either starved, or they left for colder water. And if Alaskan waters ain’t cold enough for snow crabs anymore, that’s bad.

Maybe you’re wondering why we should give a fuck about snow crabs. Well, if 90 percent of a species suddenly dies off or begins a massive migration, it doesn’t bode well for the rest of us. Plus, it’s going to devastate the seafood industry and blow a hole in the Alaskan economy.

It means a lot of jobless, hungry people.

It’s yet another flashing neon sign telling us to slow the fuck down with “economic growth” and stop pumping out carbon.

It will be ignored.

We’ve wiped out 70 percent of all life.

In related news, humans have wiped out nearly 70 percent of all life on earth. It barely took us half a century. We’re speeding up. Give us five more years, and we’ll kill 90 percent of all life on earth. Then we’ll all start to die, because you can’t survive on a planet if you’re the only species around.

Excuse me, we’ve killed all animal life.

That includes insects.

Sorry.

Humans are so clueless about the massive destruction we’re causing, we didn’t even notice the disappearance of 1 billion crabs until it was too late, and those are fairly important things to a lot of people.

So no. I don’t want to fucking hang out.

Do you want to hang out?

Do you want to sit around a table at Starbucks with Amy and Emily, drinking pumpkin spice lattes and trying to be likable, knowing that we’ve wiped out 70 percent of all life on earth, and we’re going to wipe out the rest in just a few more years? Do you want to trade productivity tips with Timothy Ferris while trees and crops wither from extreme drought, wars rage, children starve, entire countries drown in biblical floods, cities lose their water supplies, and 1,000-year storms destroy the infrastructure of entire states?

Because I don’t.

I’m done being likable.

If the snow crabs turn up, please disregard this angry rant.

In the meantime…

Fuck being likable.

Fuck being productive. Fucking hanging out. Fuck the 7 habits of highly successful people. Fuck thinking and growing rich. Fuck winning friends and influencing people. Fuck the secret. Fuck Oprah. Fuck Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil. Fuck Kylie Jenner and her tampon jet. Fuck Elon Musk and his toy cars.

Fuck the whole thing.

Trying to be likable and productive is why the snow crabs are gone. It’s why 70 percent of all animal life is gone. It’s why our rivers are drying up, and why our crops our failing. I get that we can’t talk about the end of civilization all the time, but we can sure do that instead of praising celebrities.

Being likable has gotten us absolutely fucking nowhere. Nobody wants to be likable. Nobody wants to hang out.

We want a future.