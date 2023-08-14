Hello doomers,
You should be getting emails from the new site now. If not, you might want to check your junk and/or spam folders and hit “not junk.”
Here’s a list of recent stories:
If They Didn't Tell The Ghost Girls, They Aren't Going to Tell You
https://www.okdoomer.io/they-didnt-tell-the-radium-girls-they-wont-tell-you/
Watching The World Burn on Our Phones
https://www.okdoomer.io/watching-the-world-burn-on-our-phones/
The Elite's War on Remote Work Has Nothing to Do with Productivity
https://www.okdoomer.io/heres-why-they-want-you-back-at-the-office-so-bad/
You're Just a Little Bit Late, Alabama Mom
https://www.okdoomer.io/its-too-late-alabama-mom/
Everyone Just Wants to Forget: The Power of Collective Amnesia
https://www.okdoomer.io/everyone-just-w/
A few major Covid studies out recently:
https://www.okdoomer.io/covid-lists/
That’s it for now. Take care and stay safe.
—Jessica
Read three of them, all powerful. Will share.
Are those supposed to be clickable links, or copy paste only?