Our school notified us about a case of “chickenpox” recently.

Just one little problem…

We prodded a bit, and found out that the pediatrician never did a test to confirm. The office said it could be a number of different diseases, but they were sure it “wasn’t monkeypox,” since that virus spreads “almost exclusively” through sexual contact. Behold, the latest CDC guidance:

It doesn’t matter if that’s a straight up lie, that we know better based on how the disease is spreading in other countries.

Since we have zero reliable information to go on, we’re forced to keep our child at home now and wait out the incubation period. If we’re lucky, it’ll turn out to be chickenpox. Then we can go back to our normal state of low grade anxiety, sending our kid to school while knowing that if she does get exposed to monkeypox, it’ll be almost impossible to get her vaccinated in time.

There’s an uncomfortable truth here. Based on how this was handled, I really can’t put my trust in public health anymore. Until now, I had a shred of hope and faith in the system. This experience scraped off the last of it. If you can’t count on doctors and health officials to actually test for diseases, if you can’t count on your own health departments and agencies to be honest…

What can you trust?

Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like the people we’re supposed to trust are trying awfully hard to get us killed. It feels like the majority of the system is catering to entitled indifference now. The good doctors are few and far between, themselves often battling aggressive ignorance. It feels like many don’t want to do their jobs, even when their jobs are vital to public health.

You know?

It’s not supposed to be like this.

I just want to stop on this one point:

It’s not supposed to be like this.

In the year 2022, public health isn’t supposed to be moving backward. We’re supposed to be living in a time of breathtaking medical advances.

Aren’t we?

Our president is telling us we have the technology and resources to cure cancer, and he’s saying we can do it in a decade or less. And yet, we can’t get tests and vaccines for kids. We can’t stop a disease we’ve known about for decades.

We’re just giving up.

Schools are asking parents to sign waivers, saying they won’t hold anyone liable for infecting their kids with deadly diseases. People are telling them it’s normal, that they’re just making a big deal out of it.

Well, it’s not normal.

It’s fucked up.

They’re trying to disappear monkeypox.

This kind of thing is happening everywhere across America and Canada. They’re completely ignoring all the evidence that:

Monkeypox is airborne. It’s especially severe in children. It’s mutating fast.

Instead of responding, they’re doing their best to disappear the disease. Pediatricians are telling parents their kids have “chickenpox” and crossing their fingers. Our government hasn’t made a serious effort to expand testing. They haven’t made more vaccines available. They couldn’t even move forward with a plan to stretch our existing supply by stretching doses.

The vaccine manufacturer threatened to cancel the rest of our contracts, basically condemning innocent people to sickness and death. That’s what we’re getting from our great leaders.

It’s kinda pathetic.

Sure, the official case count is falling. That doesn’t mean much. As The New Republic points out, “unless we expand testing, it’s impossible to tell whether these falling case numbers represent a real and sustained drop or whether they signify that the virus is moving into other unrecognized groups.”

So far, it looks like our national strategy is not to actually deal with monkeypox at all, and it paints a grim picture of the future.

They’re not going to contain viruses.

They’re going to disappear them.

We can’t trust anyone anymore.

Schools aren’t protecting our kids anymore.

They’re protecting “normal.”

Most of our politicians and education “experts” don’t seem to care about keeping them safe from diseases anymore. They’re ignoring the impact of Covid infections on children’s cognitive abilities. They’re blaming bad test performance and “learning loss” on remote schooling.

We know exactly why.

That’s easier.

It’s easier to tell everyone that more schooling will catch our kids up on math and science. It’s a little harder to tell everyone the truth, that we might’ve permanently damaged kids’ brains by letting them catch a dangerous and unpredictable virus. That would make parents feel guilty.

More importantly, it would make the government liable.

Can’t have that.

Winter is coming.

One thing is clear now: Schools are happy to sacrifice our kids on the altar of end stage capitalism and wishful thinking. They’ve dropped mask mandates. They’re forcing children back to school and adults back to work. They’re even refusing accommodations.

They’re being nasty about it.

School officials are harassing parents who want to keep their children healthy and safe, even when those children have compromised immune systems. Doctors are refusing to wear masks. Charlatans doctors are promoting misinformation that gets picked up by mainstream media. Some of them are even tacitly discouraging the latest boosters. These aren’t the anti-vaxxers of 2020.

They consider themselves liberals.

Meanwhile, look at anyone with a brain. Life and health insurance companies won’t cover new policies unless you’ve gone 60 days without Covid. TV and movie studios won’t let you on set unless you’re boosted, masked, and test negative. The president of China wears an N95 mask outside.

Our excess death rate is soaring. People are dropping dead and retiring early because they can’t think straight anymore.

Talk to anyone who sees Long Covid patients. Most of them can’t even drive a car anymore. They forget where they’re going. The latest research on monkeypox? It can lead to the same kind of brain damage.

It can cause blindness.

Right now, my honest assessment is that we’re looking at an awful winter. It’s going to be worse than 2020 and 2021 combined. The only difference is that Americans don’t care anymore. They’ve been conditioned to accept obscene levels of death, as well as grave threats to their own health, all in exchange for hamburgers and hotwings. That’s basically what we traded our public health for.

What a raw deal.

China is converting large buildings into monkeypox isolation centers. They seem to grasp the gravity of the situation.

We’re a bunch of idiots in the dark.

We’re flying stupid.