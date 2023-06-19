The worst bullies are always the ones who think they’re helping. It’s a special blend of arrogance, ignorance, and aggression. Among those bullies, the ones I can’t stand the most go around telling everyone to smile.

They say it’ll make us feel better.

No, it makes them feel better.

In Japan, you can take a class on smiling now. You can sit at a desk all day and do facial exercises. You can practice smiling in front of a phone. There’s an app that rates your smile. If you score below 80, your smile stinks.

Western news networks love this idea.

They’re all over it.

There might be some science behind this, but it’s hopelessly distorted. The real science argues against fake smiling.

Psychologists refer to it as surface acting, the general effort to present emotions you’re not really feeling.

It’s not good for you.

A study at Michigan State found that fake smiling doesn’t make you feel better. It hurts your mood and degrades your mental health. As the author says, “Women were harmed more by surface acting, meaning their mood worsened even more than the men and they withdrew more from work.” Women are usually the ones expected to smile and reprimanded when they don’t.

Fake smiling for long periods of time increases your sense of imposter syndrome. It actually hurts your confidence.

Another study found that fake smiling and surface acting correlate with more unethical behavior. The more someone fake smiles, the more comfortable they become engaging in other deceptive behaviors.

They hide negative information.

They lie.

Yet another study at the University of Arizona found several downsides to fake smiling. They looked at thousands of workers across various industries. Time and again, employees who forced themselves to smile and faked a positive attitude felt worse. Their fake attitudes also hampered their performance. As the main author says, “Maybe plastering on a smile… is easier in the short run, but long term, it will undermine efforts to improve your health and the relationships you have at work.” There’s no long-term benefit.

Over the last decade, several major studies have challenged the idea that smiling makes you happier. They’ve failed to replicate any of the earlier experiments that forcing yourself to smile improves your mood. At best, it results in a temporary bump far outweighed by the side effects. In one case, researchers even learned that forced smiling can lead to heavy drinking among cashiers and servers. They’re having to smile for their paycheck, even while putting up with all kinds of nasty behavior and abuse from customers and clientele.

You’d probably want a drink, too.

Psychologists and sociologists have found a class dynamic at work when it comes to surface acting. In short, affluent people expect their subordinates to smile. They expect those in lower social positions to do the work of creating a cheerful environment and making everyone else feel good. As one writer puts it, “while forcing smiles may help people in power feel more comfortable, it can be quite dangerous to the health of those being told to smile.”

One study even found that telling someone to smile, especially a woman, makes them feel worse. It makes them self-conscious.

It hampers workplace communication.

It lowers productivity.

There’s a pattern to forced smiling. Time and again, it’s older more senior leaders of companies telling younger, lower-paid employees to smile. It’s men telling women to smile. It’s the neurotypical telling the neurodivergent to smile. It’s the extroverts telling introverts to smile. It’s bosses, managers, and customers demanding smiles from service workers. It’s self-proclaimed optimists trying to silence debate over serious issues, by telling activists to smile.

Telling someone to smile isn’t a friendly suggestion.

It’s an assault.

We’ve seen this maneuver more and more in politics. Conservatives and affluent members of society will put on a happy face before leveling judgments and insults at activists and members of the lower class.

A smile is like war paint.

These studies all make one point: Natural smiling is something we do after we feel good. You can trigger a natural smile by thinking about something that brings you joy. But if you really want everyone to smile and feel happy, you have to create the conditions. People wouldn’t have to take classes on smiling if they felt respected and seen. They would act happier if they had a real reason to look forward to the future, and not just a bunch of false assurances.

Let’s face it, we’ve killed smiling. It used to be something we did on our own, without prompting. Nobody had to take a class on smiling. Nobody had to practice. If you wanted to smile more, then you did things you enjoyed. If that didn’t work, you got help. You figured out what was going on.

Nobody forced it on you.

At some point, smiling turned into something else. It turned into a marketing strategy. It turned into a way of selling yourself. It turned into a way of making something unhealthy look healthy. It turned into a way of hiding your real emotions, for someone else’s sake. It turned into a tool for career advancement. It turned into something you did to gain social acceptance. It turned into a way of masking mental illness and personality disorders.

It turned into a way of deceiving and manipulating everyone around you, or something you had to do for a paycheck.

What happened to real smiles?

Pardon me, but I think we’ve lost the plot once we turn smiling into a test you can fail. To me, it looks like a red flag. It indicates that our society cares far more about forcing everyone to smile to please oligarchs. Maybe if we stopped making everyone pretend to smile, including ourselves, we could focus on creating the conditions that would make us feel more like smiling.

Just a thought.