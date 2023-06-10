They were smart young girls, 13 and 11 years old. They made good grades. They were popular. They played the piano.

Then they got Covid.

The two sisters didn’t get very sick at first. They developed a low-grade fever and a slight headache that barely lasted a day.

Three weeks later, they started feeling incredibly tired. Their joints started to hurt. They started forgetting things. It wasn’t long before they were having “memory blackouts,” completely forgetting what they’d learned a few days ago. Simple math problems got hard. They forgot how to add.

They couldn’t play the piano anymore.

There was nothing “wrong” with them. They were healthy. They were vaccinated. They didn’t catch Covid until after their schools dropped mask requirements. Even after they started failing in school, their teachers and parents thought it was psychological—imagined. They sent the two girls to psychologists, but they didn’t get better. Finally, after six months, doctors started to believe them. They suspected it was more than stress. Tests found significant brain hypometabolism. In other words, their brains weren’t processing glucose.

Their brains were starving.

You can read all about this case study in a recent issue of Frontiers in Pediatrics. Fortunately, there’s a treatment for them. The authors of this study started to give the girls a special supplement. As they write, “most symptoms may recover within six months in many children infected with the omicron variant.” It’s not a sure thing. We can just cross our fingers and hope it works.

Their parents didn’t think it would happen to them.

Nobody does.

It can happen to anyone

Mild Covid infections can ruin your life, even if they don’t kill you. The U.S. government’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made it official back in April: The more times you get Covid, the higher your risk for Long Covid. If someone catches Covid more than once, they’re three times more likely to develop Long Covid. The risk goes up from there.

Hundreds of studies support this.

Even the most complacent Covid experts believe your risk of Long Covid hovers around 10 percent per infection. Vaccines help, but their effectiveness drops off significantly after six months.

For the last three years, we were told that children don’t need to worry about Covid. That’s turning out to be one of the biggest lies of the pandemic, right up there with “herd immunity” and “masks don’t work.”

Research from the CDC has shown that 49 percent of children hospitalized with Covid last year didn’t have any underlying medical conditions. A study in Clinical Immunology shows that children’s immune systems don’t remember Covid. They don’t adapt. Each time they get sick, it’s like a brand new infection. Another study in PLOS ONE shows that mental health problems in children have doubled since the start of the pandemic, and that Long Covid is playing an under-examined role. The information gathered over the last year shows conclusively that children are no safer from Covid than adults.

Some people recover from Long Covid.

Others don’t.

As a society, we’re feeling it

The anecdotal evidence alone staggers anyone who’s paying attention. Our coworkers are making simple mistakes all the time now. They’re forgetting conversations, even entire meetings. Musicians are constantly sick, canceling shows and sometimes entire tours. Our friends are going around like zombies.

These aren’t coincidences.

A new study from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health has shown a 31 percent increase in memory and concentration problems for adults age 25 through 44. It’s even higher for adults over 45. According to Forbes, “Long Covid is likely to blame for the majority of the sufferers.” It’s having an especially heavy impact on short-term memory, focus, and decision-making.

People can’t focus anymore.

A new study from the University of Exeter found that Long Covid can reduce someone’s quality of life more than terminal cancer. What they go through rivals other severe diseases like kidney failure and Parkinson’s.

They’re living Walter White’s worst days, every day. Many of them can’t get disability benefits because they can’t “prove” their symptoms.

Nobody believes them.

Long Covid isn’t just hurting the patients. It’s hurting everyone. Last May, Harvard economist David Cutler estimated the total economic cost of Long Covid alone at $2.6 trillion over the oncoming years. Several months later, he updated that figure to $3.7 trillion, significantly higher.

The labor market remains bruised. The worker shortage has gotten to the point that states are rolling back child labor laws.

A court recently found Covid syncope a valid defense in fatal car crashes after the driver’s defense team showed that up to 10 percent of patients can randomly pass out, even during mild cases.

Car accidents have gone up dramatically, especially among the unvaccinated. According to a study in The American Journal of Medicine, they’re 72 percent more likely to cause a severe accident. That rivals the risk of drivers with sleep disorders, and it’s not far off from alcohol abuse, either. Experts talking to Fortune make an interesting hedge here, saying “people who resist public health recommendations might also neglect road safety guidelines.”

So, anti-vaxxers are also reckless drivers?

Yeah, that makes sense.

Nobody gets a break

During the early days of the pandemic, politicians and celebrities went around telling everyone, “We’re all in this together.”

Well, that’s still true.

A Yale immunologist recently told the world, “We are not done with Covid, not even close.” In fact, a new study in Cureus shows that Covid’s fatality rate has been increasing since Omicron and now rivals the Delta wave. Their models include recent variants like XBB.1.5, known as “Kraken.”

Most of us would rather not be all in this together anymore. Those of us who’ve continued to mask and social distance wish we didn’t have to deal with everyone else’s carelessness and germs. We wish we didn’t live in a world with increased risk of everything, including car accidents now.

We do.

Nobody is going to get a pass from reality on this one. Covid has already had an irreversible impact on our lives.

It’s not going to stop.

There’s a lot we can do

Corsi-Rosenthal boxes are going viral again as toxic smoke envelopes major cities across the eastern U.S. Even The New York Times is recommending N95 masks again. Americans are rediscovering the arguments in favor of clean air, and we need to drive the point home. This isn’t temporary.

It’s the new normal.

Climate change means more wildfire smoke across the U.S. It means more novel viruses and more pandemics. We’re already on the cusp of a bird flu pandemic, and there’s only more coming down the pipeline.

There’s no more excuses.

None of this means we need to go around screaming about the sky falling. I don’t see anyone doing that. These accusations of “fearmongering” and “panic” are used to silence anyone who advocates for clean air. They come from people who secretly take every opportunity to protect themselves.

It would be simple:

First, we need to make N95s cheap and available for everyone. These masks work. Hundreds of studies support that. It’s going to be a challenge. Since the height of the pandemic, we’ve let several mask producers fail. We subsidize so many industries. We subsidize fossil fuels and corn. We subsidize green energy now. We can subsidize masks.

Second, we need to make HEPA air filters cheap and available for everyone. We should subsidize the clean air industry, too.

We can make do with CR boxes.

We need the CDC and other public health organizations to step up and start advocating for clean air. They owe us more than quietly changing ventilation guidelines on their website.

It’s not too expensive to upgrade ventilation in our buildings. It’s not too expensive to make N95 masks available for the public. The economics have already spoken. We’re talking about billions of dollars invested in clean air, compared to trillions in economic damage. It’s no contest.

Most people don’t think they’re going to be the ones who recover from a mild cold and then wind up with a debilitating illness. Nobody thinks it’s going to happen to their kids. But it’s happening to them. They think they can ward off viruses with positive thoughts, because they heard about it from a hundred goopies. In reality, viruses don’t care how optimistic you are.

If we took these simple steps, then we wouldn’t have to worry so much about pandemics and wildfire smoke anymore. We could focus on more important things, like taking care of our families and the planet.

We wouldn’t have to live in fear, or denial.

We could just live.